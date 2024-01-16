- Home
14 West Main Street
Middletown, MD 21769
FOOD MENU
APPETIZERS
- Cup of Soup
8oz, Please inquire about our soup of the day$6.00
- Bowl of Soup
16oz, Please inquire about our soup of the day$10.00
- Cup of Crab Soup$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bowl of Crab Soup
16oz, Cream of crab$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Pickles
Hand dipped fried & battered pickles, served with spicy ranch$8.00
- Loaded Tots
Fried tater tots topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, scallions, served with ranch *GF but potential cross contamination in fryer$12.00
- Lettuce Wraps
shaved Brussels sprouts, shredded Parmesan cheese, bacon, balsamic reduction, romain lettuce cups GF$13.00
- 2 Burger Sliders
2 Mini burgers, American Cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, caramelized onion aioli, brioche bun$8.00
- 4 Burger Sliders
4 Mini burgers, American Cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, caramelized onion aioli, brioche bun$14.00
- 2 Cajun Salmon Sliders
2 Cajun salmon sliders on mini brioche buns with lemon aioli and guacamole$9.00
- 4 Cajun Salmon Sliders
4 Cajun salmon sliders on mini brioche buns with lemon aioli and guacamole$17.00
- Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, black bean and corn salsa, cheddar cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream$14.00
- Steak Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, steak, black bean and corn salsa, cheddar cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream$16.00
- Mezze
Two dips: Red pepper hummus and pistachio, dried cherry, fig & goat cheese dip Topped with balsamic reduction, Served with roasted tomatoes and pita chips$15.00
- Seared Ahi Appetizer
Blackened Tuna, wakami salad, pineapple pico de Gallo, pickled red onion, Thai chilli aioli, guacamole *GF$18.00
- Crab Dip
Jumbo lump crab, creme cheese, scallions served with fried pita chips *GFO$18.00
- 6 Kickin Chicken Wings
6 Chicken wings marinated, baked and fried served naked with choice of maple bourbon BBQ sauce, buffalo sauce or honey sriracha and blue cheese or ranch. Carrots and celery on the side. *GF but potential cross contamination in fryer$12.00
- 12 Kickin Chicken Wings
12 Chicken wings marinated, baked and fried served naked with choice of maple bourbon BBQ sauce, buffalo sauce or honey sriracha and blue cheese or ranch. Carrots and celery on the side. *GF but potential cross contamination in fryer$19.00
- Surf & Turf Sliders
two mini beef cheeseburgers, lettuce, pickles, caramelized onion aioli & two mini crab cake sliders, old bay aioli, on brioche buns$20.00
SALADS
- House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, carrot ribbons, two fried goat cheese balls, choice of dressing *GFO$12.00
- Cobb Salad
Romaine Lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, blue cheese, balsamic dressing, grilled chicken *GFO, VgO$18.00
- Berry Salmon Salad
mixed greens, strawberries, blueberries, cucumbers, diced avocado, feta, pistachios, orange basil vinaigrette, grilled Salmon *GF CONTAINS NUTS$20.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing *GFO$12.00
- Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese, crispy onion straws, ranch dressing *GFO$15.00
- Farmers Steak Salad
South Mountain Micro Farms summer crisp lettuce, corn, roasted tomatoes, sauteed onions, roasted garlic ranch, feta cheese crumbles, grilled flat iron steak *GF$25.00
- Cali Vibes Salad
arugula salad blend, quinoa, grilled corn, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, queso fresco, cilantro lime vinaigrette, spicy ranch, crispy corn tortilla stirps, blackened chicken GF$18.00
BURGERS
- Bob's Burger
8oz beef burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, carmelized onion aioli, brioche bun, served with choice of side *GFO$16.00
- Baja Burger
8oz beef burger, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, spicy ranch, brioche bun, served with choice of side *GFO$18.00
- The Marylander
8oz beef burger, mini jumbo lump crab cake, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, old bay aioli, brioche bun, served choice of side *GFO$22.00
- Beyond Burger
Grilled beyond burger (meatless), lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun, served with choice of side *GFO$18.00
- Cheeseburger-Plain$16.00
SANDWICHES
- Grilled Veggies Sandwich
Grilled marinated portobello mushroom, tomato, mixed green, herb whipped goat cheese, brioche bun, choice of side *GFO, V$15.00
- Reuben Sandwich
Sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, rye bread, choice of side *GFO$15.00
- Turkey Club
Sliced natural turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper aioli, toasted multigrain bread *GFO$15.00
- Grilled Chicken
Marinated & grilled chicken breast, provolone, spinach, tomato, basil pesto aioli, rosemary schiacciata bread, choice of side *GFO$16.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, shredded lettuce, honey mustard dressing, pickles, brioche bun, choice of side$16.00
- Shrimp Salad Wrap
Jumbo shrimp, creamy old bay dressing, lettuce, tomato, croissant, choice of side *GFO$17.00
- Mains Cheesesteak
smoked tri tip steak, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, house steak sauce, roasted garlic aioli, mornay sauce, Amoroso roll GFO$22.00
- Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Grilled mahi mahi, lettuce, tomato, old bay aioli, brioche bun, choice of side *GFO$18.00
- Ahi Tuna Sandwich
Blackened ahi tuna, lettuce tomato, lemon aioli, pickled red onions, brioche bun, choice of side *GFO$18.00
- Maryland Grilled Cheese
Jumbo lump crab cake, cheddar cheese, farmers white bread, choice of side *GFO$20.00
- Crab Cake Sandwich
Jumbo lump crab cake, lettuce, tomato, old bay aioli, brioche bun, choice of side *GFO$22.00
TACOS
- Blackened Chicken Tacos
Three flour tortilla with blackened chicken, pico del Gallo, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, sour cream and guacamole on the side *GFO$15.00
- Mahi Mahi Tacos
Three flour tortilla with grilled mahi mahi, pico del Gallo, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, sour cream and guacamole on the side *GFO$16.00
- Steak Tacos
Three flour tortilla with grilled steak, pico del Gallo, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, sour cream and guacamole on the side *GFO$16.00
ENTREES
- Fish & Chips
Beer battered Cod, coleslaw and fries$17.00
- Chicken Ravioli
tomato, corn and mozzarella cheese filled ravioli, vodka sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese and marinated grilled chicken (local ravioli made from Lo Pasta in Columbia, MD)$22.00
- Shrimp Penne
five jumbo shrimp, bell peppers, red onions, corn, bacon lardons, cajun tomato cream sauce, shredded Parmesan cheese$24.00
- Salmon Risotto
8 oz grilled Salmon, basil pesto roasted tomato risotto, lemon butter sauce, vegetable succotash, balsamic glaze *GF$26.00
- Maryland Crab Cakes
Two jumbo lump crab cakes, old bay imperial, chef's starch and seasonal vegetable *GF$42.00
- Veggie Risotto
basil pesto risotto, corn, bell peppers, lima beans, asparagus, zucchini, yellow squash, red onions, roasted red pepper chimichurri, Parmesan cheese, *GF ADD ON PROTEINS$16.00
- Filet Mignon-Online ordering
8oz Filet Mignon, choice of sauce, signature side and side salad *GF$38.00
- New York Strip-Online Ordering
12 oz NY Strip, choice of sauce, signature side and side salad *GF$34.00
- Duroc Pork Chop-Online Ordering
21 day dry aged bone in duroc pork chop, choice of sauce, signature side and side salad *GF$38.00
SIDES
- SIDE of the day$4.00
- SIDE French Fries$4.00
- SIDE Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- SIDE Fresh Fruit$6.00
- SIDE of Pita (6)$2.00
- SIDE Coleslaw$4.00
- SIDE Ciabatta$2.00
- SIDE Goat Cheese Balls - 2$2.00
- SIDE Vegetable Succotash
corn, peas, lima beans, bell peppers, red onion$6.00
- SIDE Crispy Chimichurri Fingerling Potatoes$6.00
- SIDE Grilled Asparagus
lemon aioli, Parmesan cheese$8.00
- SIDE Risotto
basil pesto roasted tomato risotto$9.00
- Mac & Cheese Skillet$10.00
- SIDE Tater Tots$6.00
KIDS
DESSERTS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood restaurant serving American fare.
14 West Main Street, Middletown, MD 21769