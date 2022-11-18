A map showing the location of The Main Moose Trailer 94 ROUTE 66 eastView gallery

The Main Moose Trailer 94 ROUTE 66 east

review star

No reviews yet

94 ROUTE 66 east

columbia, CT 06237

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BURGERS

Moose Burger

$11.00

Cheese Burger

$9.00

Burger

$8.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Bull Dog

$6.00

Sausage Onion Pepper

$10.00

Fry

$5.00

Pulled Pork

$10.00

Pulled Pork Favor

$12.00

Specials

6 Fritters

$9.00

3 Apple Fritters

$5.00

Lemon Bread

$5.00

Coffee

$1.25

Muffins

$1.50

Sides

Apple Fritters

$8.00

Mmt

$1.50

Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.50

Hosmer

$2.50

canned soda

$1.00

BEER

BUD

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

Back East Summer

$7.00

No Filter IPA

$7.00

Headway

$7.00

Hooker No Filter

$7.00

Angery Orchard

$5.00

Sams Summer

$7.00

Moose Juice

$7.00

Sip Of Sunshine

$7.00

Can Soda

$1.00

Water

$1.00

WINE

Chardonnay

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

MALTS

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Mikes Lemon

$5.00

Mikes Black Cherry

$5.00

Truley

$5.00

Mikes seltzer

$5.00

MUMS

12" Hanging

$20.00

10" Mum

$15.00

Moozie

$1.50

PUMPKINS

Small

$4.00

2 For $7

$7.00

Big

$10.00

Syrup 10

$10.00

Syrup 14

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

94 ROUTE 66 east, columbia, CT 06237

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Coyote Flaco Mansfield - Mansfield
orange starNo Reviews
50 Higgins highway Mansfield, CT, CT 06250
View restaurantnext
Willimantic Brewing Co. - Willibrew
orange starNo Reviews
967 Main street Willimantic, CT 06226
View restaurantnext
Pleasant Pizza - Willimantic
orange star4.7 • 556
413 Pleasant Street Willimantic, CT 06226
View restaurantnext
Hoppy Days Diner
orange star4.4 • 621
931 Main St Willimantic, CT 06226
View restaurantnext
Lakeview Restaurant - Coventry
orange star3.9 • 891
50 Lake St Coventry, CT 06238
View restaurantnext
Tony's Pizza - Willimantic
orange star4.5 • 287
117 Main St Willimantic, CT 06226
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in columbia

The Main Moose
orange star4.6 • 651
94 Route 66 E Columbia, CT 06237
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near columbia
Willimantic
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Coventry
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Glastonbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Ellington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
East Hartford
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston