The Maine Event Restaurant & Lounge

NA Beverages

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Sweet Tea

$1.75

House Lemonade

$2.00

Voss Bottled Water

$3.00

Appetizer

Egg Rolls

$9.00

Seafood, Steak, Chicken or Oxtail

Salmon Sliders w/Cream Sauce

$12.00

Wings (10)

$8.00

Deep Fried

Seafood Dip

$9.00

Boudin Nachos

$7.00

Entrée

BBQ Shrimps & Creamy Grits

$14.00

Cajun Spinach Pasta

$12.00

Classic Burger

$12.00

Shrimp Fettuccine

$16.00

Fried Chicken

$10.00

w/2 sides

Fried Fish

$11.00

w/2 sides

Jamaican Jerk Oxtails

$21.00

Over Rice w/2 vegetables

Lamb Chops

$21.00

Maine Turkey Burger

$13.00

Smoked Turkey Leg

$17.00

Over Dirty Rice w/Cajun Sauce

Tomahawk Steak

$110.00

Curry Chicken

$11.00

Jerk Chicken

$12.00

Fried Ribs

$16.00

Brown Stewed Chicken

$11.00

Red Snapper

$23.00

Pineapple Glazed Salmon

$21.00

Extra Sauces

$0.25

Side

Baked Potato

$6.00

Cabbage

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

Dirty Rice

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Green Bean Casserole

$6.00

House Salad

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Peas and Rice

$6.00

Dessert

Dessert 1

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the best Creole, Caribbean Soul Food your Taste Buds Have Ever Witnessed!

Location

1354 Highway 72 Greenwood, SC 29649, Greenwood, SC 29649

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

