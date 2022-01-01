The Majestic To-Go imageView gallery
The Majestic To-Go

911 KING STREET

Alexandria, VA 22314

Mother's Day Takeout

The Majestic Mother's Day for Two To Go

$79.00

Dinner for two includes: LOCAL TOMATO SALAD GF V marinated tomatoes, spring greens, shaved radishes, citrus vinaigrette YOUR CHOICE OF ENTREE: BRAISED PRIME SHORT RIB GF bordelaise sauce, gremolata OR SEARED SALMON GF lemon-dill vinaigrette MAJESTIC PARKER HOUSE ROLLS SIDES: GRILLED ASPARAGUS, BROCCOLINI, SPRING ONIONS GF V POTATOES AU GRATIN GF V DESSERT: ANGEL FOOD CAKE V macerated berries, vanilla whipped cream

The Majestic Mother's Day for Four To Go

$139.00

Dinner for four includes: LOCAL TOMATO SALAD GF V marinated tomatoes, spring greens, shaved radishes, citrus vinaigrette YOUR CHOICE OF ENTREE: BRAISED PRIME SHORT RIB GF bordelaise sauce, gremolata OR SEARED SALMON GF lemon-dill vinaigrette MAJESTIC PARKER HOUSE ROLLS SIDES: GRILLED ASPARAGUS, BROCCOLINI, SPRING ONIONS GF V POTATOES AU GRATIN GF V DESSERT: ANGEL FOOD CAKE V macerated berries, vanilla whipped cream

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
The Majestic Easter Dinner To Go is available!

911 KING STREET, Alexandria, VA 22314

