Bars & Lounges

The Majestic

2,417 Reviews

$$

911 King Street

Alexandria, VA 22314

Popular Items

Majestic Burger
Majestic Parker House Rolls
Majestic Coconut Cake

Starters

Majestic Parker House Rolls

$8.00

black caraway, coarse salt, smoked brown butter

Artisan Cheese & Charcuterie

$24.00

House-made pâté & sausage, fruit jam, mustard, house pickles, rustic crostini

Beef Tartare

$14.00

hand cut steak, cumin, aleppo peppers, coriander, mint, walnuts, harissa oil, rustic crostini

Crispy Duck Livers

$10.00

Spicy tomato mostarda, pickled onion, bread & butter pickles, herbs

Fall Greens Salad

$14.00

Roasted grapes, apples, walnuts, pickled onions, goat cheese, mixed lettuces, cider vinaigrette. Vegetarian

Five Spice St. Louis Ribs

$17.00

Spicy maple glaze, smoked peanuts, herbs

Grilled Romaine

$14.00

Breadcrumbs, garlic-anchovy vinaigrette, parmesan

Lamb Kofte

$18.00

House ground lamb, cinnamon, tahini-tofu, dill, aleppo pepper, cucumbers

Seared Shishito Peppers

$13.00

Tonatto sauce, nigella seeds, red wine vinegar. Gluten Free

Warm Goat Cheese Stuffed Dates

$12.00

Quinoa crunch, pickled shallots, pomegranate syrup. Vegetarian. Gluten Free

Entrees

14 oz NY Strip Steak

$44.00

Smashed crispy fingerlings, grilled broccolini, garlic butter, red wine jus

Bone-In Pork Chop

$32.00

harissa spiced sweet potatoes, garlic-worcestershire butter, parsley, charred orange

Chargrilled Half Chicken

$26.00

Guajillo marinade, white beans, pickled chilis, pancetta, garlic escarole, herbs. Gluten Free

Crispy Fried Chicken Thighs

$24.00

Chorizo pan gravy, spring peas, pearl onions, mashed red bliss potatoes, chives

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Fregola sarda, pickled onions, roasted tomatoes, corn, herbs, corn puree

Hanger Steak Diane

$34.00

Smashed crispy fingerlings, garlic escarole, shallots, brandy-mustard cream sauce

Majestic Burger

$21.00

House-ground prime chuck, bacon jam, garlic aioli, house pimiento cheese, pickled onions, house fries, toasted sourdough bun

Pan Seared Halibut

$39.00

Lump crab fried quinoa, pimiento peppers, shallots, garlic, pickled currants, miso butter, herbs. Gluten Free

Desserts

Majestic Coconut Cake

$8.00

Toasted coconut-sour cream frosting. Vegetarian

Cherry-Almond Bread Pudding

$8.00

Amaretto dulce de leche, creme fraiche. Vegetarian

Dark Chocolate Parfait

$9.00

Cocoa-almond wafer, whipped labne, amarena cherries. Vegetarian

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Since 1932, the Majestic has been a fixture on King Street in Old Town Alexandria. Step inside and you’ll feel like you’ve taken a trip to yesteryear. There’s jazz in the air and cocktail shakers at the bar, famous for its selection of unique whiskies and spirits. Dine in for a sophisticated lunch, open a bottle of wine from the extensive list, gather around the bar with friends old and new, or cuddle up in a booth for a romantic dinner. Open for dinner and weekend brunch

Location

911 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

