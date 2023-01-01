Main picView gallery

Majorette 6344 El Cajon Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

6344 El Cajon Boulevard

San Diego, CA 92115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

DRAFT BEER

CORE BEERS

VANILLA OAT LATTE

$5.00

Plenty For All - Fall

$7.00

The Pupil - Societe

$7.00

La Lupulosa - Insurgente

$7.00

Spectro - Topa Topa

$7.00

.394 - Alesmith

$7.00

Nut Brown - Alesmith

$7.00

Dawn Of The Red - Ninkasi

$7.00

Half Pour

$3.50

EASY DOES IT

SDSU BLONDE - Alesmith

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$6.00

ROTATING

Eppig - Kolsch

$8.00

Cali Squeeze (Hef) - Firestone Walker

$8.00

Windy Hill - Mikkeler

$8.00

Dos Topas - Topa Topa

$8.00

Double Delicious - Stone (IIPA)

$8.00

Gose (Cuc Lime & Salt) - Fremont

$8.00

POG - Juneshine

$8.00

Pacific Pineapple - 2 Towns

$8.00

Musgrove Mango - Ashland

$8.00

Serpent Stout - The Lost Abbey

$8.00

BOTTLES & CANS

High Life Shorties

$4.00

Coors Banquet Stubbys

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Tecate

$3.00

Rolling Rock (Tall Boy)

$5.00

PBR (Tall Boy)

$5.00

Montucky Cold Snacks (Tall Boy)

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

TOPO

$3.00

Athletic

$6.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

WINE

ACQUA PAZZA - SPARKLY ROSE

$12.00

LA COLONEL GRENACHE

$12.00

MARGINS - RED BLEND

$12.00

Rollin N Skinz Orange

$12.00

ROCCO - REIS

$12.00

Bottle Of AP

$26.00

FOOD

BURGERS

BURGER

$8.00

BURGER & FRIES

$10.00

BEYOND BURGER & FRIES

$12.00

JUST FRIES

$4.00

GRILLED CHEEZ

$5.00

OG BREKKIE

$10.00

MERCH

LOGO T

$16.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Your neighborhood spot.

Location

6344 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Moon Thai Eatery - 6366 El Cajon Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
6366 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext
Cali BBQ - - Aztec Food Hub
orange starNo Reviews
6334 El Cajon Boulevard San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext
The Radical Beet - Inside of The Aztec Food Hub
orange starNo Reviews
6334 El Cajon Boulevard San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext
Corbin's Q - 6548 El Cajon Blvd
orange star4.2 • 1,984
6548 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext
Tajima Ramen-College Heights
orange starNo Reviews
6061 El Cajon blvd #2 San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext
Auti Sushi
orange star4.7 • 195
5943 El Cajon Blvd. San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston