Little Louie's 1478 Patton Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1478 Patton Ave

Asheville, NC 28806

Bar Menu

Beer

Sierra Southern Gothic Pils

$5.00+

Duck Rabbit Cocao Stout

$7.00+Out of stock

Innovation Soulvation

$6.00+

Noble Standard Bearer

$8.00+

Anderson Valley Gose'

$6.00

ANXO

$6.00

Athletic N/A

$5.00

Black Butte Porter

$5.00

Bold Rock

$6.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Burial Shadowclock Pilsner

$6.00

Burial Surfwax

$6.00

Catawba White Zombie

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Florida Seltzer

$7.00

Fruit Smash

$5.00

Fullsteam Rocket Science

$6.00

Ginger's Revenge

$7.00

Hi Wire Lo Pitch 16oz

$6.00

Highland Gaelic

$5.00

Highland Stout

$5.00

Innovation Blonde

$5.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Narragansett

$4.00

Noble Village Tart

$7.00

PBR Tallboys

$4.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Voodoo Ranger

$5.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Aviation

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Negroni

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Paloma

$7.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Slushie

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$8.00

Combos

the clark

$8.00

westside handshake

$11.00

el camino

$8.00

final jeopardy

$10.00

Common Cocktails

the vodka one

$10.00

the whiskey one

$9.00

the tequila one

$10.00

the gin one

$10.00

Liquor

Absolut

$7.00

Effin Cucumber

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Tito's

$7.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

DBL Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Effin Cucumber

$16.00

DBL Tito's

$14.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Mother Earth

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Beefeater

$12.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$18.00

DBL Hendricks

$20.00

DBL Tanqueray

$18.00

DBL Mother Earth

$16.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Gosling Blackstrap

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Goslings Blackstrap

$12.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$14.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Cazadores

$8.00

El Jimador Anejo

$8.00

El Jimador Reposado

$7.00

El Jimador Silver

$7.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Juarez

$5.00

Lunazul

$7.00

Milagro

$10.00

Vida

$11.00

Montelobos Mezcal

$11.00

Olmecs Altos Plata

$9.00

DBL Casamigos

$24.00

DBL Cazadores

$16.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$16.00

DBL Espolon Reposado

$18.00

DBL El Jimador Anejo

$166.00

DBL El Jimador Reposado

$14.00

DBL El Jimador Silver

$14.00

DBL Lunazul

$14.00

DBL Milagro

$20.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$11.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Jefferson's Ocean Aged

$19.00

Jefferson's Small Batch

$11.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Michter's Sour Mash

$12.00

Old Crow

$5.00

Old Grand Dad

$6.00

Old Overholt Rye

$7.00

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$16.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

DBL Makers Mark

$18.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$16.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$22.00

DBL Michter's Sour Mash

$24.00

DBL Jameson Black Barrel

$22.00

DBL Jameson Orange

$16.00

DBL Old Grand Dad

$12.00

DBL Old Overholt Rye

$14.00

DBL Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$32.00

DBL Rittenhouse Rye

$16.00

Auchentoshan

$13.00

Famous Grouse

$7.00

Glenfiddich

$13.00

Macallan

$17.00

DBL Auchentoshan

$23.00

DBL Famous Grouse

$14.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$26.00

DBL Macallan

$34.00

Absente

$12.00

AMARETTO DI SARONNO

$8.00

Amaro Flora

$9.00

Appalachian Fernet

$10.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.00

Branca Menta

$9.00

Campari

$11.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$14.00

Copper & Kings Brandy

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

Domain de Canton

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessey VO

$11.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$10.00

Rumchata

$7.00

St Elder

$6.00

St Germaine

$10.00

Underberg

$5.00

NA Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gold Jacket

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Juice

$2.00

Seedlip

$7.00

Sierra Hop Splash

$4.00

Bright Future Lemonade

$5.00

Wine

Les Traverses Cabernet

$8.00+

Frexiinet Split

$7.00

Luzon Sav Blanc

$6.00+

Mistinguett Split

$12.00

Yalumba Rose'

$7.00+

Merch

T-shirt

$27.00

Cigs

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Hoagies & Pierogies.

Location

1478 Patton Ave, Asheville, NC 28806

Directions

