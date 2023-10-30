The Mango Tree Indian Kitchen and Tap House 111 E 47TH STREET S.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
111 E 47TH STREET S., Wichita, KS 67216
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Angry Elephant Burgers, Brew & Que
No Reviews
111 East 47th Street South Wichita, KS 67216
View restaurant
Fat Ernies Family Dining - 2806 S. Hydraulic Ave
No Reviews
2806 S. Hydraulic Ave Wichita, KS 67216
View restaurant