The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen

776 Reviews

$$

1200 N State St

Ste 100

Jackson, MS 39211

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizzetta
Comeback Cobb
Cauliflower

Snacks

Smoked Tuna Dip

Smoked Tuna Dip

$15.00

Gulf Tuna, Saltines, Wontons, Olive Oil

Duck Wings

$18.00

3 wings in ginger, soy & maple glaze

Focaccia

$8.00

Crawfish Beignets

$16.00

Chipolte Remoulade

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

chef's choice of 4 or 6 meats/cheeses; jam, pickled vegetables, nuts, fruit

Kids Tenders

$10.00

Calamari

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Claws

$26.00

Sauteed Claws

$26.00

Murder Point Oysters

Shishitos

$12.00

Mushroom Bruschetta

$14.00Out of stock

Greens / Soup

Gumbo

Gumbo

$9.00Out of stock

chicken & sausage gumbo with jasmine rice; garnished with green onions

Caesar

$14.00

tomato, cucumber, onion, lettuce, feta, white balsamic vinaigrette

Iceburg Wedge Salad

Iceburg Wedge Salad

$14.00

Cherry Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Radish, Scallions, Bacon, Charred Onion Ranch

Comeback Cobb

Comeback Cobb

$20.00

Chopped Romaine, Egg, Bacon, Fried Onion, Avocado, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Comeback Dressing

Small Cobb Salad

$10.00

Small Wedge Salad

$7.00

Small Caesar

$7.00

sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, arugula, feta, heirloom tomatoes, spinach, white balsamic vinaigrette

Tomato Soup

$8.00

Pizzetta

BBQ Chicken Pizzetta

BBQ Chicken Pizzetta

$7.00

bbq sauce, cheese blend, chicken, red onion, Alabama white bbq

Margherita Pizzetta

Margherita Pizzetta

$6.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil

Mush N Egg Pizza

$7.50

duck confit, sunny-side-up egg, garlic, bechamel, arugula, red onion, chili

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Pastas

Lasagna

Lasagna

$21.00

bolognese, spinach, bechamel, tomato, parmesan cheese

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

five shrimp, lemon, garlic, butter, parmesan grits

Wood Fired Seafood

Grilled Salmon

$25.00
Redfish

Redfish

$32.00

Lemon, Olive Oil

Wood Fired Meats

Spit-Roasted Chicken

$24.00

Steak Frites

$25.00

cooked to temp; served with chimichurri

Pork Chop

$37.00

country-style cooked to temp; served with garlic butter

Duck Leg

$28.00

cooked to temp; served with black cherry glaze

Seasonal Vegetables

Braised Greens

$8.00

Broccolini

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Cauliflower

$8.00

Grits

$8.00

Heirloom Carrots

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Mushrooms

$8.00

Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Desserts Everywhere

Apple Pie

$12.00

Cobbler

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Milk Cake

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Sauce

Charred Onion Ranch

$0.50

Comeback Dressing

$0.50

White Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Chimichurri

$0.50

House Made BBQ

$0.50

Alabama White BBQ

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Bordelaise Sauce

$2.50

Marinara

$1.00

Beer & Cans

Ace Pink Guava Cider

$3.00

Andy Gator

$4.00

Blue Moon

$6.00Out of stock

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$4.00

Cathead Cranberry

$4.00

Cathead Cucumber Mint

$4.00Out of stock

Cathead Ginger Pineapple

$4.00

Cathead Limeade

$4.00

Cathead Mango

$4.00Out of stock

Cathead Raspberry

$4.00Out of stock

Cathead Satsuma Mandarin

$4.00

Cathead Sparkling Bucket

$18.00

Cathead Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Chandeleur Guava Jelly

$6.00Out of stock

Chandeleur Lil-Smack

$5.00

Chandeleur Seasonal

$6.00

Destihl Blueberry

$6.00

Founder All Day IPA

$3.00

Ghost River Golden

$4.00Out of stock

Guinness

$3.00

Kentucky Bourbon Ale

$9.00

La Chouffe Belgian Blonde

$8.00

Lagunitas Sumpin’ Sumpin’ Ale

$4.00

Lazy Magnolia Southern Pecan

$4.00

Lindeman Framboise

$10.00

New B Fat Tire

$3.00

Oskar Dale’s Pale Ale

$4.00

Oskar Scotch Ale

$4.00Out of stock

Shiner Bock

$3.00

So Pro Crowd Control IPA

$5.00

So Pro Devil’s Harvest IPA

$4.00

So Pro Light

$3.00

So Pro Seasonal

$5.00

So Pro Suzy B Dirty Blonde Ale

$4.00

Stone Buenaveza

$4.00

Stone Hazy

$4.00

Strongbow Apple Cider

$3.00

Stella

$4.00

US Holy Roller IPA

$5.00Out of stock

US Lime Cucumber Gose

$5.00

US Paradise Park

$4.00

Wicked Weed Melon

$4.00Out of stock

Wiseacre Adjective Animal Double IPA

$5.00Out of stock

Wiseacre Gotta Get up to Get Down Milk Stout

$5.00Out of stock

Wiseacre Tiny Bomb Pilsner

$3.00Out of stock

Woodchuck

$4.00Out of stock

WW Dank

$6.00Out of stock

Yazoo Gerst Amber Ale

$4.00

YH Seasonal

$7.00

YH Midnight Special

$4.00

YH Miracle Worker

$7.00

YH Rebellion

$4.00

YH Seasonal

$5.00

YH T Minus

$4.00

Yuengling Lager

$3.00

Yuengling Light

$3.00Out of stock

Party Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

Hein 00

$5.00

N/A Beverage

Club Soda

$1.50

Iced Tea

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mist Twist

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Lemon-Lime Gatorade

$2.00

Red Gatorade

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Snacks

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

chef's choice of 4 or 6 meats/cheeses; jam, pickled vegetables, nuts, fruit

Crawfish Beignets

$16.00

Chipolte Remoulade

Duck Wings

$18.00

3 wings in ginger, soy & maple glaze

Focaccia Bread

$8.00

cheese blend, tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze

Smoked Tuna Dip

Smoked Tuna Dip

$15.00

Gulf Tuna, Saltines, Wontons, Olive Oil

Greens / Soup

Comeback Cobb

Comeback Cobb

$18.00

Chopped Romaine, Egg, Bacon, Fried Onion, Avocado, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Comeback Dressing

Small Cobb Salad

$10.00
Iceburg Wedge Salad

Iceburg Wedge Salad

$14.00

Cherry Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Radish, Scallions, Bacon, Charred Onion Ranch

Small Wedge Salad

$7.00

Small Caesar

$7.00

sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, arugula, feta, heirloom tomatoes, spinach, white balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar

$14.00

tomato, cucumber, onion, lettuce, feta, white balsamic vinaigrette

Gumbo

Gumbo

$9.00Out of stock

chicken & sausage gumbo with jasmine rice; garnished with green onions

Sides

Braised Greens

$5.00

Broccolini

$5.00

butter

Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Cauliflower

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Gouda Grits

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$5.00

chili, garlic

Mushrooms

$5.00

garlic

Sweet Potato

$5.00

Pizzettas

Margherita Pizzetta

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Pizzetta

$14.00

Mush N Egg Pizza

$7.50

duck confit, sunny-side-up egg, garlic, bechamel, arugula, red onion, chili

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Desserts Everywhere

Apple Pie

$12.00

Chocolate Silk Pie

$12.00

Cobbler

$12.00

Rasp Donut Cheese Cake

$12.00

ADD SAUCE

Charred Onion Ranch

$0.50

Comeback Dressing

$0.50

White Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Chimichurri

$0.50

House Made BBQ

$0.50

Alabama White BBQ

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Nola Bbq

$1.50

MONDAY - Red Beans & Rice

AVAILABLE ONLY ON MONDAY au jus, fries

Monday Special

$12.00

TUESDAY - Fried Chicken

AVAILABLE ONLY ON TUESDAY

Tuesday Special - Fried Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

AVAILABLE ON TUESDAYS ONLY! served w/mac & cheese

WEDNESDAY - Manship Enchilada

AVAILABLE ONLY ON WEDNESDAY refried black beans

Manship Enchilada

$14.00Out of stock

THURSDAY - Chopped Steak

AVAILABLE ONLY ON THURSDAY mashed potatoes

Thursday Special

$16.00

Lunch Grouper

$30.00

FRIDAY - Fried Pork Chop

AVAILABLE ONLY ON FRIDAY malt vinegar aioli

Fried Pork Chop

$14.00

Lunch Grouper And Shrimp

$35.00
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1200 N State St, Ste 100, Jackson, MS 39211

Directions

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen image
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen image
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen image

