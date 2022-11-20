A map showing the location of La Mansion 5295 West Irlo Bronson Memorial HwyView gallery
American

La Mansion 5295 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

5295 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy

Kissimmee, FL 34746

Entradas

Ceviche "La Mansion"

$22.00

Tostones Rellenos

$14.00

Alcapurrias

$10.00

Queso Frito con Salsa Guayaba

$8.00

Calamares Fritos

$12.00

Picadera "La Mansion"

$28.00+

Platos

Pechuga de pollo al Ajillo

$16.00

Bistec Encebollado

$17.00

Churrasco Argentino

$27.00

Chuleta Kan-Kan

$26.00

Chicharron de Puerco

$15.00

Salmon a la Plancha

$18.00

Camarones al Ajillo

$19.00

Pescado Frito

$25.00

Pescado Entero

$35.00

Pescado a lo Macho

$28.00

Pasta Alfredo

$18.00+

Acompanantes

Habichuelas

$5.00

Arroz Blanco

$5.00

Papas Fritas

$5.00

Tostones

$5.00

Pure de Papa

$5.00

Maduros

$5.00

Yuca Frita

$5.00

Ensalada Verde

$5.00

Arroz Congri

$5.00

Mofongo " La Mansion"

Mofongo "Afrodisiaco"

$25.00

Mofongo " Doble Chicharron"

$21.00

Mofongo de Churrasco con Aguacate

$28.00

Mofongo de Camarones

$22.00

Mofongo a la Pechuguina

$17.00

Mofongo "El Mayordomo"

$24.00

Extras

Mofongo

$5.00

Camarones (5)

$7.00

Chicharron de Puerco (S)

$7.00

Aguacate 1/2

$5.00

Extra Alfredo

$3.00

Extra Chimirruri

$3.00

Extra Huancaina

$4.00

Extra Ajillo

$3.00

Extra Guayaba

$3.00

Deluxe

Chivo "a lo Bella"

$29.00

Arroz Afrodisiaco a lo "Tony Lima"

$23.00+

Pasta a la Huancaina

$25.00

Rabo de Mama

$28.00

Mar y Tierra

$45.00

Postres

Flan

$5.00

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Dulce de Coco

$7.00

La Torre

$13.00

Helado Enamorado

$8.00

Menu de Ninos

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Hamburguesa Simple

$6.00

Hamburguesa Mickie Mansion

$10.00

Huevos Saltarines

$5.00

Pollitos Fritos

$7.00

Hot Dogs

$5.00

Especiales

Churrasco Especial

$16.95

Picaderas para eventos

Sancocho

$15.00

Ofertas

Oferta 1

$260.00

Oferta 2

$230.00

Oferta 3

$200.00

Oferta 4

$160.00

H

$35.00

REG.

JWBL

$150.00

BCN12

$150.00

GG

$150.00

TV

$150.00

CRC

$150.00

HEN

$150.00

PaS

$150.00

CAMB

$150.00

PREM.

JWGL

$220.00

BCN18

$220.00

CASR

$220.00

DJR

$220.00

MOIc

$220.00

MORo

$220.00

ESP.

DJ42

$500.00

CLaA

$500.00

JWBu

$550.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
