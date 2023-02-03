- Home
The Maple Leaf Tavern
353 Reviews
$$
3 N Main St
Wilmington, VT 05363
Popular Items
APPS
Mozz Sticks (6)
Cup-Chili
Bowl-Chili
Cup-Tomato Soup
Bowl-Tomato Soup
Meatballs (4)
Empanadas of the Week
Wings
Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo, Korean BBQ, or Maple Glaze
Reuben Egg Rolls
Mustard/mayo soy dipping sauce
Irish Onion Soup Bowl
*Guiness-based with cheddar
Bowl Soup Du Jour
Cup Soup Du Jour
Slider of the moment
chicken tenders
Side Salad
Side Fries
Queso Dip
Calamari
Cheese Flatbread
Roni Flatbread
Tender Basket
Pot Pie
Lobster Arancini
SALADS
KIDS
TAVERN TOTS
TAVERN MAC
BURGER BOARD
Wagyu Classic
8 oz. patty, lettuce, tomato, onion
Jammer
8 oz. patty with tomato jam & maple glazed bacon
Mlt Burger
8 oz. patty, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, maple glazed bacon, lettuce, tomato & jalapeños
Vermontster
MLT x two 8 oz. patties
Beyond Burger
Turkey burger
Big Beyond
Monday burger
A-Z COCKTAILS
Amaretto Sour
Autumn Rita
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Cape Codder
Cinnamon Tst Rocks
Cinnamon Tst Shot
Collins Rum
Cosy Cosmo
Dark & Stormy
Dirty Shirley
Fallen Apple
Gimlet Gin
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Itchy Brain
Lemon Drop
LI Iced Tea
Maitai
Manhattan Bourbon
Manhattan Rye
Manhattan Scotch
margaritta
Martini Gin
Martini Vodka
MLT Old Fashioned
Negroni
Nutty Irishman
Old Fashion
Peppermint Patty
Planters Punch
Rum Runner
Sangria
Scotch Sour
Seabreeze
Sex on the Beach
Spike Strawberry
Spiked Blueberry
Tequila Sunrise
Toasted Almond
Top Shelf LI Iced Tea
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
WhiteTrash
Winter Mule
Stinger
Nutty Russian
Gingle All The Way
Mlt Mudslide
Sugar Cookie
BOTTLE/CAN
Amstel
Best Of Times
Blkberry Sour
Bud Light
Budweiser
Canteen Cucumber Mint
Citizens
Cloud Drop Dbl Ipa
Coors Light
Corona
Crown Royal Whiskey Cola
Downeast Cider
Downeast Lemonaid
Downeast Pinapple
Focal banger
Gunners Daughter
Heady Topper
High Noon
Honest Pint
Little Anomaly Ipa
Loyal Tea/lemonaid
Maple Breakfast Stout
Mayflower Porter
Mic Ultra
Miller Light
N\A Beer Kaliber
PBR
Stella
Thug Duck IPA
Thug Light Pilsner
Truly
White Claw
BOURBON
CORDIALS
DRAFT BEER
GIN
RUM
SCOTCH
SHOTS
TEQUILA
VODKA
WHISKEY
BASIL HADEN
BULLEIT
BUSHMILLS
CANADIAN CLUB
CROWN ROYAL
FIREBALL
JACK DANIELS
JACK HONEY
JAMESON
JAMESON CASKMATES
MAKERS MARK
SAPPLINGS VT MAPLE RYE
Silo’s Aisling:
TULLEMORE DEW
Yamazaki
Seagrams 7
Screwball
8 Ball Chocolate
Screwball PB
8 Ball Chocolate
Segrams Vo
Soeed Rack
WINE
Wine bottles
Aqua de Piedra Malbec Bottle
Artemis Cabernet Bottle
Bar Dog Pino Noir Bottle
Estancia Chardonnay Bottle
Rodney Strong Cabernet
Hidden Crush Bottle
Erath Pino Noir
Simi Chard
Demo Rose
Oyster Bay Savignon Blanc Bottle
Ruffino Pino Grigio Bottle
Markham Merlo Bottle
Nips
N/A BVG
Juice
Water
Milk
Choclate Milk
Coffee
Tea
Vitamin Water
Bottle Water
Coke
Diet
Gingerale
Sprite
Seltzer
Iced Tea
To Go Tea
To Go Soda
To Go Coffee
To Go Hot Coco
Hot Cider
Hot Coco
Tonic
Lemonaid
Ginger Beer
Red Bull
SANDWICH BOARD
Fuhgeddaboudit
Swiss cheese, Asian cole slaw on Challah
Cali Club
Grilled chicken, avocado mayo, maple glazed bacon, lettuce, tomato
Caprese
Roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, greens, pesto, and balsamic glaze on hoagie roll
Cubano
Ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, sliced pickles, Dijon mustard, and mayo on Ciabatta
Grilled Cheese
Lobster Roll
New England lobster tossed in a signature ranch dressing on a brioche roll
Flour tortilla Tacos (3)
Flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato, black bean salsa
BLT Sandwich
Maple glazed bacon, lettuce, tomato
Short Rib Tacos (3)
Flour tortilla, white cheddar cheese, caramel- ized onions, lettuce
Tavern
Turkey, ham, pastrami, caramelized onions, bourbon BBQ sauce, mayo and Asian cole slaw on Ciabatta
Turkey Club
Lettuce, bacon, tomato
RETAIL (Copy)
ENTREES
Veggie stuffed pepper
Veggies with rice, beans, cheddar & Monterey cheese
Chicken Stuffed Peppers
Chicken with rice, beans, cheddar & Monterey cheese
Beef Stuffed Peppers
Beef with rice, beans, cheddar & Monterey cheese
Spaghetti & Meatballs
House blend of meat and marinara sauce topped with Parmesan cheese
Grilled Argentinian Skirt Steak
House-made chimichurri sauce
Pan Seared Filet Mignon
Pinot noir demi glaze sauce
Scampi
With carrots, celery, black olives and parsley, cooked in wine, lemon, chicken-stock reduction
Grilled Chicken Marsalla
Grilled chicken breast in a mushroom marsala reduction with onions and butter
Chicken Carbonaro Pasta
Carbonaro Pasta
Shrimp Carbonaro Pasta
Mahi Mahi Carbonaro Pasta
Sundried Tomato and Pesto Penne
Sundried tomato penne with shrimp
Fish Primevera
Sundried tomato penne with chicken
Pan Seared Mahi Mahi
Roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, herb bread- crumb, balsamic drizzle
Farhow Island Salmon
Pan seared, maple miso glaze
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
