The Maple Leaf Tavern

353 Reviews

$$

3 N Main St

Wilmington, VT 05363

Popular Items

ceaser salad
Wagyu Classic
Beyond Burger

APPS

Mozz Sticks (6)

$9.00
Cup-Chili

Cup-Chili

$7.00
Bowl-Chili

Bowl-Chili

$9.00
Cup-Tomato Soup

Cup-Tomato Soup

$5.00
Bowl-Tomato Soup

Bowl-Tomato Soup

$7.00
Meatballs (4)

Meatballs (4)

$8.00
Empanadas of the Week

Empanadas of the Week

$9.00
Wings

Wings

$14.00

Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo, Korean BBQ, or Maple Glaze

Reuben Egg Rolls

Reuben Egg Rolls

$10.00

Mustard/mayo soy dipping sauce

Irish Onion Soup Bowl

Irish Onion Soup Bowl

$8.00

*Guiness-based with cheddar

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Cup Soup Du Jour

$5.00

Slider of the moment

$12.00

chicken tenders

$10.00

Side Salad

$5.95

Side Fries

$2.95

Queso Dip

$13.00

Calamari

$14.00

Cheese Flatbread

$15.00

Roni Flatbread

$15.00

Tender Basket

$11.00

Pot Pie

$17.00

Lobster Arancini

$16.00

SALADS

ceaser salad

ceaser salad

$12.00

Topped with anchovies

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$12.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, feta & black olives

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cheddar & Monterey jack cheese, cucumber, onion, carrot, maple glazed bacon & croutons

Side Salad

$5.95

Chef Salad

$12.00

KIDS

K/ Spaghetti & Meatballs (2)

$12.00

K/ Mac & Cheese

$12.00

K/ Grilled Cheese

$12.00

K/ Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Grill Chicken Kids

$12.00

Spaghetti With Butter

$12.00

TAVERN TOTS

Tots-Classic

$10.00

Tots-Green Mountain

$13.00

Topped with freshly cooked veggies

Tots-Cheesy

$12.00

Tots-Chili

$14.00

Bacon Tots

$14.00

Buff Chix Tots

$14.00

chicken tots

$14.00

TAVERN MAC

Mac-Classic

Mac-Classic

$12.00

Vegi Mac

$14.00

Accompanied by fresh roasted vegetables.

old school hot dog

$14.00

With freshly grilled beef

Lobster Mac

$24.00

With New England Lobster

Bacon Mac

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$16.00

grill chicken mac

$16.00

BURGER BOARD

Wagyu Classic

Wagyu Classic

$15.00

8 oz. patty, lettuce, tomato, onion

Jammer

Jammer

$16.00

8 oz. patty with tomato jam & maple glazed bacon

Mlt Burger

Mlt Burger

$17.00

8 oz. patty, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, maple glazed bacon, lettuce, tomato & jalapeños

Vermontster

Vermontster

$23.00

MLT x two 8 oz. patties

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Turkey burger

$14.00

Big Beyond

$16.00

Monday burger

$16.00

A-Z COCKTAILS

Amaretto Sour

$8.50

Autumn Rita

$14.00

Bay Breeze

$1.00

Black Russian

$1.00

Bloody Maria

$1.00

Bloody Mary

$1.00

Cape Codder

$1.00

Cinnamon Tst Rocks

$8.00

Cinnamon Tst Shot

$6.00

Collins Rum

$1.00

Cosy Cosmo

$14.00

Dark & Stormy

$7.00

Dirty Shirley

$7.00

Fallen Apple

$14.00

Gimlet Gin

$1.00

Hot Toddy

$8.25

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Itchy Brain

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$2.50

LI Iced Tea

$11.00

Maitai

$8.00

Manhattan Bourbon

$1.00

Manhattan Rye

$1.00

Manhattan Scotch

$1.00

margaritta

$1.00

Martini Gin

$4.00

Martini Vodka

$4.00

MLT Old Fashioned

$14.00

Negroni

$7.00

Nutty Irishman

$9.25

Old Fashion

$3.00

Peppermint Patty

$8.00

Planters Punch

$7.50

Rum Runner

$8.50

Sangria

$14.00

Scotch Sour

$1.00

Seabreeze

$1.00

Sex on the Beach

$1.50

Spike Strawberry

$14.00

Spiked Blueberry

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$1.00

Toasted Almond

$8.00

Top Shelf LI Iced Tea

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$1.00

White Russian

$2.00

WhiteTrash

$8.00

Winter Mule

$13.00

Stinger

$6.00

Nutty Russian

$11.00

Gingle All The Way

$14.00

Mlt Mudslide

$10.00

Sugar Cookie

$14.00

BOTTLE/CAN

Amstel

$5.00

Best Of Times

$5.00

Blkberry Sour

$8.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Canteen Cucumber Mint

$5.00

Citizens

$7.00

Cloud Drop Dbl Ipa

$8.50

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Crown Royal Whiskey Cola

$5.00

Downeast Cider

$6.00

Downeast Lemonaid

$5.00

Downeast Pinapple

$5.00

Focal banger

$8.00

Gunners Daughter

$8.00

Heady Topper

$9.00

High Noon

$7.00

Honest Pint

$5.00

Little Anomaly Ipa

$8.00

Loyal Tea/lemonaid

$5.00

Maple Breakfast Stout

$8.00

Mayflower Porter

$8.00

Mic Ultra

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

N\A Beer Kaliber

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

Stella

$7.00

Thug Duck IPA

$8.50

Thug Light Pilsner

$8.50

Truly

$4.50

White Claw

$6.00

BOURBON

BULLEIT

$8.50

JB APPLE

$7.00

JB HONEY

$7.00

JIM BEAM

$6.00

KNOB

$8.50

SMUGS MAPLE

$9.50

SMUGS NOTCH

$9.50

WILD TURKEY

$7.00

WOOD RESR

$13.00

Howler Head Bannana Bourbon

$9.00

Redemption

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$16.00

BRANDY

Apricot

$6.00

Blkberry

$6.00

Couvoisier

$8.00

Hennessy

$8.50

Remy Martin

$9.00

CORDIALS

Disarono

$7.00

Baileys

$7.50

Campari

$6.50

Chambard

$7.50

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jager

$6.50

Kahlua

$7.00

Karivan

$6.00

Peach Tree

$5.50

Pepermint Schnapps

$4.00

Remy Martin

$9.00

Sambucca Black

$7.50

Sambucca White

$7.50

So. Comfort

$7.00

Tia Maria

$7.50

Blk Berry Brandy

$6.00

DRAFT BEER

Black Tan

$8.00

Guiness

$7.00

Switchback

$7.00

Trapp Helles Lager

$7.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Downeast

$8.00

Sam Seasonal

$7.00

Fiddlehead

$7.00

Maine Lunch

$8.00

Proctorsville Porter

$7.00

Foley Lager

$7.00

Peak Organics Ipa

$7.00

Cashmere Hoodie

$7.00

Jolene

$7.00

GIN

Barr Hill VT Gin

$9.50

Beefeaters

$7.00

Hendrix

$11.00

Saphire

$8.00

Speed Rack

$6.50

Smuggs VT Gin

$10.00

Snow Drop RT 30

$10.00

Tanquary

$8.50

Tom Cat Darker

$11.00

Gray Whale Gin

$11.00

RUM

Baccardi

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Mad River 1st Run Rum

$8.25

Mad River Maple Rum

$8.25

Malibu

$8.00

Mt. Gay

$8.00

Smuggs Notch Rum

$9.50

Goslings Dark Rum

$8.00

Rum Chatta

$8.00

SCOTCH

BALVENIE

$14.00

CHIVAS

$8.50

DEWARS

$8.00

GLENFIDICH

$9.50

GLENLIVET

$9.50

JW BLACK

$9.00

JW BLUE

$30.00

JW RED

$10.00

LAGAVULIN

$12.00

OBAN

$18.00

Jw Green

$10.00

SHOTS

$5 Shot

$5.00

$6 Shot

$6.00

$7 Shot

$7.00

Blue Bomb

$8.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Fireball

$7.50

Jager

$7.50

Jager Bomb

$8.50

KamaKazi

$7.00

Peach Tree

$5.50

Pepp Schnapps

$4.00

Screwball

$7.50

TEQUILA

1800 Silver

$8.50

Casamigos

$13.00

Cuervo

$7.00

Don

$12.00

Heradura

$8.50

Hornitos

$8.00

Milagros

$9.00

Patron Cafe

$10.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Speed Rack Tequila

$6.50

VODKA

Belvadere

$9.00

Chopin

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

ST Blue

$8.00

ST Cucumber

$8.00

ST Orange

$8.00

ST Raz

$8.00

ST Vanilla

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Citron

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

WHISKEY

BASIL HADEN

$14.00

BULLEIT

$12.00

BUSHMILLS

$6.50

CANADIAN CLUB

$7.25

CROWN ROYAL

$8.00

FIREBALL

$6.50

JACK DANIELS

$7.00

JACK HONEY

$6.50

JAMESON

$7.50

JAMESON CASKMATES

$7.50

MAKERS MARK

$9.50

SAPPLINGS VT MAPLE RYE

$9.50

Silo’s Aisling:

$9.00

TULLEMORE DEW

$7.00

Yamazaki

$22.00

Seagrams 7

$7.25

Screwball

8 Ball Chocolate

Screwball PB

$7.50

8 Ball Chocolate

$7.50

Segrams Vo

$7.25

Soeed Rack

$6.50

WINE

Agua de Piedra Malbec

$8.00

Bar Dog Pino Noir

$8.00

Estancia Chardonay

$8.00

Hidden Crush Cabernet

$8.00

Mionetto Proscecco

$9.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Ruffino Pino Grigio

$8.00

Rose

$13.00

Simi Chard

$13.00

Rodney Strong Cabernet

$13.00

Erath Pino Noir

$13.00

Wine bottles

Aqua de Piedra Malbec Bottle

$28.00

Artemis Cabernet Bottle

$120.00

Bar Dog Pino Noir Bottle

$28.00

Estancia Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00

Rodney Strong Cabernet

$48.00

Hidden Crush Bottle

$28.00

Erath Pino Noir

$48.00

Simi Chard

$48.00

Demo Rose

$48.00

Oyster Bay Savignon Blanc Bottle

$28.00

Ruffino Pino Grigio Bottle

$28.00

Markham Merlo Bottle

$55.00

Nips

Titos 50 ml

$6.50

Titos 200ml

$25.00

Titos 350ml

$40.00

Tanqueray 50ml

$6.00

Tanqueray 375 ml

$45.00

Jameson 50 ml

$7.00

Jameson 375 ml

$45.00

Jack Daniels 50 ml

$6.00

Jack Daniels 200 ml

$25.00

Jack Daniels 350 ml

$40.00

Casamigos 50 ml

$8.50

Casamigos 375 ml

$50.00

Casamigos Reposada 50 ml

$10.00

Cuervo 50 ml

$6.00

N/A BVG

Juice

$4.00

Water

Milk

$2.50

Choclate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$1.50

Tea

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

To Go Tea

$2.00

To Go Soda

$2.50

To Go Coffee

$2.00

To Go Hot Coco

$3.25

Hot Cider

$2.50

Hot Coco

$3.00

Tonic

$2.00

Lemonaid

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

RETAIL

T-Shirt Black

$20.00

T-shirt Grey

$20.00

T-shirt White

$20.00

V-neck Black

$20.00

V-neck Grey

$20.00

V-neck White

$20.00
Black Hats

Black Hats

$30.00
Green Hats

Green Hats

$25.00

Maple Syrup

$18.00

Shot Glass

$7.00

Shot Glass With Shot

$6.00

Camo

$25.00

Old Home Glasses

$5.00

Sm~XL Hoodies

$45.00

2XL Hoodies

$50.00

Desserts

Bb Crumb

$5.95

Chocolate tort

$5.95

Choc Mousse

$6.95Out of stock

Salted Caramel

$5.95Out of stock

PB Choc Cake

$5.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.95

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.95

Rainbow Cookie

$5.95

Twix Cookie

$5.95

Cookies N Cream Cookie

$5.95

Baileys Choc Mousse

$6.95

SANDWICH BOARD

Fuhgeddaboudit

Fuhgeddaboudit

$14.00

Swiss cheese, Asian cole slaw on Challah

Cali Club

Cali Club

$14.00

Grilled chicken, avocado mayo, maple glazed bacon, lettuce, tomato

Caprese

Caprese

$9.95

Roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, greens, pesto, and balsamic glaze on hoagie roll

Cubano

Cubano

$14.00

Ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, sliced pickles, Dijon mustard, and mayo on Ciabatta

Grilled Cheese

$11.00
Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$24.00

New England lobster tossed in a signature ranch dressing on a brioche roll

Flour tortilla Tacos (3)

Flour tortilla Tacos (3)

$16.00

Flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato, black bean salsa

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$12.00

Maple glazed bacon, lettuce, tomato

Short Rib Tacos (3)

Short Rib Tacos (3)

$15.95

Flour tortilla, white cheddar cheese, caramel- ized onions, lettuce

Tavern

Tavern

$16.00

Turkey, ham, pastrami, caramelized onions, bourbon BBQ sauce, mayo and Asian cole slaw on Ciabatta

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$14.00

Lettuce, bacon, tomato

ENTREES

Veggie stuffed pepper

$25.00

Veggies with rice, beans, cheddar & Monterey cheese

Chicken Stuffed Peppers

$27.00

Chicken with rice, beans, cheddar & Monterey cheese

Beef Stuffed Peppers

$29.00

Beef with rice, beans, cheddar & Monterey cheese

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.95

House blend of meat and marinara sauce topped with Parmesan cheese

Grilled Argentinian Skirt Steak

$27.00

House-made chimichurri sauce

Pan Seared Filet Mignon

$28.00

Pinot noir demi glaze sauce

Scampi

$22.95Out of stock

With carrots, celery, black olives and parsley, cooked in wine, lemon, chicken-stock reduction

Grilled Chicken Marsalla

$23.00

Grilled chicken breast in a mushroom marsala reduction with onions and butter

Chicken Carbonaro Pasta

$27.00

Carbonaro Pasta

$22.00

Shrimp Carbonaro Pasta

$29.00

Mahi Mahi Carbonaro Pasta

$20.95

Sundried Tomato and Pesto Penne

$18.00

Sundried tomato penne with shrimp

$25.00

Fish Primevera

$20.95

Sundried tomato penne with chicken

$23.00

Pan Seared Mahi Mahi

$23.95Out of stock

Roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, herb bread- crumb, balsamic drizzle

Farhow Island Salmon

$26.00

Pan seared, maple miso glaze

Attributes and Amenities
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for your patronage we are blessed for your support.

Location

3 N Main St, Wilmington, VT 05363

Directions

Gallery
The Maple Leaf Tavern image
The Maple Leaf Tavern image

