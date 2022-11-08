Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

The Marietta Local

1,764 Reviews

$$

148 Roswell St

Marietta, GA 30064

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken Wrap
Chicken & French Toast
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Entrees

Fried Chicken Plate

$15.00

2 Fried Chicken Breasts, 2 Sides

Grilled Chicken Platter

$15.00

2 GRILLED Chicken Breasts, 2 Sides

Chicken & French Toast

$15.00

Challah, Cinnamon Apples, Fried Chicken Breast & Warm Vermont Maple Syrup

Square Sunrise Breakfast

$13.00

Three Eggs Your Way l Toast Choice of 1 Breakfast Meat Choice of 1 Side

Fajita Bowl

$15.00

Avocado, Rice, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Peppers & Onions, Grilled Chicken, & Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Meatloaf Entree

$17.50

Beef & Pork Meatloaf topped with Tangy Tomato Sauce. Served with two sides.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.00

2 Fried Chicken Breasts, Nashville Sauce, Texas Toast, Pickles, Buttermilk Ranch, 1 Side

Blue Devil Salad

$14.00

Blue Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Bacon, Hard Boil Egg, Sweet Ginger Hot Sauce, Choice of Dressing, Fried or Grilled Chicken

North Georgia Apple Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens with apples, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, spiced pecans, salted caramel vinaigrette. Choice of fried or grilled chicken

Sandwiches

Nashville Hot Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Nashville Hot Chicken, Flour Tortilla, Romaine, Roasted Tomato, White Cheddar, Bacon, Mayo

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

All Natural Fresh Chicken Breast, Brioche Bun, Slaw, Bread & Butter Pickles, Mayo

Breakfast BLT

$13.00

Sourdough, Creole Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Eggs, Avocado, 1 Side

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Flour Tortilla, Chorizo, 2 Eggs, Potatoes, Peppers & Onions, Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1 Side

Meatloaf Sandwich

$16.50

Beef & Ground Pork Meatloaf topped with tangy tomato sauce, pimento cheese & roasted tomato. Served on sourdough

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.00

Grilled chicken topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce & roasted tomatoes on a brioche bun with creole mayo.

Breakfast Biscuit

Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$7.00

Plain Biscuit

$4.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$7.00

Sausage Egg And Cheese Biscuit

$7.00

Chicken And Cheese Biscuit

$8.50

Local Benedict

$15.00Out of stock

Nashville Hot Breakfast

$14.00

Texas toast Nashville Breakfast

$14.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Drinks

16oz Bottle Soda Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite

$3.00

Fruit Punch, Mango, Pineapple, Mandarin

16oz Bottle Soda Jarritos

$3.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero

Fountain Drinks Stubborn

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Bai

$3.00

Small Bottled Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Starbucks

$5.00

Milk White

$3.00

Body Armor

$4.00

Side Options

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Quinoa Salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Cinnamon Apples

$4.00

Stone Ground Grits

$4.00

Fried Chicken Breast

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Meals

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Kids Fried Chicken

$8.00

Kids French Toast

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

148 Roswell St, Marietta, GA 30064

Directions

