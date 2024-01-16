The Marker
111 Lattingtown Rd
Glen Cove, NY 11542
Food
OPENING MENU
- Baby Gem Caesar
White anchovy, garlic crumbs, Parmesan snow$14.00
- Blue Point Oysters
1/2 dozen$18.00
- Cajun Shrimp Wrap
Spinach wrap, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli$22.00
- Classic Cheeseburger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles$18.00
- Cobb Salad$14.00
- Grilled Angus Skirt Steak
Garlic mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, chimichurri$32.00
- Grilled Scottish Salmon
Artichokes, cherry tomato, spinach, risotto, caper and roasted pepper vinaigrette$30.00
- Guacamole & Chips$10.00
- Iceberg Wedge
Pancetta, tomato, red onion, black pepper Gorgonzola dressing$15.00
- Linguine & Clam Sauce$28.00
- Little Neck Clams
1/2 dozen$12.00
- Prosciutto & Burrata
Heirloom tomato, arugula, balsamic, olive oil$21.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
- Watermelon Salad$18.00
- Add Bacon$2.00
Bar Plates
Soup & Salad
- Onion Soup$12.00
- Minestrone$11.00
- Baby Gem Caesar
White anchovy, garlic crumbs, Parmesan snow$14.00
- Side Salad
- Tri Color Salad
Arugula, endive, radicchio, goat cheese, walnuts, poached pear, white balsamic vinaigrette$15.00
- Baby Kale & Spinach
Ricotta salata, golden raisins, shaved fennel, toasted pine nuts, citrus vinaigrette$14.00
- Add Chicken$9.00
- Add Salmon$12.00
- Add Shrimp$11.00
- Watermelon Salad$18.00
Appetizers
- Little Neck Clams
1/2 dozen$12.00
- Blue Point Oysters
1/2 dozen$18.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
- Lobster Cocktail$24.00
- Seafood Sampler
4 pcs blue point oysters, 4 pcs little neck clams, 4 pcs poached shrimp, ½ lobster$65.00
- Crispy Artichokes
Lemon saffron aioli$16.00
- Grilled Mediterranean Octopus
Marcona almonds, olives, lemon, romesco$21.00
- Bay Scallops Tempura$19.00
- Crispy Fried Calamari$16.00
- Sweet Chili Glazed Shrimp Lettuce Wraps$18.00
- Eggplant Parmesan$16.00
- Meatballs
Ricotta salata, basil, tomato sauce$16.00
- Prosciutto & Burrata
Heirloom tomato, arugula, balsamic, olive oil$21.00
Pasta
- Cacio E Pepe
Spaghetti, pecorino Romano, black pepper$22.00
- Linguine White Clam
Local littlenecks, baby spinach, white wine garlic, olive oil$28.00
- Pappardelle Bolognese
Braised veal, short rib, sausage, tomato, whipped ricotta$27.00
- Black Truffle Gnocchi
Forest mushrooms, spinach, cherry tomato, truffle cream$28.00
- Short Rib Ravioli
Spinach, mushrooms, caramelized shallots, brown butter, pecorino$28.00
- Barolo Risotto
Braised wild boar, spinach, cherry tomato, Parmesan$32.00
House Made Pizza
Handhelds
- Classic Cheeseburger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles$18.00
- Smoked Mozzarella Bacon Cheeseburger
BBQ onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, roasted pepper aioli$22.00
- Grilled Chicken Club
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, pesto mayo, toasted ciabatta$18.00
- Cajun Shrimp Wrap
Spinach wrap, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli$22.00
- Italian Cheese Steak
Onion, peppers, provolone, garlic bread$18.00
Entrees
- Half Roast Chicken
Garlic, green beans, mushroom risotto, natural jus$27.00
- Chicken Francese
Side pasta and broccoli rabe$26.00
- Chicken Marsala
Side pasta and broccoli rabe$26.00
- Chicken Parmesan
Side pasta and broccoli rabe$26.00
- Stuffed Chicken Breast
Pepperoni, mozzarella, basil, zucchini, gnocchi, pesto$26.00
- Chicken Scarpariello
On the bone, roasted peppers, onion, sweet sausage, rosemary, lemon, potato$28.00
- Grilled Scottish Salmon
Artichokes, cherry tomato, spinach, risotto, caper and roasted pepper vinaigrette$30.00
- Grilled Mediterranean Branzino
Broccoli rabe, roasted potatoes, lemon, capers$34.00
- Shrimp Scampi
Garlic, parsley, butter, linguine, arugula, roasted cherry tomato$32.00
- Sea Scallops
Cauliflower puree, corn cakes, hazelnuts, brown butter$42.00
Sides
Specials
Drinks
Beverages
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Bottled Water$3.00
- Cappuccino$5.50
- Club Soda$3.00
- Coffee$3.50
- Coke$3.50
- Cran & Club$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Cucumber Cooler$4.50
- DBL Espresso$6.50
- Decaf Cappuccino$5.50
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
- Decaf Espresso$4.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Espresso$4.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Ginger Beer$6.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Cappucino$6.50
- Iced Coffee$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Latte$6.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Macchiato$5.00
- Milk$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Peach Iced Tea$4.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Saratoga Sparkling$9.00
- Saratoga Still$9.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Spec American$12.00
- Spec Belgian$12.00
- Spec French$12.00
- Spec German$12.00
- Spec Irish$12.00
- Spec Italian$12.00
- Spec Jamaican$12.00
- Spec Mexican$12.00
- Sprite$3.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.50
- Tomato Juice$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Canned Soda$3.00
- Red Bull$5.00
Bottles/Cans
- BTL Bud Light$6.00
- BTL Budweiser$6.00
- BTL Coors Light$6.00
- BTL Corona Extra$7.00
- BTL Heineken$7.00
- BTL Heineken 0.0$7.00
- BTL Heineken Light$7.00
- BTL Michelob Ultra$6.00
- BTL Modelo$7.00
- BTL Peroni$7.00
- Hazy Little Thing Can$8.00
- Modelo Oro Can$7.00
- High Noon Watermelon$10.00
- High Noon Peach$10.00
- Corona light$7.00
- Miller Lite$6.00
Draft Beer
Liquor
- Absolut$12.00
- Belvedere$15.00
- Chopin$15.00
- Grey Goose Orange$15.00
- Grey Goose$15.00
- Grey Goose Citron$15.00
- Ketel One$14.00
- Kettle One Citron$14.00
- Stoli$11.00
- Stoli O$11.00
- Stoli Vanilla$11.00
- Tito's$12.00
- Vodka$10.00
- Gin$10.00
- Beefeater$12.00
- Bombay Saphire$13.00
- Bombay$12.00
- Hendricks$15.00
- Tanqueray$13.00
- Rum$10.00
- Myer's$12.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Goslings$10.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Mount Gay$12.00
- Malibu$11.00
- Casamigos Anejo$17.00
- Casamigos Margarita$16.00
- Casamigos Reposado$16.00
- Casamigos Silver$15.00
- Class Azul Reposado$34.00
- Don Julio 1942$35.00
- Don Julio Anejo$18.00
- Don Julio Margarita$16.00
- Don Julio Reposado$17.00
- Don Julio Silver$15.00
- Fortaleza Anejo$29.00
- Fortaleza Reposado$25.00
- Fortaleza Silver$19.00
- Patron Anejo$17.00
- Patron Margarita$16.00
- Patron Reposado$16.00
- Patron Silver$15.00
- Sombra Mezcal$13.00
- Tequila$10.00
- Vida Mezcal$13.00
- Uno Mezcal$12.00
- Margarita$14.00
- Angels Envy$13.00
- Basil Hayden$15.00
- Blanton's$16.00
- Bourbon$10.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$15.00
- Bulleit Rye$15.00
- Bushmills$12.00
- Canadian Club$11.00
- Chivas Regal$14.00
- Dewars$11.00
- Jack Daniels$13.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$13.00
- Jameson$14.00
- Jim Beam$11.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$16.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$11.00
- Knob Creek$15.00
- Makers Mark$15.00
- Scotch$10.00
- Seagram's 7$11.00
- Seagram's V.O.$11.00
- Woodford Reserve$15.00
- Aperol$13.00
- Aperol Spritz$13.00
Wine By Glass
- GL Ant Moore SB$10.00
- GL Beringer$18.00
- GL Capasaldo PG
187 ml. GL$9.00
- GL Cellar No. 8 Chard$9.00
- GL Diora PN$14.00
- GL Hecht & Bannier Rose$14.00
- GL Highlands 41 Cab$11.00
- GL Laurent-Perrier
187 ml. GL$25.00
- GL Maddalena Merlot$14.00
- GL Sancerre$17.00
- GL Scopeto Chianti$14.00
- GL Wente Chard$12.00
- GL Zardetto
187 ml$12.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- BTL Prosecco, Zardetto, Italy
187 ml$42.00
- BTL Pinot Grigio, Zenato, Italy$39.00
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc, the Infamous Goose, New Zealand$38.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Hook & Ladder, California$49.00
- BTL Riesling, Kung Fu Girl, Washington$39.00
- BTL Gruner Veltliner, Glatzer, Austria$41.00
- BTL Sancerre, Domaine Raffaitin-Planchon$67.00
Craft Cocktails
- Crystal Cosmo
Vodka, St. Germain Elderflower liquor, white cranberry, lime$15.00
- Fever Mule
Vodka, fever tree ginger beer, lime$15.00
- Fitzgerald
Gin, campari, lemon, bitters$15.00
- Gold Coast Fashioned
Bourbon, demerara syrup, bing cherry, black walnut bitters$15.00
- John Daly
Gin, campari, lemon, bitters$15.00
- Mezcalita
Sombra mezcal, orange liquor, lime, charred pineapple puree$15.00
- Paper Plane
Bourbon, Amaro Nonino, aperol, lemon$15.00
- Red Sangria$15.00
- Rose Sangria$15.00
- Salted Hendricks
Hendricks gin, St. Germain Elderflower liquor, grapefruit juice, lime$16.00
- Southside
Vodka, concord grape juice, ginger ale, lime$15.00
- Spicy Watermelon Margarita
Tequila, orange liquor, lime, muddled watermelon and jalapeños$15.00
- Strawberry Basil Bourbon Smash
Vodka, concord grape juice, ginger ale, lime$15.00
- The Dirty Blue
Belvedere, tabasco, blue cheese stuffed olives$16.00
- Transfusion
Vodka, concord grape juice, ginger ale, lime$15.00
- White Sangria$15.00
Red Bottles
White Bottles
Sparkling & Rose Bottles
111 Lattingtown Rd, Glen Cove, NY 11542