A map showing the location of The Market at John Hall 15668 Vaughn RoadView gallery

The Market at John Hall 15668 Vaughn Road

No reviews yet

15668 Vaughn Road

Cecil, AL 36013

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers

Lunch & Dinner

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.75

Pulled Pork Plate

$9.75

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Hamburger

$9.75

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Rib Plate

$12.99

Conecuh Dog

$8.50

BBQ Salad

$8.50

BBQ Potato

$8.50

8 Wings

$11.99

12 Wings

$14.99

20 Wings

$22.99

30 Wings

$30.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Two Meat Combo and Two Sides

$18.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.00

Shrimp And Grits

$14.99

Brisket

$14.00

Fried Fish

$12.50

Lunch Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

side salad

$3.00

peach cobbler

$3.00

banana pudding

$3.00

pound cake

$3.00

brocolli casserole

$3.00

fried okra

$3.00

Appetizers

Boiled Peanuts

$4.00+

Pork Skins

$4.00

Loaded Pulled Pork Fries

$9.00

Beer

SHOCK TOP

$5.00

30A blonde ale

$6.50

Truck stop honey

$5.00

I drink therefore I amber

$5.00

Pernicious IPA

$6.50

Common Bond

$6.50

ShockTop

$5.00

Big Wave

$5.00

KALEIDOSCOPE

$7.00

HOOTER BROWN

$6.50

M-F 2-5 SHOCK TOP HAPPY HOUR

$2.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.50

Michelob ultra

$3.95

Budlight

$3.50

Bush light

$2.25

Budweiser

$3.50

Budlight selzer

$5.00

Michelob selzer

$5.00

Coors light

$3.85

Corona

$5.00

Miller lite

$3.85

White Claw

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

BUSCH LIGHT BOTTLE

$2.25

BUSCH LIGHT 16 OZ

$2.50

ESTRALLA

$3.00

HAPPY HOUR 2-5

$2.25

30A

$5.00

Michelob Pitcher

$15.00

Common Bond Pitcher

$25.00

Hooter Brown Pitcher

$25.00

Kaleidoscope Pitcher

$25.00

Pernicious IPA Pitcher

$25.00

30A Pitcher

$25.00

Wine

House Chardonnay

$6.00

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

House Moscato

$6.00

House Sauvignon blanc

$6.00

House Rose

$6.00

House Carbernet

$6.00

House Pinot Nior

$6.00

Prisoner

$56.00

Federalist

$39.00

La Crema

$12.00

N/A Beverage

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Large Drink

$3.25

Coffee

Coffee Cup

$2.29

Mimosa

Glass

$6.00

Bottle

$15.00

Happy Hour

Michelob Ultra bottle

$3.00

Michelob Ultra draft

$3.00

Liquor

Cecil Sunset

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

FUZZY NAVAL

$9.00

CECIL ICED TEA

$9.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$9.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$9.00

PERFECT MARGARITA

$10.00

Royal Flush

$10.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$9.00

Krispy Kringle

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00

Pomagranate Margarita

$9.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Grouse

$10.00

Bird Dog

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Jack

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

1800

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Glenmorangie

$12.00

PATRON

$10.00

woodford reserve

$10.00

Pineapple Margarita

$9.00

Lunch/Dinner

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids BBQ Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Cake

Pound Cake

$3.00

Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$3.00

Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.00

The Market Shirts

T-Shirts

$28.00

hats

$28.00

Pizza styles

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.50

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

BBQ Pizza

$15.00

Supreme Pizza

$15.00

Meatlovers Pizza

$15.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15668 Vaughn Road, Cecil, AL 36013

Directions

Gallery

