The MARKET Downtown Seattle
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Right off 1st Ave. in the Seattle Art Museum, across from Harbor Steps, and a quick jog to Pike Place Market. Enjoy our famous Lobster Rolls, Chowder and Fresh Seafood!
Location
1300 1st ave, Seattle, WA 98101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Seattle - Seattle
No Reviews
1307 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurant