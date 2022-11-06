Restaurant header imageView gallery

The MARKET Downtown Seattle

review star

No reviews yet

1300 1st ave

Seattle, WA 98101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant



SODA

DAD'S ROOT BEER

$4.75

LEMMY LEMONADE

$4.75

BEDFORDS GINGER BEER

$4.75
MANGONADA SLUSHEE

MANGONADA SLUSHEE

$11.00

COKE CAN

$3.50

SPRITE CAN

$3.50

DIET COKE CAN

$3.50

Lychee Lemonade Slushie

$11.00

LEMONADE BY THE GLASS

$5.00

WATER

TOPO CHICO GRAPEFRUIT

$4.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$5.00

TOPO CHICO LIME

$4.00Out of stock

WATER BOTTLED

$4.00

ICED TEAS

ICED TEA

$3.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

PURE LEAF ICED TEA

$4.00

FRUIT JUICES

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$5.00Out of stock

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

TOMATO JUICE

$5.00

SWEET

CHOCOLATE COOKIE

$4.00

LAMINATED DOUGH ROLLED TO CREATE A CRESCENT SHAPE, BRUSHED WITH EGG WASH AND SPRINKLED WITH PEARL SUGAR AND CHOCOLATE AND BAKED TO A DEEP BROWN

GINGER MOLASSES COOKIES

$4.00

MACRINA GINGER MOLASSES COOKIES

CORNETTO

$4.00

LAMINATED DOUGH ROLLED TO CREATE A CRESCENT SHAPE, BRUSHED WITH EGG WASH AND SPRINKLED WITH PEARL SUGAR AND BAKED TO A DEEP BROWN

CINNAMON ROLL

$4.50

A DELICIOUS MACRINA CINNAMON ROLL

BLUEBERRY SCONE

$4.00

ORANGE HAZELNUT PINWHEEL

$4.00

ALMOND PINWHEEL

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Right off 1st Ave. in the Seattle Art Museum, across from Harbor Steps, and a quick jog to Pike Place Market. Enjoy our famous Lobster Rolls, Chowder and Fresh Seafood!

Website

Location

1300 1st ave, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions


The MARKET image
The MARKET image
The MARKET image

