The Market Local Comfort Cafe 13534 Preston Rd
Breakfast & Brunch

The Market Local Comfort Cafe 13534 Preston Rd

152 Reviews

$$

13534 Preston Rd

Dallas, TX 75240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Savory Challah
Caesar
Plain Challah

Breakfast Plates

Two Eggs Any Style

$14.00

Over easy, medium, hard, sunny side up, poached, fried, or scrambled, served with homestyle potatoes, toast and choice of spread

D.I.Y Omlette

$15.00

Three Egg Omelet with your choice of cheese and two vegetables served with homestyle potatoes, toast and choice of spread.

Classic Buttermilk Pancakes

$16.00

Three jumbo buttermilk pancakes served with warm maple syrup, powdered sugar, salted butter topped with house whipped cream.

Granola Parfait

$10.00

Vanilla yogurt, blueberries, strawberries, markets house made cranberry-almond granola and honey drizzle

Breakfast Sandwiches

Schmear

$5.00

Market Bagel or Croissant with your choice of cream cheese, house jam, or butter.

Market Egg & Cheese

$13.00

Market bagel or croissant, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese served with homestyle potatoes

Market AM

$14.50

Market bagel with herb pesto, sweet onion marmalade, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and sriracha mayo served with homestyle potatoes.

East Coaster

$17.00

Market bagel with cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, capers, dill, and the market three day cured salmon

Market Appetizers

Taquitos

$13.00

Corn tortillas, seasoned potatoes, caramelized onions, fire roasted salsa and fresh pico de gallo

Mozzerella Wedges

$13.00

Fresh panko crusted mozzarella, warm marinara, basil pesto, parmesan and herbs

Cantina Nachos

$13.00

Fresh fried corn tortilla chips topped with cheddar cheese, fresh pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño, sour cream, and cilantro

Lunch Plates

Market Mac 'N' Cheese

$17.50

Pasta shells, market alfredo cream sauce, three cheese house blends, herb breadcrumbs and side salad w/ red wine vinaigrette dressing

Market Fish Fry

$22.00

Fried cornmeal crusted rainbow trout sitting on homestyle potatoes and peppers, served with a side of pickled vegetables and house remoulade sauce

Lunch Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$14.50

Market Bread, Gouda Cheese, mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese. *add Pesto +$2

Tuna Sammie

$16.50

Market Bread with white albacore tuna salad, lettuce, tomato and purple onion. *turn it into a melt +$2 or *remix to a wrap +$2

Salmon Sammie

$18.50

Market bread with seared fillet of salmon, lettuce, tomato and purple onion * turn it into a melt +$2 *remix to a wrap +$2

Market Totally Possible Burger

$20.00

Homemade sesame bun, roasted garlic aioli, caramelized mushroom and onion, provolone cheese, LTO and impossible meat patty

Salads

Greek

$16.00

Romaine, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, capers, kalamata olives, pickled purple onions and feta cheese with red wine vinaigrette

Caesar

$16.00

Romaine, fried spiced chickpeas, parmesan cheese, house Market challah croutons and authentic Caesar dressing

Sweet Potato Salad

$18.00

Romaine, arugula, dried cranberries, toasted spiced almonds, pickled red onion, feta cheese and crispy sweet potato chips with dijon cider vinaigrette

Cauliflower Salad

$18.00

Kale, roasted cauliflower florets, spiced chickpeas pickled purple onions, cucumbers, avocado, hard- boiled egg, feta cheese, and parsley, with creamy roasted tahini vinaigrette

Sides

Sides

Soups

$4.00+

Challah

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

2 For $12 Egg or Water Challah

$12.00

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Plain Challah

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Savory Challah

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Sweet Challah

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Babka

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Babka Loaf

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Babka Bite

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Dips

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Tahini

$6.00

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Herb Tahini

$6.00

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Market Sweet Onion Dip

$6.00

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Market Olive Dip

$6.00

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Market Hummus

$6.00

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Market Garlic Confit

$6.00

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Market Jalepeno Confit

$6.00

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Market Eggplant Dip

$6.00

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Market Madbucha

$6.00

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Market Pickled Vegetable

$6.00

Available everyday!

Pickled Herring W/Jalapeno & Onion

$9.00

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Pickled Herring W/Onion & Black Pepper

$9.00

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Quinoa Tabbouleh

$7.00

Dessert

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Seasonal Pie

$25.00

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Apple Crumb Cake

$25.00

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Mexican Mocha Triple Fudge Brownie

$25.00

Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13534 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75240

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Search similar restaurants

Map
