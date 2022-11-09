Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Market Place 246 Olmsted Blvd,Ste C





246 Olmsted Blvd,Ste C

Pinehurst, NC 28374



Breakfast

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Cranberry Walnut Muffin

$3.00

Kitchen Sink Muffin

$3.00

Raisins, Pineapple, Walnuts, Carrots

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$6.00

Crispy Bacon, Shredded 3 cheese blend, and a scrambled egg on a Toasted Croissant.

Bacon and Brie Melt

$8.00

House-Made Blackberry Jalapeno Jam, Melted Brie and Crispy Bacon.

BLT

$8.00

Crispy Bacon, Tomato and Romaine served on a Toasted Croissant with Market Place Mustard and Herb Butter

Gluten Free Toast w/ jam & butter

$4.25

Quiche w/ fruit

$12.00

Quiche of the Day (varies daily) served with a tropical fruit mix of Papaya, Mango, Pear, Pineapple and Guava

Fruit Cup

$3.00

A Tropical Fruit Mix of Papaya, Mango, Pear, Pineapple and Guava

Side Bacon

$3.00

Wheat Toast w/ jam & butter

$2.50

Toasted Kaiser w/ jam & butter

$2.50

Toasted Croissant w/ jam & butter

$4.00

OJ

$2.50

2 Egg Omelette

$6.00

Bacon Egg

$5.00

Egg Cheese

$5.00

Egg sandwich

$4.00

Sandwiches

Market Place Roast Beef & Melted Brie

$12.00

Thinly Sliced Roast Beef with Melted Brie, Market Place Mustard and Herb Butter served on a Toasted Croissant.

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Topped w/ Alfalfa Sprouts and served on a toasted croissant.

Virginia Baked Ham

$12.00

Virginia Baked Ham with Melted Swiss, Market Place Mustard and Herb Butter.

Bacon Club

$12.00

Ham, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Bacon, Market Place Mustard and Herb Butter.

5-Cheese Pimento w/ a Kick

$12.00

House Made 5-Cheese Pimento Cheese with a "kick" w/ Sharp cheddar, mild cheddar, feta, swiss and cream cheese.

Southern Reuben

$12.00

Thin Sliced Turkey topped with House made Apple Chutney, Swiss Cheese 1,000 island, and Market Place Mustard.

Market Place Tuna Swiss

$12.00

House-made Tuna mixed with spices and mayo served with Melted Swiss or Lettuce.

Bacon and Brie Melt

$14.00

Homemade Blackberry Jalapeno Jam, Melted Brie and Crispy Bacon.

Reuben

$12.00

Thinly sliced Corned Beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1,000 island and Market Place Mustard.

Chicken Breast with Chutney

$12.00

4oz grilled chicken breast topped with homemade apple chutney, swiss cheese and Market Place Mustard.

Smoked Turkey Breast

$12.00

Thinly Sliced Turkey Breast topped with Alfalfa Sprouts, Tomato, Market Place Mustard and Herb Butter.

Vegetarian Special

$12.00

Market Place Mustard and Herb Butter topped with Alfalfa Sprouts, Tomato and Romaine lettuce with your choice of Melted Swiss, Brie, Cheddar or Feta.

Market Place Tuna Lettuce

$12.00

BLT

$12.00

RB Lett&Tom

$12.00

Combos

Soup & Salad

$12.00

Choose 2: Soup, Half Sandwich, Salad

Soup & Sandwich

$12.00

Salad & Sandwich

$12.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$15.00

Ham, Turkey, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Shredded 3 cheese blend, Alfalfa Sprouts and house croutons with your choice of dressing.

Salad Sampler

$13.00

Choose 3: Pim, Chix, Tuna, Slaw, Garden,shrimp.

Garden Salad

$6.00

Fresh Cut Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Alfalfa Sprouts and house croutons.

Chicken Salad Plate

$13.00

Chicken Salad on top of a leaf of Romaine served with Pickle, Marinated Slaw and Crackers.

Tuna Salad Plate

$13.00

House-Made Tuna Salad on top of a leaf of Romaine served with Pickle, Marinated Slaw and crackers.

Shrimp Plate

$15.00

Baby Salad Shrimp tossed in a homemade lemon dill mayo with early green peas on top of a leaf of Romaine Lettuce served with Pickle, Slaw and Crackers.

Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, tomatoes and cucumbers served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, 3 cheese blend, tomato, red onion, salsa, guacamole and sour cream.

Quiche

Quiche of the day (varies daily) served with your choice of Salad OR any soup.

Quiche

$12.00

Served w/ Soup or Salad

Quiche ONLY

$8.00

Soups

Wisconsin Cheddar Soup

$4.00

Brunswick Stew

$4.00

Market Place Chili

$4.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Gazpacho

$4.00

Little Ones

Cheddar Melt

$5.00

PB&J

$5.00

Turkey and Cheddar

$7.00

Dessert

Giant Choc. Chip Cookies

$2.00

The best $2 you will ever spend! Made From Scratch cookies as big as your head!

Grannys Fried Apple Pies

$5.00

Granny Hand makes these beauties herself from scratch! One bite and you're hooked

7 Layer Bar

$5.00

Made from scratch! Chocolate Chips, butterscotch chips, coconut flakes, walnuts all on a graham cracker crust and drizzled with house organic espresso!

Pecan Pie

$5.00

Put some South in your Mouth with a Pecan Pie in form of a Dessert Bar

Lemon Bar

$5.00

Speaking of Grandma this one will make you wanna slap her! Buckle up!

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$7.00

The best Gluten Free dessert you've ever tasted!

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Deep Dish Apple Pie

$6.00

Just start drooling now! Fresh Granny Smith apples and spices inside of a buttery Flaky Pie Crust!

Cheesecake w/ raspberry champagne topping

$7.00

Candy bag

$3.00

More to Take Home

lb. of Chicken Salad

$13.00+

lb. of Tuna Salad

$13.00+

lb. of 5 cheese Pimento w/ a Kick

$13.00+

Quart of Soup

$15.00

Gallon of Soup

$45.00

Whole Quiche

$25.00

Whole Apple Pie

$25.00

Scoop Chix

$4.00

Scoop Tuna

$4.00

Scoop Pimento

$4.00

Scoop Shrimp

$4.00

8 oz slaw

$4.00

12 oz. slaw

$5.00

Gallon Clove Sweet Tea

$8.00

Gallon Clove Unsweet Tea

$8.00

Pie Plate Fee

$10.00

Toasted Croissant

$2.50

Croissant

$2.00

lb of Shrimp

$13.00

Smoothies

Smoothies

$4.19+

Drinks

Cloved Sweet Tea

$2.50

Get your taste buds ready for this! Our signature Tea Infused w/ Whole Cloves

Cloved Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Get your taste buds ready for this! Our signature unsweet Tea Infused w/ Whole Cloves

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Market Place Blend Coffee

$2.50

Our Own Market Place Blend of coffee Roasted by Cactus Creek.

Market Place Blend Decaf

$2.50

Our Own Market Place Blend of decaf coffee roasted by Cactus Creek

12oz Latte

$3.00

Made with our own Market Place Organic Espresso Roasted by Cactus Creek

20oz Latte

$4.00

Made w/ TMP Organic Espresso

Water

Half/Half Clove Tea

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Clove Tea

$2.50

Hot Choc.

$2.50

Soups APP

Soups- APP

$4.00

Salad APP

Salad

$6.00

Pretzel w/ Pimento APP

Pretzel w/ Pimento

$6.00

Add-ons

Add-ons

All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
"Not Just a Sandwich" but an experience! Come find out why!

Location





