All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
A stunning cafe and marketplace tucked inside a bustling hot yoga studio. Offering a wide variety Vegan and Vegetarian salads, smoothies, wraps, coffees and teas. Grab-and-Go for convenience, or stay and linger in our beautiful interior space or outdoor patio.
3252 Lake Street West, Minneapolis, MN 55416