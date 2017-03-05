Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Marketplace

123 Reviews

$$

4738 Lynwood Center Rd Ne

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Bakery

Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$4.75Out of stock

Brioche with Nutella

$5.50Out of stock

Cherry Almond Scone

$4.75
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75Out of stock

Dill Scone

$5.25
GF Cranberry Pear

GF Cranberry Pear

$5.00Out of stock

GF Marionberry Jam Biscuit

$5.25

GF Orange Currant Scone

$5.00
Ginger Molasses Cookie

Ginger Molasses Cookie

$1.75Out of stock

Gingerbread Spice Cupcake

$5.30
Mini Gingerbread Spice Cupcake

Mini Gingerbread Spice Cupcake

$2.75
Harvest Squash Bread

Harvest Squash Bread

$5.50
Morning Glory Muffin

Morning Glory Muffin

$5.00

Macrina Granola Bar Cookies 4 pkg.

$8.00

Morning Roll

$5.25

Orange Hazelnut Pinwheel

$5.25Out of stock

Parm Bacon Biscuit

$5.25Out of stock
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$5.25

Raspberry Oat Bar

$6.00

Raspberry Croissant

$5.75Out of stock

Spinach and Cheese Bun

$5.50

Vegan Banana Ginger Nut Muffin

$4.75Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Berry Muffin GF

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan Raspberry Oat Scone

$4.75Out of stock

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Fresh sliced avocado served on toasted Macrina Pugliese bread with salt and pepper.

Bagel and Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Smoked Salmon, capers and cream cheese served on a toasted bagel with tomato and greens on the side.

Chorizo Duo

$12.00

Chorizo, breakfast sausage, potato, eggs, cheese, bell pepper, onion.

Commuter Veggie

$12.00

Potato, eggs, cheese, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms.

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Allergens: gluten, dairy

Frittata

$12.00
Granola & Greek Yogurt

Granola & Greek Yogurt

$10.00

Marketplace Bacon

$12.00

Bacon, potato, egg and cheese.

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Bacon (2 slices)

$2.00

Side of Egg (1)

$2.00

Toast (2 pieces)

$4.00

Toasted Bagel

$4.50

Salads

Lytle Beach

$14.00

Mixed greens, pickled onion, dried cranberries, slivered almonds, feta cheese served with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

PBV Cobb

$16.00

Mixed greens, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, turkey, bacon bits, avocado and hardboiled egg served with ranch dressing.

Side Salad (mixed greens)

$4.00

Sandwiches

"It's a Wrap" Club Wrap

$12.50

Flour tortilla, turkey, bacon, colby cheese, lettuce. Made locally!

"It's a Wrap" Rotating Special

$12.50
BLT

BLT

$15.00

Bacon, lettuce, pickled onion, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted Macrina Pugliese Batard.

Brie and Fig Jam

$15.00

Caprese

$15.00

Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto and mixed greens served cold on a Macrina ciabatta roll.

Fort Ward Tuna

Fort Ward Tuna

$15.00

Tuna salad, mixed greens and red onion on Macrina Pugliese Batard.

Grown-Up PBJ

$17.00

Prosciutto, brie cheese and fig jam on a Macrina demi-baguette.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Provolone, Swiss, or White Cheddar cheese on toasted bread of your choice from Macrina Bakery. Pugliese, Organic Sour White or Onion Rye Batard.

Kids PB & J

$8.00

Peanut butter and jelly served on Macrina Pugliese Batard.

Reuben

Reuben

$15.00

Pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing served warm on toasted Macrina onion rye Batard.

Soup

Soup Special

$5.00+

Roll

$2.00

MP Animal Stack Blue Crew Neck

Youth XS

$32.00

Youth Small

$32.00

Youth Medium

$32.00

Youth Large

$32.00

Adult Small

$32.00

Adult Medium

$32.00

Adult Large

$32.00

Adult XL

$32.00

MP Animal Stack Hoodie (Multi Color)

Youth XS

$40.00

Youth Small

$40.00

Youth Medium

$40.00

Youth Large

$40.00

Adult Small

$45.00

Adult Medium

$45.00

Adult Large

$45.00

Adult XL

$45.00

Sides

Creminelli Felino with Manchego

$10.00

Casalingo with Gouda

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4738 Lynwood Center Rd Ne, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Directions

Gallery
The Marketplace, Earth & Vine, and The Bottle Shop image
The Marketplace, Earth & Vine, and The Bottle Shop image
The Marketplace, Earth & Vine, and The Bottle Shop image

