  • Gilbertsville
  • The Markley Grille at Bella Vista Golf Course - 2901 Fagleysville Road
The Markley Grille at Bella Vista Golf Course 2901 Fagleysville Road

The Markley Grille at Bella Vista Golf Course 2901 Fagleysville Road

No reviews yet

2901 Fagleysville Road

Gilbertsville, PA 19525

Small Bites

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

8 Bone in Wings

$15.00

10 Boneless Wings

$10.00

Loaded French Fries

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Calamari

$15.00

Side of Fries

$2.50

Monday Burger Special

$8.00

Thursday Quesadilla

$10.00

Flatbread of the Week

$12.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.00

Chefs Favorites

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Smothered Chicken

$20.00

BBQ Shrimp Skewers

$19.00

Handhelds

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.00

Country Chicken

$13.00

Markley Reuben

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Cheese Steak

$13.00

Turkey Club served w/ chips

$12.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Finger w/ FF

$8.00

Mini Cheese Burger

$8.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$12.00

Goat Salad

$12.00

Side Salad

$2.50

Side Ceaser

$3.50

Snacks

Candy

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Crackers

$2.00

Hot Dog

$3.50

Kind Bar

$3.00

Popcorn

$2.00

Tomato Pie

$2.00

Turkey Sandwich

$4.00

Window

Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Chicken and Waffle

$5.00

Hot Dog

$3.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Uncrustable

$3.75

Soft Pretzel

$3.00

Italian Sandwich

$4.00

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Danish

$3.50

Candy

$3.00

Chips/Pretzels

$2.00

Rice Crispy

$3.50

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.00

Cocktails

Bella Mule

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00+

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

Maria's Transfusion

$8.00+

Markley Margherita

$9.00

Jawn Daly

$11.00

Patio Crawler

$9.00

Stateside Mule

$10.00

Stateside Orange Crush

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Markley Fruit Punch

$5.00

Vodka Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Domestic Beer

6 Pack Domestic

$20.00

Bucket Of Stateside (4 Count)

$24.00

Bud Light - Pale Lager - 4.2%

$5.00

Budweiser - Pale Lager - 4%

$5.00

Coors Light - Pale Lager - 4.2%

$5.00

Michelob Ultra - Pale Lager - 4.2%

$5.00

Miller Light - Pale Lager - 4.1%

$5.00

Pitcher Domestic

$15.00

Rolling Rock

$5.00

Stateside Bucket (4 Cans)

$24.00

Stateside Iced Tea + Vodka - 4.5%

$7.00

Stateside Vodka Soda - 4.5%

$7.00

White Claw - Hard Seltzer - 5%

$6.00

Yuengling Lager - Pale Lager - 4.5%

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle Special

$3.00

Import Beer

6 Pack Import

$24.00

Amstel Light - Pale Lager - 4.2%

$6.00

Amstel 16 oz Can

$8.00

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$6.00

Blue Moon Witbier - 5.4%

$6.00

Cape May IPA - IPA - 5.9%

$6.00

Corona - Pale Lager - 4.6%

$6.00

Corona Light - Pale Lager - 4.1%

$6.00

Downeast

$7.00

Goose Island IPA - IPA - 5.9%

$6.00

Guinness Dry Stout 4.2%

$6.00

Heineken - Pilsner - 5.4%

$6.00

High Noon

$7.50

Import Pitcher

$17.00

Island Vibes - IPA 5%

$7.00

Sals’s Mulligan - NE/Hazy IPA - 4.9%

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA

$6.00

Sly Fox Haze Fix - 5.5%

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Type A Conshohocken

$7.00

In The Cellar

Canyon Road, White Zinfandel

$7.00

Proverb, Rose

$9.00

Canyon Road, Pinot Noir

$7.00

Lyric by Etude, Pinot Noir

$9.00

Canyon Road, Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Josh Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Canyon Road, Merlot

$7.00

J. Lohr, Merlot

$11.00

Canyon Road, Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Castello Banfi, Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Canyon Road, Chardonnay

$7.00

William Hill, Chardonnay

$10.00

Hogue Cellars, Reisling

$9.00

Lobster Reef, Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Liquor

Beefeater

$8.00+

Hendricks

$7.00+

New Amsterdam

$6.00+

Tanqueray

$6.00+

Baileys/Kahula

$8.00

Bacardi

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

Clan McGregor

$11.00+

Dewers

$7.00+

Glenlivet

$11.00+

Hennessey

$10.00+

Corralejo

$7.00+

Jose Cuervo

$7.00+

Patron

$7.00+

Tortilla

$6.00+

Absolut

$6.00+

Bankers

$10.00+

Grey Goose

$11.00+

Kettle One

$7.00+

New Amsterdam

$6.00+

Stateside

$7.00+

Stoli

$6.00+

Tito's

$6.00+

American Honey Whiskey

$7.00+

Birddog

$9.00+

Canadian Club

$5.00+

Chivas

$9.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Fireball

$6.00+

Jack Daniel's

$6.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00+

Johnny Walker Red

$7.00+

Knob Creek

$7.00+

Old Granddad

$6.00+

Seagrams VO

$7.00+

Seagrams 7

$6.00+

Southern Comfort

$6.00+

Woodford

$11.00+

On Tap

Miller Light- Pilsner 4.2%

$4.00

Round Guys Sal’s Mulligan IPA - 4.9%

$5.00

Sly Fox Haze Fix IPA - 5.5%

$6.00

Yuengling– Lager, 4.5%

$4.00

Sal's Monday Special

$4.00

Miller Lite Monday Special

$4.00

Wine

Canyon Road, Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Canyon Road, Chardonnay

$7.00

Canyon Road, Merlot

$7.00

Canyon Road, Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Canyon Road, White Zinfandel

$7.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$7.00

Lobster Reef Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Bottled

Water

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Cans

Gatorade

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Fountain

Soda

$2.00

Pitcher

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kids Drinks

Kids- Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids- Fountain Soda

$2.00

Kids- Grape Juice

$2.00

Kids- Pineapple Juice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2901 Fagleysville Road, Gilbertsville, PA 19525

