Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

The Marq

3,247 Reviews

$$

60 W ADAMS ST

CHICAGO, IL 60603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Marq Burger
Turkey Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich

APP

Babaganoush

Babaganoush

$11.00

House made babaganoush, walnut tahini, pomegranate molasses, grapes, mint, basil, lemon, olive oil

Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$10.00

house-breaded chicken thigh meat, tossed in your choice of sauce, ranch side

Chips + Guac + Salsa

Chips + Guac + Salsa

$14.00

fresh guacamole, choice of house-made roja or pineapple-mango salsa, corn tortilla chips

Hummus

Hummus

$11.00

hummus, piperade, parmesan tuile, herbs, pita with zaatar butter

Fromage & Charcuterie

Fromage & Charcuterie

$25.00

hot capicola, prosciutto, blue cheese, havarti dill cheese, with grilled bread & seasonal accoutrements

Nachos

Nachos

$16.00

pork carnitas, house made tortilla chips, pico de gallo, three cheese blend, sour cream, cilantro (SERVED WITH PORK CARNITAS)

Salmon Crudo

$16.00Out of stock

salmon, pickled apples, tomatillo crudo, avocado, cucumber strings, lime, cilantro, salmon skin chicharon

Slider

Slider

$5.00

Choice of Marq Burger, Falafel, OR Fried Chicken *ONE SLIDER PER ORDER*

SALAD

Cardini Salad

Cardini Salad

$13.00

romaine, kale, radish, shaved parmesan, pickled red onions, croutons, anchovy dressing *GF WITHOUT CROUTONS

Chimichurri Salad

$14.00

frisee & spring mix, roasted tomatoes, garlic roasted squash medley, avocado, red onion, ricotta salata cheese, crispy garlic, chimichurri vinaigrette

Falldorf

Falldorf

$14.00

spring mix, pears, shaved fennel, beets, goat cheese foam, panko breadcrumb, honey garlic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.00

kale, red quinoa, grape tomatoes, pickled red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, crumbled feta cheese, grilled lemon, greek vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$14.00

romaine, roasted corn, black beans, seasoned tortilla strips, three cheese blend (smoked gouda, swiss, and cheddar) radish, red onion, cilantro, southwest dressing, lime wedge

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$23.00

grilled sirloin, frisee & spring mix, roasted tomatoes, garlic roasted squash medley, avocado, red onion, ricotta salata cheese, crispy garlic, chimichurri vinaigrette

SANDWICH

BLT

BLT

$12.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, aioli, country sour dough bread, fries.

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$14.00

red falafel, tzatziki, tabbouleh, herb salad, pita, fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

thigh meat, sweet & spicy glaze, shredded cabbage, house-made pickles, herb ranch, brioche bun, fries *Can we just appreciate that glaze drip?!

Intern

Intern

$16.00

shaved sirloin, chimichurri, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, swiss cheese, mild giardiniera, french roll, fries

Marq Burger

Marq Burger

$16.00

two house ground beef patties, marq aioli, american cheese, house-made pickles & pickled onions, brioche bun, fries

Salmon Cake Sandwich

Salmon Cake Sandwich

$18.00

atlantic salmon cake, tomato, swiss cheese, spring mix, bonito aioli, brioche bun, fries

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$16.00

turkey breast, bacon, smoked gouda, apple and cranberry slaw, marq aioli, country sourdough, fries

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

butterflied chicken breast, swiss cheese, roasted red peppers, bacon, spring mix, pesto aioli, brioche bun, fries

ENTREE

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

guacamole, tomato tapenade, crispy potato strings, country sourdough bread

Salmon Florentine

Salmon Florentine

$29.00

grilled atlantic salmon, sautéed spinach, lemon beurre monté, basil oil, parsley powder, crispy shallots

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$16.00

mojo braised pork, citrus pickled onion, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, cilantro lime rice, black bean puree

Charbroiled Adobo Chicken

Charbroiled Adobo Chicken

$24.00

adobo marinated grilled chicken breast, summer succotash of grape tomatoes, zucchini, squash, and corn, cilantro, black bean puree

Steak

$29.00

grilled flap steak, grilled radicchio with honey garlic glaze, goat cheese foam, crispy seasoned potatoes

MAC & CHZ

MAC & CHZ

$10.00+

cavatappi, smoked gouda, swiss, cheddar, seasoned bread crumbs, chives

SIDE

Black Bean

$2.00

black bean puree

Green Beans

Green Beans

$7.00

seared green beans, honey, panko breadcrumb, grilled lemon

Fries

Fries

$7.00

idaho potatoes, marq aioli, ketchup

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

cilantro lime rice

Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

crispy seasoned potatoes, bonito aioli, grilled lemon

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

side portion of above salads (please specify) *PLEASE NOTE : chimichurri salad is the steak salad but without steak*

Soup

$5.00+

call The Marq for daily offering

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Deliciously crispy sweet potato fries

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

fresh house made corn tortilla chips

KIDS MENU

Kid Veggies

$5.00

seasonal steamed vegetables

PB & J

$5.00

peanut butter, jelly, country sour dough bread, fries

Avocado Toast

$6.00

avocado, cherry tomatoes, country sour dough bread

Kid Mac&Chz

$6.00

cavatappi, american cheese

Grilled Chz

$7.00

ciabatta, american, swiss, fries

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

house-made breaded chicken breast, ranch dressing, fries

Kid Burger

$8.00

one house ground beef patty, american cheese, brioche bun, fries

DESSERT

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.00

vanilla cheesecake, graham crust, piloncillo dulce de leche, chocolate coffee ganache, candied walnuts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

house made chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate Layered Cake

Chocolate Layered Cake

$9.00

chocolate cake filled with chocolate and hazelnut creams and a hazelnut crunch, chocolate glaze

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Fresh Handmade Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.00

Iced Tea [unsweetened]

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.50
Kure's Ginger Beer

Kure's Ginger Beer

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00
Redbull

Redbull

$5.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00

Topo Chico GRAPEFRUIT

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00+

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00+
Coke [can]

Coke [can]

$2.00
Diet Coke [can]

Diet Coke [can]

$2.00
Sprite [can]

Sprite [can]

$2.00
Ginger Ale-Canada Dry [can]

Ginger Ale-Canada Dry [can]

$2.00
Coke Zero [can]

Coke Zero [can]

$2.00
Pure Tea Iced Tea [Bottle]

Pure Tea Iced Tea [Bottle]

$3.50

18.5oz Bottle Pure Leaf is Real, Leaf-Brewed iced tea.

San Pel. Sparkling Grapefruit [can]

San Pel. Sparkling Grapefruit [can]

$4.00
Boxed Coffee-96oz

Boxed Coffee-96oz

$30.00

Box of Coffee. Cups, lids, creamer, stir sticks and sweetener available upon request.

MERCHANDISE

Marq Hot Sauce Bottle

Marq Hot Sauce Bottle

$5.00

UTENSILS?

INCLUDE UTENSIL & NAPKIN

!! NAPKIN !!

!! NO UTENSILS !!

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCorkage Fee
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

The Marq offers an ever-evolving, globally inspired menu of seasonal fare. We provide our guests a delicious, upscale, & easily approachable experience. Paired with our hand-crafted cocktails & dynamic wine list, we've got everything you deserve.

Website

Location

60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO, IL 60603

Directions

Gallery
The Marq image
The Marq image
The Marq image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dos Taqueria @ Revival Food Hall. 125 S Clark St.
orange starNo Reviews
125 South Clark St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Protein Bar & Kitchen - 235 Franklin
orange star4.0 • 188
235 S Franklin Street Chicago, IL 60606
View restaurantnext
Petterino's
orange starNo Reviews
150 N. Dearborn St Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Revival Food Hall - Revival Cafe & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
125 South Clark Street Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Familiar Bakery - Revival
orange star4.7 • 289
125 South Clark St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Zenwich - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
206 W Van Buren Street Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in CHICAGO

The Village
orange star4.2 • 4,428
71 W Monroe St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
The Grillroom Chophouse - 33 W Monroe St
orange star4.5 • 3,551
33 W Monroe St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,726
216 N Wabash Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Eggy's Diner
orange star4.2 • 2,567
333 E Benton Place Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Magnolia Bakery Chicago
orange star4.6 • 2,204
108 N State St Chicago, IL 60602
View restaurantnext
Goddess and the Baker - 33 S. Wabash
orange star4.2 • 2,204
33 S Wabash Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near CHICAGO
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Fulton Market
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Gold Coast
review star
No reviews yet
River West
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston