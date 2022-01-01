  • Home
The Mason Jar - Dublin 4941 State Park Road

No reviews yet

4941 State Park Road

Dublin, VA 24084

Appetizers

Potato Skins.

$8.50

3-4 Potato skins loaded with cheese and bacon. Served with sour cream and bacon aioli on the side.

Nana's Fried Pickles.

$8.00

Home made fried pickle chips. Served with ranch for dipping on the side.

7 Kickin' Wings

$9.25

Seven bone in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Blue cheese or ranch and celery on the side.

14 Kickin' Wings

$17.25

Fourteen bone in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Blue cheese or ranch and celery on the side.

Chicken Chunks.

$9.25

Our version of boneless wings! Hand breaded and fried chicken chunks tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch and celery on the side.

Munchin' Mozzarella Sticks.

$8.00

Six fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara on the side.

Pork Fritters

$9.25

House made bbq pork, cream cheese, pepper jack, and jalapeno fritters. Drizzled with thick bbq sauce and served with vinegar BBQ sauce and bacon aioli on the side.

Maryland Style Crab Dip

$15.00

Matt's secret recipe Maryland crab dip filled with lump crab and delicious cheese. Served with crackers and toasted bread for dipping.

Steamed Shrimp

$14.00

Half pound of steamed shrimp sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning. Served with cocktail sauce on the side.

Ahi Tuna App

$14.00

Seared and sliced blackened tuna served over mixed greens and drizzled with our homemade Thai Chili aioli.

Mussels

$15.00

Sauteed mussels in a bacon, white wine, and caper cream sauce. Served with bread for dipping.

Cream of Crab Soup

$7.00

Bowl of our house made cream of crab soup. Sprinkled with Old Bay and served with crackers.

Blackened Scallops

$14.00

Blackened sea scallops served with tequila lime dipping sauce.

Crab Dip Nachos

$13.00

Potato Popperz

$5.00

Pimento filled Pretzel App

$9.00

Three pimento cheese filled pretzels.

Salads 🐰

Country Cobb Salad

$13.50

Spring mix salad loaded with tomato, cucumber, avocado, bacon, mushroom, grilled chicken and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Steak Salad

$18.00

Spring mix salad with romaine topped with an 8 oz house sirloin steak grilled to your liking, onion, tomato, and crumbled blue cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

The Apple Salad

$13.50

Spring mix salad with romaine, apples, grilled chicken, craisins, pecans, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing.

Small House Salad

$3.50

Spring mix salad topped with tomato, cucumber, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Sides 🍟

Hand Cut Fries

$2.50

Hand cut fries

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Homemade, buttery mashed potatoes.

Baked Potato

$2.50

Baked potato served with butter and sour cream.

Green Beans

$2.50

Green beans seasoned with bacon

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Homemade cole slaw. Mayo and vinegar based.

Add 4 oz cup ranch

$0.50

Side Bread

$2.00

Baked Beans

Premium Sides 🍠

Bacon Cheese Fries

$4.25

Our house made fries topped with bacon and cheddar

Fresh Zucchni and Squash

$3.50

Zucchini and squash medley seasoned with salt and pepper, sauteed in olive oil

Hush puppies

$3.50

Homemade hush puppies with diced green onions inside.

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.50

Baked potato topped with cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with butter and sour cream.

Onion Rings

$3.50

Beer battered onion rings

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Sweet potato fries sprinkled with cinnamon sugar

Add 4 fried shrimp

$6.00

Loaded Mash

$3.50

Roasted Root Veggies

$3.50Out of stock

Specialty Burgers 🍔

6 oz hand pattied burgers cooked medium well. All served on a brioche bun. Burgers come with fries unless customer specifies otherwise.

Hamburger

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, hamburger patty, served on brioche bun.

The Black and Bleu Burger

$10.50

Sauteed onions, bacon, blue cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a brioche bun.

The Chesapeake Burger

$13.00

Crab dip, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a brioche bun.

Bourbon Burger

$10.50

Bacon, sauteed onions, bourbon sauce, mozz cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a brioche bun.

The Southern Burger

$10.50

Bacon, onion ring, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a brioche bun.

Tex Mex

$10.50

Avocado, ghost pepper jack cheese, onion ring, lettuce, tomato. Served on a brioche bun.

Cheeseburger

$9.75

Lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese. Served on a brioche bun.

Mason Jar Sandwiches 🍞

All sandwiches come with fries unless otherwise stated by customer. Pork BBQ comes with fries and coleslaw.

Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese and ranch on a brioche bun.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried chicken breast served with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.

Chicken Chesapeake Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, crab dip, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, and tomato. On a brioche bun.

Pork BBQ Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled pork bbq topped with sauce served on a brioche bun.

The Marylander Sandwich

$19.00

Our signature lump crab cake on a sandwich. Lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun.

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Sliced sirloin with mushrooms and onions, plus mozz cheese on a hoagie roll.

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Blackened chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, and honey mustard drizzle in a wrap.

Tuna Wrap

$16.00

Blackened ahi tuna with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and thai chili aioli in a wrap.

Entrees

All entrees are served with 2 regular sides (Excludes chicken and waffles).

The Rib Eye

$29.00

12 oz USDA choice ribeye

House Sirloin

$18.00

8 oz USDA choice Sirloin.

1 Crab Cake

$19.00

Our signature Maryland crab cakes. Served with tartar sauce on the side.

2 Crab Cakes

$38.00

Our signature Maryland crab cakes. Served with tartar sauce on the side.

Fish and Chips

$17.50

Devil's Backbone beer battered cod served with fries and a side of slaw.

Country Fried Chicken

$16.50

Buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered in white gravy.

Hamburger Steak

$14.50

Two 6 oz patties smothered in sauteed mushrooms and onions and topped with brown gravy.

Fried Shrimp Basket

$18.00

9 Jumbo shrimp served with fries and slaw.

Baby Back Ribs

$18.00

Our slow cooked baby back ribs mothered in apple pie moonshine BBQ sauce. Served with fries and cole slaw.

Crab Legs

$36.00

1 pound of snow crab legs served with fries and slaw.

Bouron Glazed Salmon

$18.00

8 oz salmon filet topped with bourbon sauce.

Chicken and Waffles

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast placed on top of Belgian pearl sugar waffles. Drizzled with maple bourbon sauce.

Fried Catfish

$16.00

Lightly floured and fried catfish filet served with 2 sides.

Broiled Cod

$17.50

Cod filet broiled in a white wine caper sauce.

2 Slider Special

$8.99

Meatloaf Special

$12.00Out of stock

Desserts 🍰🎂🍩

Hot Fudge Cheesecake

$7.50

(Served cold/ has nuts). A delicious hot fudge cheesecake topped with a cherry

Sweet Potato Maple Cheeseake

$7.50

Has nuts. A delicious sweet potato maple cheesecake.

Smores Lava Cake

$7.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie and Milk Cake

$7.50

Extra Sauces ⛲ 🍯

Sour cream

$0.25+

Bacon Aioli

$0.25+

Ranch

$0.25+

Blue cheese

$0.25+

Honey Mustard

$0.25+

BBQ

$0.25+

Mild sauce

$0.25+

Hot sauce

$0.25+

Bourbon Sauce

$0.50+

Balsamic Vin

$0.25+

Raspberry Vin

$0.25+

Thousand Island

$0.25+

Cocktail

$0.25+

Tartar

$0.25+

Tequila Lime

$0.25+

Mayo

$0.25+

Thai Chili Aioli

$0.25+

N/A BEVERAGES ONLINE.

Tea.

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Pepsi- Fountain

$2.50

Diet Pepsi- Fountain

$2.50

Mt Dew- Fountain

$2.50

Sierra Mist- Fountain

$2.50

Pink Lemonade- Fountain

$2.50

Oj Crush Soda- Fountain

$2.50

Diet Mountain Dew- Fountain

$2.50

Dr Pepper- Fountain

$2.50

Ginger Ale- Fountain

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Bottled Pepsi

$2.50

Bottled Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Bottled Blue Gatoradde

$3.00

Bottled Dasani Water

$2.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4941 State Park Road, Dublin, VA 24084

