The Mason Jar - Dublin 4941 State Park Road
No reviews yet
4941 State Park Road
Dublin, VA 24084
Appetizers
Potato Skins.
3-4 Potato skins loaded with cheese and bacon. Served with sour cream and bacon aioli on the side.
Nana's Fried Pickles.
Home made fried pickle chips. Served with ranch for dipping on the side.
7 Kickin' Wings
Seven bone in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Blue cheese or ranch and celery on the side.
14 Kickin' Wings
Fourteen bone in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Blue cheese or ranch and celery on the side.
Chicken Chunks.
Our version of boneless wings! Hand breaded and fried chicken chunks tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch and celery on the side.
Munchin' Mozzarella Sticks.
Six fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara on the side.
Pork Fritters
House made bbq pork, cream cheese, pepper jack, and jalapeno fritters. Drizzled with thick bbq sauce and served with vinegar BBQ sauce and bacon aioli on the side.
Maryland Style Crab Dip
Matt's secret recipe Maryland crab dip filled with lump crab and delicious cheese. Served with crackers and toasted bread for dipping.
Steamed Shrimp
Half pound of steamed shrimp sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning. Served with cocktail sauce on the side.
Ahi Tuna App
Seared and sliced blackened tuna served over mixed greens and drizzled with our homemade Thai Chili aioli.
Mussels
Sauteed mussels in a bacon, white wine, and caper cream sauce. Served with bread for dipping.
Cream of Crab Soup
Bowl of our house made cream of crab soup. Sprinkled with Old Bay and served with crackers.
Blackened Scallops
Blackened sea scallops served with tequila lime dipping sauce.
Crab Dip Nachos
Potato Popperz
Pimento filled Pretzel App
Three pimento cheese filled pretzels.
Salads 🐰
Country Cobb Salad
Spring mix salad loaded with tomato, cucumber, avocado, bacon, mushroom, grilled chicken and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Steak Salad
Spring mix salad with romaine topped with an 8 oz house sirloin steak grilled to your liking, onion, tomato, and crumbled blue cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
The Apple Salad
Spring mix salad with romaine, apples, grilled chicken, craisins, pecans, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing.
Small House Salad
Spring mix salad topped with tomato, cucumber, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Sides 🍟
Hand Cut Fries
Hand cut fries
Mashed Potatoes
Homemade, buttery mashed potatoes.
Baked Potato
Baked potato served with butter and sour cream.
Green Beans
Green beans seasoned with bacon
Cole Slaw
Homemade cole slaw. Mayo and vinegar based.
Add 4 oz cup ranch
Side Bread
Baked Beans
Premium Sides 🍠
Bacon Cheese Fries
Our house made fries topped with bacon and cheddar
Fresh Zucchni and Squash
Zucchini and squash medley seasoned with salt and pepper, sauteed in olive oil
Hush puppies
Homemade hush puppies with diced green onions inside.
Loaded Baked Potato
Baked potato topped with cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with butter and sour cream.
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries sprinkled with cinnamon sugar
Add 4 fried shrimp
Loaded Mash
Roasted Root Veggies
Specialty Burgers 🍔
Hamburger
Lettuce, tomato, hamburger patty, served on brioche bun.
The Black and Bleu Burger
Sauteed onions, bacon, blue cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a brioche bun.
The Chesapeake Burger
Crab dip, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a brioche bun.
Bourbon Burger
Bacon, sauteed onions, bourbon sauce, mozz cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a brioche bun.
The Southern Burger
Bacon, onion ring, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a brioche bun.
Tex Mex
Avocado, ghost pepper jack cheese, onion ring, lettuce, tomato. Served on a brioche bun.
Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese. Served on a brioche bun.
Mason Jar Sandwiches 🍞
Chicken Ranch Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese and ranch on a brioche bun.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast served with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
Chicken Chesapeake Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, crab dip, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, and tomato. On a brioche bun.
Pork BBQ Sandwich
Pulled pork bbq topped with sauce served on a brioche bun.
The Marylander Sandwich
Our signature lump crab cake on a sandwich. Lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun.
Philly Cheesesteak
Sliced sirloin with mushrooms and onions, plus mozz cheese on a hoagie roll.
Blackened Chicken Wrap
Blackened chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, and honey mustard drizzle in a wrap.
Tuna Wrap
Blackened ahi tuna with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and thai chili aioli in a wrap.
Entrees
The Rib Eye
12 oz USDA choice ribeye
House Sirloin
8 oz USDA choice Sirloin.
1 Crab Cake
Our signature Maryland crab cakes. Served with tartar sauce on the side.
2 Crab Cakes
Our signature Maryland crab cakes. Served with tartar sauce on the side.
Fish and Chips
Devil's Backbone beer battered cod served with fries and a side of slaw.
Country Fried Chicken
Buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered in white gravy.
Hamburger Steak
Two 6 oz patties smothered in sauteed mushrooms and onions and topped with brown gravy.
Fried Shrimp Basket
9 Jumbo shrimp served with fries and slaw.
Baby Back Ribs
Our slow cooked baby back ribs mothered in apple pie moonshine BBQ sauce. Served with fries and cole slaw.
Crab Legs
1 pound of snow crab legs served with fries and slaw.
Bouron Glazed Salmon
8 oz salmon filet topped with bourbon sauce.
Chicken and Waffles
Buttermilk fried chicken breast placed on top of Belgian pearl sugar waffles. Drizzled with maple bourbon sauce.
Fried Catfish
Lightly floured and fried catfish filet served with 2 sides.
Broiled Cod
Cod filet broiled in a white wine caper sauce.
2 Slider Special
Meatloaf Special
Desserts 🍰🎂🍩
Extra Sauces ⛲ 🍯
Tea.
Unsweet Tea
Pepsi- Fountain
Diet Pepsi- Fountain
Mt Dew- Fountain
Sierra Mist- Fountain
Pink Lemonade- Fountain
Oj Crush Soda- Fountain
Diet Mountain Dew- Fountain
Dr Pepper- Fountain
Ginger Ale- Fountain
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Bottled Pepsi
Bottled Diet Pepsi
Bottled Blue Gatoradde
Bottled Dasani Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
