  • Home
  • /
  • Lowell
  • /
  • American
  • /
  • The Mason Jar Restaurant - 241 N. Liberty St. - Lowell, IN - 219-225-5222
Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

The Mason Jar Restaurant 241 N. Liberty St. Lowell, IN 219-225-5222

490 Reviews

$$

241 N Liberty St.

Lowell, IN 46356

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders Basket
French Fries
BYOB

Appetizers

BBQ Pork Totchos

$12.00

A Crowd Favorite! Big Flavor with our house smoked pulled pork, Queso Cheese, sour cream and green onion!

Bavarian Pretzels

$13.00

This Giant Pretzel is buttered and salted and served with White Queso Sauce!

Onion Ring Basket

$10.00

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

Fried Mushrooms

$11.00

Pickle Fries

$12.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Jumbo Wings

$13.00

Spicy Corn Nuggets

$10.00

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Queso Side

$3.00
shrimp cocktail

shrimp cocktail

$15.00

Mac N Bites

$12.00

Salads & Soups

1/2 Sandwich Combo

$12.00+

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Mason Jar Salad

$11.00

Our Signature Spinach Salad, with red onions, bacon, mushrooms, pickles, hard-boiled egg and our homemade dressing!

Side Salad

$4.00

Broth Soup Cup

$5.00

Broth Soup Bowl

$7.00

Broth Soup Quart

$10.00

Cream Soup Cup

$5.00

Cream Soup Bowl

$7.00

Creme Soup Quart

$10.00

Chili and Cornbread

$9.00Out of stock

Taco Salad

$12.00

Add salad bar to sandwich

$5.00

Take Out Side Salad

$3.50

Basket Meals

Chicken Tenders Basket

$13.00

3 hand breaded tenders, fried to a golden brown and served with your choice of Fries, Chips or Tots and Coleslaw or Potato Salad!

Shrimp Basket

$13.00

6 Jumbo Fried Shrimp, served with choice of Fries, Chips or Tots and Potato Salad or Coleslaw!

Cod Basket

$13.00

Beer battered Cod, served with our house made tartar sauce and your choice of Fries, Chips or Tots and Coleslaw or Potato Salad

Build Your Own Burger

BYOB

$13.00

Choose your Patty, Choose your Cheese, Choose your Sauce and Choose all your favorite toppings, then pick to pair your personalized burger with Fries, Chips or Tots!

BYOB Vegan

$12.00

This famous Beyond Burger Patty can be enjoyed with all your favorite toppings, then choose your favorite side!

Signature Burger

The Mason Jar Burger

$15.00

Our 1/2 lb prime burger, topped with Caramel Goat Cheese, Bacon Jam and Garlic Mayo, served with choice of Fries, Chips or Tots!

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

Our 1/2 lb Prime Burger, topped with Bacon, Fried Egg, American Cheese and served with Fries, Chips or Tots!

Flame Thrower

$14.00

Our 1/2 lb Prime Burger, topped with Cayenne Bacon, Fried Jalapenos, White Cheddar and Garlic Mayo. Served with Choice of Fries, Chips or Tots

Western Burger

$14.00

Our 1/2lb Prime Burger, topped with Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Giant Onion Ring and Sharp Cheddar,. Served with Fries, Chips or Tots!

MOS Burger

$14.00

Our 1/2lb Prime Burger, topped with Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions , Garlic Mayo and Baby Swiss. Served with Fries, Chips or Tots.

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.00
Brisket Philly

Brisket Philly

$16.00

Simply Amazing, our house smoked brisket, chopped and mixed with fire roasted veggies, topped with white queso cheese and served with your choice of Fries, Chips or Tots!

Catfish Sandwich

$13.00

Our famous southern fried Catfish Filet, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a toasted hoagie roll! Served with your choice of Fries, Chips or Tots and a side of our homemade tartar sauce!

Ham and Cheese Hoagie

$10.00

Thick slices of Ham, melted swiss cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion and served with your choice of Fries, Chips or Tots!

MJ Italian Beef

$13.00

Pulled Pork Slaw Sandwich

$12.00

Our best selling sandwich, our house smoked pulled pork, topped with house BBQ sauce and homemade Coleslaw, served with choice of Fries, Chips or Tots!

Tenderloin Sandwich

$12.00

Our Original Pork Tenderloin, served on a Brioche Bun. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion and Mayo! Served with Fries, Chips or Tots!

Turkey BLT

$11.00

Fresh and tasty, our house smoked Turkey Breast is sliced thick and piled high on a Brioche Bun, topped with Fresh Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and Crispy Bacon! Served with choice of Fries, Chips or Tots!

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Our ultimate grilled cheese can be served meatless or add your favorite meats, choose from Bacon, Ham, or Pulled Pork! Served with choice of Fries, Chips or Tots!

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Reuben

$13.00

Triple Decker Club

$13.00

Bacon, turkey brast, smoked ham and cheese with all the fix'ins on toasted bread

MJ Club

$13.00

turkey breast, avocado, bacon, tomato, swiss, and mayo on wheat bread

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.00

Shaved fresh prime rib piled high with mozzarella, served on tasted hoagie roll

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Choice of grilled or fried chicken breast served on toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken tender ranch wrap

$12.00

BBQ beef wrap

$12.00

Entrees

2 PC Chicken Dinner

$11.00

2 pieces of our kettle fried chicken, your choice of potato and 1 side, served with soup or side salad (carry-out)/salad bar (dine-in)

4 PC Chicken Dinner

$14.00

4 pieces of our kettle fried chicken, your choice of potato and 1 side, served with soup or side salad (carry-out)/salad bar (dine-in)

2 Breast Fried Chicken

$14.00

2 of our kettle fried chicken breasts, your choice of potato and 1 side, served with soup or side salad (carry-out)/salad bar (dine-in)

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$14.00

A juicy, grilled chicken breast, seasoned to your liking and served with choice of potato, 1 side and soup or salad bar/ side salad (carry-out)

Portobello Mushroom Cap

$14.00

A giant grilled portobello mushroom cap, served with choice of side and soup or salad bar/ side salad (carryout)

16 oz Ribeye

$28.00

A 16 oz Ribeye Steak, grilled to your liking and served with choice of potato and 1 side, plus choice of soup or salad bar/ side salad (carryout)

8 oz Strip

$20.00

A tender 8 oz sirloin, cooked to your liking and served with choice of potato, 1 side and soup or salad bar/ side salad (carryout)

Cod Dinner

$14.00

Our beer battered cod dinner comes with choice of potato, 1 side and soup or salad bar/side salad (carryout)

Shrimp Dinner

$23.00

8 Jumbo Shrimp, fried or sauteed, served with choice of potato, 1 side and soup or salad bar/ side salad (carryout)

Lake Perch

$25.00

Classic Southern Fried Catfish

$18.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$12.00

Our freshly made Mac and Cheese is a crowd favorite, dress it up with your favorite add ins, served with soup or salad bar/ side salad (carryout)

Catfish Dinner

$18.00

A beautiful Catfish filet, hand breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with a side of our home made tartar sauce and choice of potato, 1 side and soup or salad bar/ side salad (carryout)

Meatloaf Dinner

$14.00

2 thick slices of our signature meatloaf, served with choice of potato, 1 side and soup or salad bar/ side salad (carryout)

Pork Tenderloin

$16.00

Our giant pork tenderloin, hand breaded and fried to a golden brown, topped with country gravy and served with choice of Potato, 1 side and soup or salad bar/ side salad (carryout)

1/2 Slab Baby Back

$17.00

Full Slab Baby Back

$28.00
Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Home-made

Jambalaya

$14.00

A southern favorite, fresh chicken, ham in our signature jambalaya sauce and mixed with rice, you can also add Shrimp or Bacon! Served with soup or salad bar/ side salad (carryout)

CFS Dinner

$15.00

Our Beef Fritter, hand breaded and fried to a golden brown, topped with country gravy and served with choice of Potato, 1 side and soup or salad bar/ side salad (carryout)

Hot Turkey Open Face

$13.00

Hot Beef Open Face

$13.00

Sides

Bourbon Baked Beans

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Loaded Mashed

$5.50

Mac and Chz Side

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Veggies

$4.00

Wild Rice

$4.00

Add On Salad Bar

$5.00

Side Of Queso

$3.00

Side Of Ranch

$0.75

Side Of Avocado

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Brownie Parfait

$6.00

Cake Slice

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

To-Go Bundles

8pc Meal

$35.00

Pulled Pork Pack

$35.00

Meatloaf Bundle

$35.00

Catfish Bundle

$35.00

Meat add on

4 Pc. Jumbo Shrimp

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Burger/no bun

$5.00

Pulled Pork

$7.00

Brisket

$8.00

Kid's Meal

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid's Hamburger

$4.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kid's Pasta w. Marinara

$4.99

Mini Hot Dog

$4.99

Mini Pulled Pork

$4.99

Kids Salad Bar Addon

$1.99Out of stock

Kids Soup

$0.99Out of stock

Kid's Drink

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on out and enjoy a home cooked meal with us at the Mason Jar! Home Cookin' & Good Thymes! Cozy Dining Room and Bar Open Year Round as well as a beautiful patio open May to October!

Website

Location

241 N Liberty St., Lowell, IN 46356

Directions

Gallery
The Mason Jar image
Banner pic
BG pic
The Mason Jar image

Similar restaurants in your area

George's Family Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,060
1910 E Commercial Ave Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurantnext
The Dam Bar and Grill
orange star4.0 • 42
4665 W MAIN ST Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurantnext
Station 21 American Grill
orange star4.1 • 869
201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria - Crown Point
orange starNo Reviews
11319 South Broadway Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order - Merrillville
orange starNo Reviews
500 E 81ST AVE MERRILLVILLE, IN 46410
View restaurantnext
Red Nar Mediterranean Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8160 Mississippi St Merrillville, IN 46410
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lowell

George's Family Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,060
1910 E Commercial Ave Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurantnext
McVey's Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.5 • 651
312 E Commercial Ave Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurantnext
Lake Dale Ale
orange star4.7 • 365
5512 W Main St Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurantnext
Dicky's Dogs
orange star4.3 • 285
108 W Commercial Ave Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurantnext
Old Dog Coffee House
orange star4.7 • 217
220 E Commercial Ave Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurantnext
The Dam Bar and Grill
orange star4.0 • 42
4665 W MAIN ST Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lowell
Crown Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Schererville
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Dyer
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Munster
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Glenwood
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston