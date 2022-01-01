The Masonry - Mobile

Restaurant header imageView gallery

730 N 34th st

Seattle, WA 98103

Fast Fashion Brewing

Fast Fashion Hidden Gems - 4pack

Fast Fashion Hidden Gems - 4pack

$22.00

Hidden Gems DDH IPA Citra and Freestyle Nelson Hops. Juicy with notes of mango, lychee, and white wine.

Varietal x Fast Fashion Talking Points - 4pack

Varietal x Fast Fashion Talking Points - 4pack

$18.00

Varietal Beer Co x Fast Fashion Brewing collab! Wine pomace and New Zealand Cascade in the mash, and NZ Cascade and Nelson in the whirlpool. Dry hopped with Nelson, Mouteka, and Mosaic.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Ordering portal for Fast Fashion Brewing. All pickups will be at The Masonry Fremont. 730 N 34th St, Seattle, WA 98103. Orders can be picked up during standard restaurant hours. Please bring valid ID. Thanks!

730 N 34th st, Seattle, WA 98103

