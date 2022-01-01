The Masonry - Mobile
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ordering portal for Fast Fashion Brewing. All pickups will be at The Masonry Fremont. 730 N 34th St, Seattle, WA 98103. Orders can be picked up during standard restaurant hours. Please bring valid ID. Thanks!
Location
730 N 34th st, Seattle, WA 98103
