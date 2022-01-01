Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Masonry Fremont

614 Reviews

$$

730 N 34th St

Seattle, WA 98103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Meatballs
Caesar Salad
Mushroom O.G. Pizza

Food

A Cookie

$5.00

Theo 70% chocolate, Maldon salt. Served warm

Arugula Salad

$11.00

arugula, lemon and olive oil, pine nuts, parm* *contains nuts*

Bread Pudding

$7.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, focaccia crouton, parmesan

Calabrian Chili Anchovy Butter

$3.00

Focaccia

$4.00

Honeynut Soup

$9.00

roasted Tonnemaker Farm honeynut squash, warming spices, toasted pepitas, calabrian chile oil. vegan

Marinated Olives

$6.00

a variety of olives marinated in olive oil and aromatics. served warm-ish. with pits!

Meatballs

Meatballs

$15.00

Pure Country Farms pork and dry aged beef meatballs. So tender...a little spicy

Pickled Vegetables

Pickled Vegetables

$6.00

A variety of rotating vegetables pickled in house

Roasted Broccoli di Cicco

$12.00

wood roasted Coke Farms broccoli di cicco, calabrian chile-soy glaze, toasted sesame

Roasted Shishito Peppers

$11.00

wood roasted Alvarez Farm shishito peppers, lemon, flaky salt

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side Chile Oil

$1.00

Side Housemade Hot Sauce

$1.00

organic cayenne peppers, fermented in house, with sea salt and garlic

Side Meatball Sauce

$1.00

Side Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Side Radical Sauce

$3.00

Snack Plate

$15.00

Some meat, some cheese, some fruit, some bread, some crackers, some honey

Bacon & Apple Pizza

$25.00

brown butter béchamel, thyme, gruyere, Tonnemaker Orchard apples, bacon

Cheese Pizza (Plain)

$20.00

Hot Coppa

$25.00

olive oil, garlic, rosemary, hot coppa, fresh mozz, Beecher's Flagship cheddar, caramelized onions, oregano

Kids Pizza

$12.00

Lamb & Olive Pizza

$25.00

red sauce, garlic, mozz, lamb sausage, roasted peppers and broccoli, gaeta olives, sheep's milk feta, mint

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

mozzarella, basil, garlic, tomato sauce

Marinara Pizza

$18.00

garlic, oregano, chili oil, tomato sauce

Mushroom O.G. Pizza

$23.00

olive oil, garlic, shallot, taleggio, marinated mushrooms, thyme, lemon

Pepperoni Pizza

$24.00

tomato sauce, garlic, basil, fresh mozz, fontina, Ezzo pepperoni, parm

Potato & Cheddar

$23.00

cream, garlic, red onion, rosemary, Alvarez Family Farm new yukon potatoes, fontina, Beecher's Flagship cheddar, pecorino, cracked pepper, lemon zest

Vegan Margherita Pizza

$20.00

field roast mozzarella, basil, garlic, tomato sauce

Cocktails and Liquor

Baker Street

$13.00

Dripfield

$13.00

Factory Fiction

$14.00

First Class

$14.00

Memories of Summer

$13.00

Paloma Ultra

$13.00

Pomegranate Sangria

$14.00

Return of Saturn

$14.00

Sage Collins

$13.00

Serranorita

$13.00

Suntory Highball

$11.00

Wisteria Lane

$13.00

Xu-Nami

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Blood and Sand

$13.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martini

$12.00

Negroni

$13.00

Nick @ Nite

$13.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Heritage Vodka

$7.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Luksusowa

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Heritage Gin

$7.00

Evan Williams

$7.00

Lunazul

$7.00

Averna

$9.00

Don Fernet

$10.00

Amaro Lucano

$9.00

Amaro Nonino

$9.00

Amaro Montenegro

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Braulio

$10.00

Cynar

$9.00

Gran Classico

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

N/A

Cola

$4.00Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Cola

$4.00

Finca Nitro Can

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

La Croix

$3.00

Lemon Lime Soda

$4.00

Metier Hop Water

$5.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Squirt

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Topo Chico 750ml

$7.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$5.00

Bottled Beer

3 Fonteinen Hommage 750ml

$70.00Out of stock

3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze 375ml

$18.00

3 Fonteinen Oude Gueze

$18.00

Anchorage Anadromous 375ml

$15.00

Anchorage Interstellar Void 375ml

$15.00

Blaugies La Moneuse

$15.00Out of stock

Brouwerij Kerkom Reuss

$25.00

De Cam Oude Lambiek

$30.00Out of stock

De Ranke Cuvée

$30.00

Drei Fonteinen Magnum

$100.00

E9 Eve's Lament 375ml

$16.00

E9 Little Asterisks 375ml

$16.00

E9 Mano-A-Mano 375mL

$16.00

E9 Tayberry 375ml

$16.00

Fair Isle Diane 375ml

$13.00

Fair Isle Hanami 750ml

$28.00

Fantome La Dalmatienne

$20.00Out of stock

Finback Mondegreen 375ml

$16.00

Finback Tether 375ml

$16.00

Finback Time as an Ingredient 375ml

$16.00

Halfway Crooks Fiets

$30.00

Halfway Crooks Honore 750ml

$25.00

Halfway Crooks Trust Chords 750ml

$25.00

Heirloom Sky Islands 500ml

$12.00Out of stock

Jester King Bière de Miel

$18.00Out of stock

Jester King Commercial Suicide

$14.00

Jester King Part & Parcel

$18.00Out of stock

Jester King Simple Means

$18.00Out of stock

Jester Meowsonry

$22.00Out of stock

Jolly Pumpkin Calabaza 750ml

$20.00Out of stock

Jolly Pumpkin Forgotten Tales Batch 1

$18.00Out of stock

Keeping Together Counter Culture 750ml

$25.00

Lindemans Gingergueuze

$30.00Out of stock

Monkish LXVE

$20.00

Monkish Petit Pug

$16.00Out of stock

Monkish TERRXIR

$20.00

Monkish The Seer & The Spectacle

$20.00

Monkish TIES

$20.00

Oxbow Arboreal 500ml

$18.00Out of stock

Oxbow Farmhouse Pale

$8.00

Oxbow Sasuga 500ml

$20.00

Side Project Biere du Pays Blend 11

$20.00

Side Project Coeur du Cuvee Blend 8

$30.00Out of stock

Side Project Grisette Blend #9

$16.00Out of stock

Side Project La Ruche Blend 4

$22.00

Side Project Single Thread 2021

$30.00Out of stock

Stillwater / Freigeist Hybrid Sequence 0.002

$45.00

Stillwater / Freigeist Hybrid Sequence 0.008

$45.00

Stillwater Preternatural Cuvée 5

$30.00

The Veil Blu

$29.00Out of stock

The Veil Curtains

$21.00

The Veil Erode

$19.00

The Veil Run to You

$15.00

Thiriez Extra

$15.00

Tilquin Groseille A Maquereau Verte

$45.00

Tilquin Pinot Gris

$45.00

Tilquin Pinot Noir

$45.00

Tilquin Reisling

$45.00Out of stock

Wheatland Springs Du Champ

$24.00

Wheatland Springs Fieldborn

$24.00

Wheatland Springs Westerly

$24.00Out of stock

Cellarmaker Syrah Shorty

$20.00

Other Half Field Study

$25.00

Floodland Masonry Vii

$30.00Out of stock

Wine (Bottle)

Bura-mrgudic Plavac (red) BOTTLE

$42.00

Bura-mrgudic Rukatac (orange) BOTTLE

$42.00

Devium BOTTLE

$45.00

Flama D'Or Bottle

$30.00

Franck decrenisse coteaux Du lyonnais BOTTLE

$33.00

Frisach l'abrunet Rosat

$39.00
Jane Venture Cava BOTTLE

Jane Venture Cava BOTTLE

$36.00

fine, persistent bubbles; apple, pear, & a hint of citrus. 750mL. 12.5%

La Patience BOTTLE

$36.00

Lambert BOTTLE

$42.00

Landra Ventoux Bottle

$39.00

Las Jaras Carignan 2018 BOTTLE

$52.00

Las Jaras Glou Glou 2020 BOTTLE

$43.00

Las Jaras Pinot Noir 2019 BOTTLE

$52.00Out of stock

Las Jaras Rosato 2020 BOTTLE

$46.00Out of stock

Las Jaras Rose Wine 2020 BOTTLE

$43.00

Las Jaras Sparking Wine BOTTLE

$60.00

Las Jaras SuperBloom 2020 BOTTLE

$43.00

Las Jaras Sweet Berry Wine 2019 BOTTLE

$46.00

Las Jaras Waves Red CAN

$20.00

Las Jaras Waves White CAN

$20.00

Mienklang BOTTLE

$42.00

Oinoz Rueda BOTTLE

$36.00

TOGO 4-Packs

FF Catch Of The Day To Go 4pk

$24.00

FF Commercial Break 4-pack To go

$24.00

FF Tulip Pils 4pack Togo

$20.00

FF Cruise Control 4-pack To Go

$24.00

FF Feedback Loop 4-pack

$24.00

FF Is Fast Fashion Old News? Stout - 4pack TOGO

$16.00

FF Keeping Together 4pack

$24.00

FF Shared Delusion 4pack To Go

$24.00

Fonta Flora Doom Tree 4-pack

$20.00

Fonta Flora Kudzilla 4-pack

$20.00

Fonta Flora Mimosa City 4-pack

$20.00

Events Tickets

HAMBRUSCO DINNER - Sun Dec 4th

$90.00

$75 ticket + $15 gratuity fee Hambrusco Dinner on Sunday, December 4th from 4 - 6pm! 5 courses of pork with 5 wine pairings, highlighting Lambuschi and wines from Emilia-Romagna, Italy. ***Price here already includes 20% gratuity! This portion of your purchase will be paid directly to our staff working the night of Hambrusco.

check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Thanks for the support! Please call us if you have any questions. 😘

Location

730 N 34th St, Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

