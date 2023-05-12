Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Matador Charleston

review star

No reviews yet

235 Meeting Street

Charleston, SC 29401

To-Go Margaritas & Beverages

To-Go House Margarita*

To-Go House Margarita*

$11.50

Lunazul Blanco 100% agave tequila, triple sec, lime, lemon, agave. 21+, must show valid ID at pick up.

To-Go Cadillac Margarita*

To-Go Cadillac Margarita*

$12.50

Lunazul Blanco 100% agave tequila, triple sec, lime, lemon, agave, Gran Marnier float. 21+, must show valid ID at pick up.

To Go House Sour Qt

To Go House Sour Qt

$16.00

One quart of our famous house sour mix for you to take home. Mix with your favorite tequila and orange liqueur with ice. Makes about 15 margaritas.

Seasonal Features

Pork Belly Tacos

Pork Belly Tacos

$18.00+

Crispy and tender pork belly served in a corn tortilla with griddled cheese and topped with salsa maya, avocado crema, pico de gallo, and cilantro and rice and beans.

Bean & Cheese Pupusas

Bean & Cheese Pupusas

$12.00

Griddled masa cake filled with jack cheese and Mexican black beans, served with avocado sour cream, radish curtido, jalapeños en escabeche

Grilled Shrimp & Grits

Grilled Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Creamy jalapeno grits, marinated tail-on shrimp, chile-garlic butter, arugula salad

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00

Crispy battered French fries, queso, grilled skirt steak, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream

Soup and Salads

Romaine Salad

Romaine Salad

$8.50

Crisp romaine lettuce dressed with a hearty and balanced cilantro pepita dressing and topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese and toasted pepitas. Served with a lime wedge GF/VEG

Tortilla Chicken Soup

Tortilla Chicken Soup

$5.50+

Roasted chicken, fire roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips, cotija, cilantro GF

Mango-Pineapple Shrimp Salad

Mango-Pineapple Shrimp Salad

$17.50

Sautéed chile-seasoned shrimp, arugula, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, Tajin, queso fresco, agave vinaigrette gf

Pequenos (Small Plates & Shareables)

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.50
Matador Guacamole

Matador Guacamole

$11.00

Orange-habanero salsa Maya, tomatillo salsa, pico, queso fresco, cilantro gf/veg

Matador Quesadilla

Matador Quesadilla

$10.50

Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Serrano slaw, ranch dressing, cilantro, queso fresco; Honey-chipotle or haba-Buffalo (half haba sauce, half cholula)

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$15.00

Three corn tortillas filled with jack cheese, roasted poblanos, braised beef birria, and white onions. Served with braising jus.

Black Bean Dip

Black Bean Dip

$9.50

Black beans, habanero, garlic crema, tomatillo salsa, green onion (gf/veg)

Queso Con Chorizo

Queso Con Chorizo

$11.00

Three-cheese house blend, fresh Chorizo, creamy habanero sauce, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, queso fresco (gf)

Grilled Stuffed Jalapenos

Grilled Stuffed Jalapenos

$13.50

Bacon wrapped jalapenos, stuffed with garlic three cheese blend, served with ranch dressing (gf)

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Crispy fried brussels sprouts, peppers & onions, lime, agave and cotija (gf/veg)

Haba Prawns

Haba Prawns

$12.50

Fiery creamy roasted habanero sauce over pan seared shrimp, jalapeno corn cake, topped with hibiscus pickled onions and cilantro (gf) Less spicy by choosing poblano crema or chile-garlic butter sauce

Dip Flight

Dip Flight

$15.00

All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)

Matador Bowl

Matador Bowl

$16.00

Achiote-chile rice, black beans, cheese blend, serrano slaw, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, radish, tortilla strips, with your choice of sauce and protein.

Grandes (Signature Dishes & Meals)

Burritos Ultimos

Burritos Ultimos

$17.50

9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla. Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.

Verde Carnitas Enchiladas

Verde Carnitas Enchiladas

$17.50+

Two enchiladas filled with out house made carnitas served with rice beans, pico, Guacamole, sour cream covered in our tart and tangy verde sauce

Habanero Chicken Enchiladas

Habanero Chicken Enchiladas

$17.50+

Two Enchilads filled with chicken thigh topped with our house made fiery hot habanero sauce served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole.

Enchiladas Divorciadas

Enchiladas Divorciadas

$17.50+

Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans

Shredded Beef Enchiladas

Shredded Beef Enchiladas

$18.50+

Medium and smoky salsa roja, shredded braised beef birria, flour tortillas

Pan-Seared Mahi Mahi

Pan-Seared Mahi Mahi

$22.50

Mango-pineapple salsa, crispy Brussels sprouts, Mexican rice, chile-butter sauce

Agave Chicken Wrap

Agave Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Agave marinated chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cilantro pepita dressing, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and cotija wrapped in a large tortilla, served with seasoned French fries.

Carne Asada Sandwich

Carne Asada Sandwich

$17.50

Grilled marinated steak, French fried onions, serrano slaw, roasted poblano, pico de gallo, chimichurri mayo. Served with chipotle-garlic salt seasoned French Fries.

Shrimp & Chorizo Paella Skillet

Shrimp & Chorizo Paella Skillet

$22.00

Shrimp, house-made chorizo, sauteed fajita peppers, achiote-chile rice, saffron cream.

Roasted Chile Rellenos

Roasted Chile Rellenos

$20.50

Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas

Skirt Steak Surf and Turf

Skirt Steak Surf and Turf

$29.00

Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers, cotija, cilantro and choice of haba, garlic or poblano shrimp

Skirt Steak- Carne Asada

Skirt Steak- Carne Asada

$25.00

Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro

Ribeye- Carne Asada

Ribeye- Carne Asada

$28.00

8oz of marinated skirt steak charbroiled to perfection. Served with chile achiote rice, Mexican black beans, charred red bell and jalapeno peppers and street style fire roasted corn topped with cotija cheese.

Ribeye Surf and Turf

Ribeye Surf and Turf

$32.00

Marinated ribeye cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers, cotija, cilantro and choice of haba, garlic or poblano prawns

Take and Bake

Take & Bake Nachos

Take & Bake Nachos

$12.50

Legendary Matador Nachos - Tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Mexican black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream (gf/veg)

Familia (Family Style Meals)

Familia Fajitas for 2

Familia Fajitas for 2

$42.00

Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.

Familia Fajitas for 4

Familia Fajitas for 4

$82.00

Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. Four large tortillas per person (16) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers.

Familia Street Tacos for 2

Familia Street Tacos for 2

$27.00

Four small corn tortillas per person (8), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.

Familia Street Tacos for 4

Familia Street Tacos for 4

$52.00

Four small corn tortillas per person (16), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.

Familia Traditional Tacos for 2

Familia Traditional Tacos for 2

$29.00

Three large tortillas per person-choice of corn or flour (6), shredded lettuce, tomatillo salsa, garlic crema, fresh pico de gallo, cotija, serrano slaw. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.

Familia Traditional Tacos for 4

Familia Traditional Tacos for 4

$55.00

Three large tortillas per person-choice of corn or flour (12), shredded lettuce, tomatillo salsa, garlic crema, fresh pico de gallo, cotija, serrano slaw. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.

Beverages

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

Topo Chico twist of Grapefruit

$3.50

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.50
Jarritos, Lime

Jarritos, Lime

$4.00

Side & Adds

Side Rice & Beans

Side Rice & Beans

$7.00
Side Sauce

Side Sauce

Side of Tortillas

Side of Tortillas

Small Salsa

Small Salsa

$4.00
Large Salsa

Large Salsa

$8.00
Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come to The Matador in Ballard, WA. for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!

