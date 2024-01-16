The Matador Charlotte
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come to The Matador in Ballard, WA. for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!
Location
1215 South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203
Gallery
