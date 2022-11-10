Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Matador - N. Williams PDX

review star

No reviews yet

4111 North Williams Avenue

Portland, OR 97217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Matador Quesadilla
Burritos Ultimos
Chile-Shrimp Chop Salad

To-Go Margaritas & Beverages

To-Go House Margarita

To-Go House Margarita

$9.00+

Lunazul Blanco 100% agave tequila, triple sec, lime, lemon, agave. 21+, must show valid ID at pick up.

To-Go Cadillac Margarita

To-Go Cadillac Margarita

$10.00+

Lunazul Blanco 100% agave tequila, triple sec, lime, lemon, agave, Gran Marnier float. 21+, must show valid ID at pick up.

To Go House Sour Qt

To Go House Sour Qt

$15.00

One quart of our famous house sour mix for you to take home. Mix with your favorite tequila and orange liqueur with ice. Makes about 15 margaritas.

Seasonal Features

Butternut Squash Quesadilla

Butternut Squash Quesadilla

$13.00

Griddled quesadilla with sweet and smoky roasted seasoned butternut squash quesadilla with sweet caramelized onions, tangy goat cheese, crunchy toasted pepitas, and jack cheeses. Topped with charred jalapeno crema and pickled onions

Adobada Tacos

Adobada Tacos

$16.50+

Adobada, literally meaning marinated, can take many forms. Our version uses pork marinated in chile, vinegar, and garlic and then cooked until a char has formed on the pork which results in a great depth of flavor. The pork is loaded into corn tortillas and topped with avocado, charred jalapeno crema, hibiscus pickled onions, and fresh cilantro.

Kale & Pomegranate Salad

Kale & Pomegranate Salad

$12.00

This is a great autumn salad that isn't too heavy. The kale is complimented by the sweet and smoky honey-chipotle vinaigrette and the salad features roasted butternut squash and fresh pomegranate seeds.

Camarones a la Diabla

Camarones a la Diabla

$21.00

This Oaxacan inspired dish features a spicy tomato sauce made with guajillo chiles, arbol chiles, and crushed red chile flakes.

Soup and Salads

Romaine Salad

Romaine Salad

$8.50

Crisp romaine lettuce dressed with a hearty and balanced cilantro pepita dressing and topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese and toasted pepitas. Served with a lime wedge GF/VEG

Chile-Shrimp Chop Salad

Chile-Shrimp Chop Salad

$17.50

Sauteed chile-coated shrimp, cabbage, romaine, fire-roasted corn, pico, black beans, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle Ranch gf

Tortilla Chicken Soup

Tortilla Chicken Soup

$5.50+

Roasted chicken, fire roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips, cotija, cilantro GF

Pequenos (Small Plates & Shareables)

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.50
Matador Guacamole

Matador Guacamole

$11.00

Pico de gallo, orange-habanero salsa Maya, queso fresco, cilantro gf

Matador Quesadilla

Matador Quesadilla

$10.50

Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$15.00

Three corn tortillas filled with jack cheese, roasted poblanos, braised beef birria, and white onions. Served with braising jus.

Black Bean Dip

Black Bean Dip

$9.50

Black beans, habanero, garlic crema, tomatillo salsa, green onion (gf/veg)

Queso Con Chorizo

Queso Con Chorizo

$11.00

Three-cheese house blend, fresh Chorizo, creamy habanero sauce, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, queso fresco (gf)

Grilled Stuffed Jalapenos

Grilled Stuffed Jalapenos

$12.50

Bacon wrapped jalapenos, stuffed with garlic three cheese blend, served with ranch dressing (gf)

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Crispy fried brussels sprouts, peppers & onions, lime, agave and cotija (gf/veg)

Haba Prawns

Haba Prawns

$12.50

Fiery creamy roasted habanero sauce over pan seared shrimp, jalapeno corn cake, topped with hibiscus pickled onions and cilantro (gf) Less spicy by choosing poblano crema or chile-garlic butter sauce

Dip Flight

Dip Flight

$15.00

All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)

Matador Bowl

Matador Bowl

$16.00

Achiote-chile rice, black beans, cheese blend, serrano slaw, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, radish, tortilla strips, with your choice of sauce and protein.

Grandes (Signature Dishes & Meals)

Burritos Ultimos

Burritos Ultimos

$17.50

9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla. Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.

Southwest Enchiladas

Southwest Enchiladas

$13.50+

Vegetarian Enchiladas- Medium and smoky salsa roja, flour tortillas, sautéed onions and peppers, fire roasted corn and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (vg)

Habanero Steak Enchiladas

Habanero Steak Enchiladas

$15.50+

Fiery hot and creamy habanero salsa, grilled carne asada, flour tortillas and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.

Verde Carnitas Enchiladas

Verde Carnitas Enchiladas

$14.00+

Medium, tangy and slightly sweet salsa verde, braised carnitas, corn tortillas and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (gf)

Agave Chicken Wrap

Agave Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Agave marinated chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cilantro pepita dressing, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and cotija wrapped in a large tortilla, served with seasoned French fries.

Carne Asada Sandwich

Carne Asada Sandwich

$17.50

Grilled marinated steak, French fried onions, serrano slaw, roasted poblano, pico de gallo, chimichurri mayo. Served with chipotle-garlic salt seasoned French Fries.

Crispy Carnitas Sandwich

Crispy Carnitas Sandwich

$16.00

Our tender braised carnitas & melted jack cheese crisped on the griddle and loaded onto a toasted bun with sweet and spicy chipotle mayo, pickled jalapenos en escabeche, serrano slaw, guacamole, and garlic crema. Comes with a side of fries.

Shrimp & Chorizo Paella Skillet

Shrimp & Chorizo Paella Skillet

$22.00

Shrimp, house-made chorizo, sauteed fajita peppers, achiote-chile rice, saffron cream.

Roasted Chile Rellenos

Roasted Chile Rellenos

$20.50

Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas

Enchiladas Divorciadas

Enchiladas Divorciadas

$17.50+

Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans

Skirt Steak Surf and Turf

Skirt Steak Surf and Turf

$29.00

Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers, cotija, cilantro and choice of haba, garlic or poblano shrimp

Skirt Steak- Carne Asada

Skirt Steak- Carne Asada

$25.00

Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro

Ribeye- Carne Asada

Ribeye- Carne Asada

$28.00

8oz of marinated skirt steak charbroiled to perfection. Served with chile achiote rice, Mexican black beans, charred red bell and jalapeno peppers and street style fire roasted corn topped with cotija cheese.

Ribeye Surf and Turf

Ribeye Surf and Turf

$32.00

Marinated ribeye cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers, cotija, cilantro and choice of haba, garlic or poblano prawns

Take and Bake

Take & Bake Nachos

Take & Bake Nachos

$12.50

Legendary Matador Nachos - Tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Mexican black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream (gf/veg)

Familia (Family Style Meals)

Familia Fajitas for 2

Familia Fajitas for 2

$42.00

Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.

Familia Fajitas for 4

Familia Fajitas for 4

$82.00

Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. Four large tortillas per person (16) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers.

Familia Street Tacos for 2

Familia Street Tacos for 2

$27.00

Four small corn tortillas per person (8), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.

Familia Street Tacos for 4

Familia Street Tacos for 4

$52.00

Four small corn tortillas per person (16), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.

Familia Traditional Tacos for 2

Familia Traditional Tacos for 2

$29.00

Three large tortillas per person-choice of corn or flour (6), shredded lettuce, tomatillo salsa, garlic crema, fresh pico de gallo, cotija, serrano slaw. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.

Familia Traditional Tacos for 4

Familia Traditional Tacos for 4

$55.00

Three large tortillas per person-choice of corn or flour (12), shredded lettuce, tomatillo salsa, garlic crema, fresh pico de gallo, cotija, serrano slaw. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.

Beverages

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

Topo Chico twist of Grapefruit

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.00Out of stock
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.50
Jarritos, Lime

Jarritos, Lime

$3.50

Side & Adds

Side Rice & Beans

Side Rice & Beans

$4.50
Side Sauce

Side Sauce

Side of Tortillas

Side of Tortillas

Small Salsa

Small Salsa

$4.00
Large Salsa

Large Salsa

$8.00
Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come to The Matador on North Williams in Portland, OR for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!

Website

Location

4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR 97217

Directions

