Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex
The Matador - Tacoma
1,932 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in The Matador downtown Tacoma, WA. for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and +130 varieties of tequila!
Location
721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma, WA 98402
