A map showing the location of The Matera Bar and Grill 833 South 1st StreetView gallery

The Matera Bar and Grill 833 South 1st Street

No reviews yet

833 South 1st Street

Abilene, TX 79602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Fried Green Beans

Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites

Giant Pretzel

Wings

Chips & Salsa

Cajun Pickles

Loaded French Fries

Charbroiled Oysters

Lunch Menu

Loaded Spud

Burnt Ends Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Burger

$10.00

Chicken Salad

Dinner Menu

Atlantic Salmon

Surf n Turf

10oz Sirlion

Ribeye

Monterrey Chicken

Blackened Pasta

Grilled Catfish

Burger

Shrimp Poboy

BLT

Monterrey Chicken Sandwich

Drunk Chicken

Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Steak

Dessert Menu

Mini Bundt Cake

Moose Chocolate Shooter

Funnel Cake Fries

Doughnut Holes

Oreo Cheesecake Shooter

Shooter Flight

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Cheese

Mac N Cheese

Sides

Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

Side Salad

$2.99

Asparagus

$3.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Dinner Specials

Saturday Gumbo

Wednesday Brisket...

Fajita Friday

Red Beans & Rice

Boil in a Bag

Salads

Brussel Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

Cobb Salad

Beverages

Sodas & more

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.99

Water

Coke Zero

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Powerade Mountain Blast

$2.99

Barqs Root Beer

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Bottled Sodas

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Coke Bottle

$2.99

Dasani Water Bottle

$2.99

Fanta Bottle

$3.99

Tummy Yummies

Good 2 Grow

Bar

Modern Classics

Blueberry Chilton

Old Fashioned

Ranchwater

Dirty Martini

Lemondrop Martini

Cosmopolitan

Whiskey Sour

Espresso Martini

Strawberry Mojito

Cucumber & Rosemary Gimlet

Signature Cocktails

Matcha Made in Heaven

Watermelon Sugar

Strawberry Fieldz

Pink Peppercorn

Peachy Keen

Traditional Cocktails

Paloma

$8.00

Chilton

$8.00

Ranchwater

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Margarita

$8.50

Martini

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Daiquri

$9.00

Negroni

$12.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.50

Mai Tai

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00

Colorado Bulldog

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Boulevardier

$10.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Red Wines

Substance Pinot Noir

$13.00

Conundrum Red Blend

$9.00

Austin Hope Cabernet

$14.00

White Wines/Bubbles

Caposaldo Moscato

$8.50

La Crema Pinot Gris

$12.00

Mon Frere Chardonnay

$7.00

LaMarca Prosecco

$9.50

Provenance Chardonnay

$13.00

Beer

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Ranchwater Can

$6.00

Whiteclaw Seltzer

$6.50

Lonestar Bottle

$5.00

Modelo Oro

$7.00

Yuengling Flight Aluminum Can

$6.00

Miller Lite Aluminum Can

$6.00

Yuenling Lager Aluminum Can

$6.00

Coors Light Aluminum Can

$6.00

Coors Banquet Aluminum Can

$9.50

Coco Vodka Lime

$7.00

Dos XX

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Miller Lite

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Shiner

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$9.00

Coors Banquet

$7.00

Neato Bandito

$7.00

6666 Grit & Glory

$7.00

Yuengling Flight

$7.00

Revolver Blood & Honey

$7.50

Pacifico

$7.50

Karbach Lovestreet

$9.00

Voodoo Hazy IPA

$9.00

Mocktails

Brazilian Lemonade

Cucumber Mint Grapefruit

Strawberry Lime Jalapeno

Brunch

Bloody Mary

Mimosa

Mojito

Irish Coffee

Aperol Spritz

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Silverstarr

$6.00

Titos

$10.00

Greygoose

$11.50

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$7.50

Malibu Coconut Rum

$7.00

Well Tequila

$5.00Out of stock

1800 Silver

$10.00

1800 Reposado

Patron Silver

$12.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.25

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Knobb Creek

$11.50

Makers Mark

$9.00

Crown

$9.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$12.00

Blantons

$16.50

Limited Menu

Appetizers

Charbroiled Oysters

$22.99

Fried Green Beans

$7.99

Giant Pretzel

$15.99Out of stock

Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.99

Loaded French Fries

$6.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Wings Full Order

$12.95

Wings Half Order

$6.95

Bacon Wrapped Quail

$15.99

Bacon Wrapped Quail Jalapeno

$15.99

Entrees

Drunk Chicken Half

$15.99

Shrimp PoBoy

$12.95Out of stock

Monterey Chicken

$16.95

Cajun Combo

$24.95

Sirloin

$16.99

Ribeye

$37.99

Hamburger

$12.95

Burnt End Mac & Cheese

$11.95

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Doughnut Holes

$5.99

Mini Bundt Cake

$5.99

Sides

Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Asparagus

$3.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Bar

Shiner can

Yuengling Flight can

Yuengling Lager can

Dos XX

Coors Light

Blueberry Chilton

Cucumber Chilton

Prickly Pear Chilton

Lime Chilton

Highball

Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Coke zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Powerade Mountain Blast

$2.99

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.99

Barqs root beer

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Location

833 South 1st Street, Abilene, TX 79602

Directions

Gallery

