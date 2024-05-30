The Mauryas 120 Rockingham Row
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
120 Rockingham Row, Princeton, NJ 08540