Bars & Lounges
American

The Mayor

101 S San Francisco St

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Order Again

Snacks

Pizza Rolls

$11.00

handmade cheese or pepperoni pizza rolls, baked golden brown - served with tomato bisque and ranch to dip

Carne Asada Fries

$18.00

shredded cheese blend, pico de Gallo, fresh guacamole, chipotle crema, jalapeños

Mayor Wings

$13.00

1 lb. of bone - in wings marinated in chili garlic ginger hoisin sauce - served with asian dipping sauce and lime wedges

Blackened Chicken Salad

$16.00

chicken and avocado over top of spring mix, cucumber, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, and a cajun greek yogurt

Pickle Chips

$9.00

dill pickle fried in Tower Station beer batter - served with sriracha aioli to dip

Mayor Chili

$8.00

a smoky three bean chili with bell pepper, onion, and topped by shredded cheese blend and corn chips - served with a side of honied cornbread

Quesadilla

$8.00

Mexican cheese blend, house salsa, cilantro crema.

Basket o' Fries

$6.00

crispy, seasoned wedge fries

Drunken Tenders

$11.00

tower station IPA battered chicken tenders, French fries - served with ranch, ketchup

Sammiches

The Sarge

$17.00

a Philly cheesesteak with shaved ribeye, onion, bell pepper, and provolone cheese, plus chimichurri sauce and grilled onion aioli in a toasted hoagie roll

BLTA

$15.00

maple pepperwood bacon, Boston lettuce, heirloom tomato, and avocado aioli in toasted ciabatta bread

'Frisco Fry

$18.00

Fried chicken between savory waffles, with Boston lettuce, tomato, spicy maple aioli

Lumberjack

$16.00

two 4 oz patties, maple pepper bacon, cheddar, grilled onions, and Worcestershire butter, between toasted potato buns

Chico Malo

$15.00

Chinese char sis chicken, Vietnamese pickle, red Chile, fresh cilantro, and mayo, on toasted ciabatta bread

the Land Yacht

$15.00

two 4 oz beef patties, American cheese, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo, ketchup, toasted potato buns

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$12.00

Sides

SAUCES

Dressing

Cup of Soup

$4.00

tomato bisque

Burger Patty for Dog

$5.00

Side Queso

$2.50

nacho cheese blend

Side Hashbrowns

$4.00

Side Breakfast Bacon

$5.00

Side Sausage Patty

$5.00

1 Egg

$1.50

Side Fruit

$4.00

mixed berries

Side Biscuit & Gravy

$4.50

Side Toast

$3.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

mixed greens, cotija cheese, lemon vinaigrette

Side Sliced Avocado

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side Syrup

$0.50

Side Cornbread

$3.00

Side Carne

$7.00

Sodas

Mountain Dew

$3.75

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.75

Brisk

$3.75

Energy Drink

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Blackberry Lemonade

$3.00

CBD Wyld Blackberry Can

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Cold Brew

$5.00

Coffee

$4.50

Juices & Milk

Cranberry

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Milk

$3.75

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Virgin Piña Colada

$3.75
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:44 pm, 4:45 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 4:44 pm, 4:45 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 4:44 pm, 4:45 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 4:44 pm, 4:45 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 4:44 pm, 4:45 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:44 pm, 4:45 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:44 pm, 4:45 pm - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

101 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

