The Mazo Grind 603 W Commercial St

review star

No reviews yet

603 W Commercial St

Mazomanie, WI 53560

Pizza BYO
Bfast Sammie BYO
Strawberry Refresher

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$2.00+

Cafe au Lait

$2.50+

House brew topped w/ steamed milk

Coffee Bags 12 oz

$11.00

Pour Over

$2.80+

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso shots, topped off with hot water

Breve

$3.80+

Latte made w/ half & half

Cappuccino

$3.60+

Dirty Chai

$4.40+

chai w/ espresso

Double Shot

$2.00

Latte

$3.30+

Macchiato

$3.90+

Miel

$4.10+

honey & cinnamon

Mocha

$4.10+

Red Eye

$3.50+

Espresso shots topped off w/ our daily brew

White Mocha

$4.10+

Iced Drinks

Iced Americano

$2.50+

Iced Breve

$4.60

latte made w/ h&h

Iced Coffee

$2.40+

Cold Brew

$3.30+

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.00
Frappe

Frappe

$5.10+

Iced Tea

$2.30+

Iced Latte

$4.10

Iced Macchiato

$4.80

Iced Matcha

$4.90

Iced Miel

$4.60

Honey & cinnamon flavored latte

Iced Mocha

$4.60

Iced Red Eye

$3.50+

coffee w/ espresso

Iced Sweet Matcha

$4.90

Iced White Mocha

$4.60

Iced Chai

$3.40+

Non Coffee

Chai

$3.40+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.40+

House Specialty Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Includes marshmallows, whip & chocolate drizzle

Matcha

$4.50+

Steamer

$3.40+

Sweet Matcha

$4.50+

Tea

$2.30+

White Milk

$2.00+

Refreshers

Mango Refresher

$3.90+

Strawberry Refresher

$3.90+

Wildberry Refresher

$3.90+

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Orange Juice

$2.00+

Apple Cider

Drink Specials

White Pumpkin Mocha

$3.80+

Apple Cinnamon Latte

$3.00+

Orange Cranberry Latte

$4.50+

Cooler Drinks

Canned Soda/ Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke Bottle

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Kombucha

$4.00

LaCroix

$1.20

Sprecher's Root Beer

$3.00

Wisco Pop

$3.00

Alcohol

Wines

$4.00+

Beer

Mimosas

$6.00+

Baked Goods

Muffins

Muffins

$3.50

Flavors change daily call for flavors of the day.

Cookies

$2.50

Scones

$2.50

Flavors change daily so please call for flavor options

Rolls

Rolls

Donut

$2.50

Day Olds

$1.00

Whoopie Pies

$2.50Out of stock

Cakes

Cupped yums

Breakfast Sammies

Bfast Sammie BYO

Bfast Sammie BYO

$4.00

Oat bowls

Apple Cinnamon Oatbowl

$4.00

Oatmeal, fresh apples, apple crumble

Banana Cookie

$4.00

Oatmeal, banana, chocolate chips, maple syrup

Oatbowl BYO

$4.00

PB Jammed

$4.00

Oatmeal, Fresh fruit, peanut butter, and milk

Parfait

Parfait BYO

Parfait BYO

$4.00

Your pick of vanilla or plain yogurt, fresh fruit and homemade granola

Grinders

Cheese Steak

$12.00

Italian bread, steak and onion, white american cheese

Italian

Italian

$11.00

Italian bread, Italian dressing, capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, tomato, red onion, and lettuce.

Meatball

Meatball

$12.00

homemade meatballs, marinara, and shredded cheese. sprinkled with parmesan cheese and oregano

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$11.00

Italian bread, your choice of kalamata tapenade and/or red pepper hummus spread, artichoke hearts, feta, red peppers, cucumbers, red onion, tomato, and lettuce. You can add fresh cucumber sauce to top it off.

Pizza Grinder

$11.00

Homemade marinara sauce, pepperoni, handmade Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, topped with shredded mozzarella and buffalo cheese.

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.50

Italian bread, homemade creole ramoulade, pickles, creole shrimp, tomato and lettuce

Zucchini boat

Zucchini boat

$9.50

Fresh zucchini filled with a mix of hamburger, peppers, garlic, and seasonings. Topped with provolone cheese and melted to perfection.

Pizza

Cheese

Cheese

$9.50

Homemade crust, pizza sauce, and cheese.

Pizza BYO

Pizza BYO

$9.50

Meat It Is

$13.00

Homemade crust, capicola, pepperoni, sausage and homemade pizza sauce.

Strawberry Bacon Arugula

$13.50

Homemade crust, ricotta cheese, arugula, bacon, strawberries topped with a balsamic strawberry reduction.

Veggie Madness

$12.00

Everything but the kitchen sink

$15.00

Automatically includes, pepperoni, homemade Italian sausage, green peppers, red peppers, banana peppers, black olives, green olives & onions.

Calzones

Calzone BYO

Calzone BYO

$10.00

Crepes

Crepes

Crepes

$3.50

Breakfast Pix

Rise & Grind

$7.49

Omelete Special

$7.99
Biscuits n Gravy

Biscuits n Gravy

$6.00+

From scratch biscuits and homemade gravy

Eggs

$1.50+

Pancakes

$3.00+

Waffles

$2.50+

French Toast

$2.50+

Hashbrown

$3.00

Freshly cut potato

Grits

$2.50

Bacon (2)

$4.00

Sausage (2)

$3.50

Biscuit

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Everything Bagel

$2.00

Special Items

Chocolate Covered Strawberries Dozen

$30.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Coffee, food, n fun!

603 W Commercial St, Mazomanie, WI 53560

Directions

