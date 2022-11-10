Barbeque
American
Sandwiches
The Meat Boss
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come To The Boss' House For Dinner! Southern Hospitality & Old-time Customer Service on a First Name Basis! Specializing In Smoked Meats For A Unique BBQ Meal Served Completely Curbside.....For Now!
Location
5401 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile, AL 36609
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile - 36 Hillcrest Road
No Reviews
36 Hillcrest Road Mobile, AL 36608
View restaurant
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo - Wemo
4.7 • 334
2502-2 Schillinger Rd S Mobile, AL 36695
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mobile
Hacienda San Miguel - Mobile (Schillinger)
4.4 • 2,184
880 SCHILLINGER RD S MOBILE, AL 36695
View restaurant