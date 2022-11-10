Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American
Sandwiches

The Meat Boss

review star

No reviews yet

5401 Cottage Hill Road

Mobile, AL 36609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come To The Boss' House For Dinner! Southern Hospitality & Old-time Customer Service on a First Name Basis! Specializing In Smoked Meats For A Unique BBQ Meal Served Completely Curbside.....For Now!

Website

Location

5401 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile, AL 36609

Directions

Gallery
The Meat Boss - Smoked Meats & BBQ image
The Meat Boss - Smoked Meats & BBQ image
The Meat Boss - Smoked Meats & BBQ image
The Meat Boss - Smoked Meats & BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Moe's Original BBQ - West Mobile
orange starNo Reviews
4672 AIRPORT BLVD MOBILE, AL 36608
View restaurantnext
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Mobile, AL
orange starNo Reviews
6255 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608
View restaurantnext
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Mobile
orange starNo Reviews
3201 Airport BLVD Mobile, AL 36606
View restaurantnext
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile - 36 Hillcrest Road
orange starNo Reviews
36 Hillcrest Road Mobile, AL 36608
View restaurantnext
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo - Wemo
orange star4.7 • 334
2502-2 Schillinger Rd S Mobile, AL 36695
View restaurantnext
Bay Town Burger Co. \\ Mo'Bay Beignet Co. - West Mobile
orange starNo Reviews
7450 Airport Boulevard Suite D Mobile, AL 36608
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Mobile

Hacienda San Miguel - Mobile (Schillinger)
orange star4.4 • 2,184
880 SCHILLINGER RD S MOBILE, AL 36695
View restaurantnext
The Royal Scam - 72 S Royal St
orange star4.4 • 1,650
72 S Royal St Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Serda's Coffee Company
orange star4.6 • 1,408
3 S ROYAL ST MOBILE, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Ruth's Chris Steak House
orange star4.5 • 1,234
2058 Airport Blvd Mobile, AL 36606
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Mobile
orange star4.6 • 1,130
100 North Royal Street Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Squid Ink - Mobile, AL
orange star4.5 • 1,013
102 Dauphin St Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mobile
Spanish Fort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Daphne
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Saraland
review star
No reviews yet
Fairhope
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Ocean Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Diberville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston