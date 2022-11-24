Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Meat Sweats BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

393 East Main Street Suite 2

Hendersonville, TN 37075

Plates

Lone Star

$15.00

Two Step

$18.00

Chopped Brisket Sandwich w/1 Side

$14.00

BBQ Sandwich w/1 Side

$12.00

Kids Meal

$6.00

Hot Chicken Sandwich w/1 Side

$10.50

Hot Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Smoked Salmon w/2 sides and drink

$16.00

Loaded Baked Potato NO SIDES, NO DRINK

$10.00

Rib Plate w/2 sides

$18.50

Meat Sweats

$75.00

Tex-Mex

2 Tacos w/side

$12.00

Brisket Burrito

$15.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Texican Burrito

$12.00

Meats By The Pound

Brisket 1lb

$25.00

BBQ Pork 1lb

$15.00

Chicken 1lb

$14.00

Ribs 1 Rack

$25.00

Sausage Link - Beef

$4.00

Sausage Link - Cheddar Jalapeno

$4.00

Thursday Burnt Ends - Brisket 1lb

$25.00

Thursday Burnt Ends - Pork Belly 1lb

$25.00

Wings 10

$14.00

1/2lb Brisket

$12.50

1/2lb BBQ

$7.50

1/2lb Chicken

$7.00

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$12.50

Individual Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00+

Corn Casserole

$3.00+

Mac & Cheese

$3.00+

Cowboy Stew

$3.00+

Pico Slaw

$3.00+

Roasted Veggies

$3.00+

Green Beans

$3.00+

Garlic Mashed Potatoes (Thursdays)

$3.00+

Sweet Sauce

$0.50+

Honey Jalepeno

$0.50+

Pinto Beans

$3.00+

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Chips

$3.00

Cornbread

$4.50

Drink

Drink

$2.00

Dessert

Brownie

$4.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Texas BBQ in Hendersonville, TN.

Location

393 East Main Street Suite 2, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Directions

