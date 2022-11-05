Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Meat Up Denton

529 Bolivar

Denton, TX 76201

Popular Items

French Fries
Build your own burger with LTOP
Rosemary Truffle Fries

Appetizers

Texican Pizza

Texican Pizza

$6.00

Two Fried flour tortillas, Cowboy Beans, Smoked Angus Brisket, Shredded Cheese, Valentina, Diced Tomatoes, Cilantro

Queso Mac Balls

Queso Mac Balls

$5.00

3 Crispy Queso Mac and Cheese Balls with Jalapeno Ranch

BBQ Frito Pie

BBQ Frito Pie

$8.00

Fritos, Smoked Brisket, Cowboy Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, BBQ Sauce, Fresh Jalapenos

House Made Pork Rinds

House Made Pork Rinds

$6.00

With Chili Lime Seasoning

Brisket Queso

Brisket Queso

$8.00
Bro-Tot-Chos

Bro-Tot-Chos

$12.00

Tater tot nachos with smoked brisket, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Fresh Jalapeno

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.00

Pulled Pork, Fresh Jalapenos, Pico, Queso, Cilantro, BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.00

Chips and salsa

$6.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onion, Mustard

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.00

Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Mustard

Build your own burger with LTOP

Build your own burger with LTOP

$6.00

Build your own Burger

Shrooms & Swiss

Shrooms & Swiss

$9.00

Angus Burger with Sauteed Mushroom, Grilled Onion, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, LTPO

Got Beef

Got Beef

$13.00

1/4lb Burger, 1/4 lb Smoked Brisket, Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce

Porky's Revenge

Porky's Revenge

$13.00

1/4 Burger, 1/4 lb Pulled Pork, Smoked Bacon, Onion Strings, BBQ Sauce

Royale with Cheese

Royale with Cheese

$8.00

1/4 lb with Dbl Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard

Queso Mac Daddy

Queso Mac Daddy

$10.00

Piled high with Queso Mac n Cheese Crowned with 2 slices of Bacon

Crunch Burger

Crunch Burger

$9.00

Piled High with Lays Potato Chips, Cheese, Mayo, LTPO

BFD Breakfast for Dinner

BFD Breakfast for Dinner

$12.00

Bacon, Runny Egg, Spicy Mayo, LTPO

Fatty Melt

Fatty Melt

$8.00

Swiss, Grilled Onion, Burger Sauce, Toasted Rye

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Brown Rice, Quinoa, Roasted Corn and Black Bean Patty, with LTOP

Oklahoma Onion Burger

Oklahoma Onion Burger

$9.00

Thinly sliced onion pressed into the patty with Cheese, LTPO

Pepp Rally (SPICY)

$9.00

Topped with Smoked Ghost Pepper Cheese, Grilled Jalapenos, Serrano/Habanero Mayo, and LTPO

Tacos

Fried chicken, queso, pico, in a warm flour tortilla
Taco Trio 1 Chicken Tinga, 1 Pork, 1 Brisket

Taco Trio 1 Chicken Tinga, 1 Pork, 1 Brisket

$9.00

Three 4 inch Flour tortillas with 1 Smoked Chicken, 1 Pulled Pork, 1 Brisket

Smoked Brisket Taco

Smoked Brisket Taco

$5.50

Choice of flour or corn tortilla l, cilantro, and onion

Korean Taco

Korean Taco

$5.00

Thin Shaved Beef with Gochujang Sauce, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Pickled Onion

Pulled Pork Taco

Pulled Pork Taco

$4.00

Choice of flour or corn tortilla, cilantro, and onion

Grilled Shrimp Taco

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Cilantro Lime Slaw, Pickled Onion

Mahi Mahi Taco

Mahi Mahi Taco

$6.00

Fried Mahi, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Pickled Onion

Chicken Tinga Taco

$3.75

Chipotle Braised Chicken, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Cotija Cheese

Jack Fruit Taco

$4.00

Vegetarian

Yard Bird Fried Chicken Taco

Yard Bird Fried Chicken Taco

$6.00

Fried Chicken Taco, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Pickled Onion

Funky Chicken Taco

Funky Chicken Taco

$7.00

Deep Fried Chicken, Queso, Pico, Cilantro

Sauteed Mushroom Taco

$3.00

Cilantro, Onion, Salsa on the side

Sandwiches/ Sausages

Trailer Torta

Trailer Torta

$12.00

Pulled Pork, Goat Cheese, Peach Jam, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Pressed

Cubano

Cubano

$11.00

Smoked Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Pressed

Chick Norris

Chick Norris

$9.00

Fire Cheeto Fried Chicken Sandwich, Pickles, Spicy Mayo, Fresno Chilis

El Perro Loco

El Perro Loco

$9.00

1/4 All Beef Hot Dog, Wrapped in Bacon, Topped with fresh Pico, & Lime Aioli

Jalapeno Cheddar Glizzy

$7.00

Slovacek's famous smoke jalapeño sausage.

Nathan's Famous Glizzy

$6.00

1/4 pound Hot Dog

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Smoked Brisket, Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, Texas Toast

Yard Bird Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Fried chicken, Lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.50

Tater Tots

$3.50

Cowboy Beans

$3.50

Slow cooked Pinto beans with sweet heat and smoked brisket

Fire Cheeto Street Corn

$4.25

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.75

Rosemary Truffle Fries

$4.00

Queso Mac N Chz

$4.00

Creamy Queso and Pasta Shells

Kids Menu

Chicky Nuggies with Fries

$7.00

with Fries & Drink

Kids Grilled Cheese w Fries

$7.00

with fries & Drink

Kids Cheeseburger w Fries

$7.00

with fries & Drink

Kids Grilled Ham n Cheese w Fries

$8.00

Fountain Drinks / Iced Tea

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$6.00

Cinnamon Sugar Dusted with Caramel Sauce

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Powdered Sugar, Strawberry Sauce

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$5.00

Powdered Sugar, Honey

Smores Lava Cake

Smores Lava Cake

$11.00

Warm Graham Cracker Cake Filled with Smoked Callebaut Chocolate Ganache and Topped with Toasted Marshmallow.

Chef Tammy's Bread Pudding

$6.00

Bread Pudding with Cinnamon, Raisins, Whipped Cream, Creme Anglaise

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

529 Bolivar, Denton, TX 76201

Directions

