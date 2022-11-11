- Home
- /
- South Padre Island
- /
- The Meatball Cafe
The Meatball Cafe
No reviews yet
2412 PADRE BLVD
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX 78597
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
Antipasto for 2
Fresh assortment of prosciutto, salami, hot capicola, mortadella, fontina, muenster, assorted olives, grapes, and seasonal fruit. Served with Crostini.
Antipasto for 4
Fresh assortment of prosciutto, salami, hot capicola, mortadella, fontina, muenster, assorted olives, grapes, and seasonal fruit. Served with Crostini.
Bruschetta
A crispy parmesan bowl filled with diced tomato, blended in garlic olive oil, red wine and fresh basil surrounded by crostini.
Calamari
Tangy seasoned squid, fried and garnished with parsley, parmesan and a side of marinara.
Carpaccio Ahi Tuna
A traditional Italian must-have consisting of raw meats sliced paper-thin, drizzled with olive oil and lemon juice, finished with capers, fresh parmesan and topped with arugula & crostini.
Carpaccio Beef
A traditional Italian must-have consisting of raw meats sliced paper-thin, drizzled with olive oil and lemon juice, finished with capers, fresh parmesan and topped with arugula & crostini.
Carpaccio Salmon
A traditional Italian must-have consisting of raw meats sliced paper-thin, drizzled with olive oil and lemon juice, finished with capers, fresh parmesan and topped with arugula & crostini.
Creamy Risotto Bites
3 risotto, parmesan mozzarella cheese bites, lightly fried and served with our Milano sauce.
Fried Cheese Ravioli
Three large ravioli stuffed with spinach & cheese and deep fried to perfection served with our marinara sauce.
Fried Shrimp Basket (5)
Garlic Bread
Fresh sliced from our freshly baked bread, brushed and fresh chopped garlic and butter, sprinkled with Parmesan and served with side of marinara.
Gianni's Meatballs
2 perfectly seasoned house made meatballs (mom's recipe = delish!) served with three crostini.
Italian Nachos
Pasta chips smothered in mozzarella and asiago cheese sauce and topped with chicken, bacon, sausage, jalapeños, tomato, green onion & black olives.
Meatball Sampler
4 wings, Mozzarella sticks, bruschetta crostini and calamari.
Mozzarella Sticks
Made in house sticks slightly tossed in Italian flavored flour and deep fried to perfection and served with marinara sauce.
Pizza Fries
Fresh cut fries smothered with mozzarella and pepperoni and served with side of Marinara.
Seared Ahi Tuna
A combination of citrus and sesame Island flavors over shaved ahi tuna, topped with thinly sliced red onion, green onion, sesame seeds, serrano pepper and a side of wonton chips.
The Family Platter/ 18” Pizza
18" one topping pizza, 6 crispy wings, garlic bread, bruschetta crostini, and 4 mozzarella sticks.
Wings
Lightly battered and deep fried. Choice of honey garlic or buffalo style.
SALADS
CAPRESE SALAD
Six slices of fresh tomato, mozzarella, and basil with our rosemary garlicky balsamic glaze.
CHEF HOUSE SALAD
Arcadian Spring mix lettuce, sliced muenster cheese, olives, red onion, carrot, tomato wedge and pepperoncini with a choice of dressing.
CLASSIC CAESAR
Romaine hearts, freshly grated Parmesan cheese, and crispy croutons tossed in a house made classic Caesar dressing. (With or Without Anchovies)
Family House Salad
ITALIAN COBB SALAD
Crisp Romaine topped with our savory Italian meats, cheeses, onions, fresh chopped tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and served with your choice of house dressing.
PEAR SALAD
Arcadian Spring Mix lettuce tossed in an Italian dressing and topped with Sliced Bosc Pear, Fetta Cheese and Caramelized Pecans.
TOGO SIDE CEASAR
TOGO SIDE SALAD
ITALIAN ENTREES
Chicken Marsala
Pan-grilled cutlet with Marsala wine sauce, sauteed mushrooms, garlic, and onions with a pinch of pepper flakes served with pasta or risotto.
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly coated, pan-fried, and topped with marinara and mozzarella served over your choice of pasta.
Chicken Picatta
Pan-grilled cutlet sauteed with mushrooms, onions, artichoke hearts, capers, and a lemony garlic white wine sauce served with your choice of pasta.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Lightly coated, pan-fried, and topped with marinara and mozzarella served over pasta.
Mediterranean Dorado
Grilled mahi infused in Italian spices sauteed with kalamata olives, capers, onions, and white wine garlic sauce over a bed of linguine sprinkled with Parmesan and parsley.
Red snapper with Lobster sauce
Pan grilled infused with garlic herbs, served over sauteed spinach, creamy risotto and topped with lobster sauce.
Salmon Rockefeller
Grilled salmon lightly seasoned with lemon, garlic, salt, and pepper served over linguine and topped with a Rockefeller sauce.
Seared Sea Scallop Toscana
Plump and tender Atlantic scallops seared in olive oil and served over linguine tossed with capers and tomato in a pesto lemon and white wine sauce.
Veal Marsala
Pan-grilled cutlet with Marsala wine sauce, sauteed mushrooms, garlic, and onions with a pinch of pepper flakes served with your choice of pasta.
Veal Parmigiana
Lightly coated, pan-fried, and topped with marinara and mozzarella served over your choice of pasta.
Veal Picatta
Pan-grilled cutlet sauteed with mushrooms, onions, artichoke hearts, capers, and a lemony garlic white wine sauce served with pasta.
PASTA
Arrabiata Pasta
Spicy Bolognese sauce over choice of pasta
Cannelloni
House made pasta shells stuffed with Italian sausage, spinach, and ricotta topped with marinara sauce.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo sauce made fresh from scratch with our garlicky Parmesan buttery flavor over silky fettuccine.
Gianni's Anchovy Pasta
an Italian favorite pasta dish with minced anchovies, garlic, and olives oil sauted and tossed with seasonal vegetables and fresh parsley.
Gnocchi
Italian dumplings served with your choice of marinara, pesto, milano, or Alfredo sauce and a garnish of grilled asparagus.
Italian Sausage Milano
Our house made Italian sausage sauteed with sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, and garlic tossed in our roasted sweet red pepper sauce (milano) over pasta and sprinkled with Parmesan and parsley.
Lasagna
Five layers of hearty flavors, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, our house made meat sauce, spinach, and Italian herbs and spices.
Linguini & Clams
Little neck clams sauteed with onions, garlic, olive oil, and sweet vermouth sauce tossed in linguini and a dash of pepper flakes.
Lobster Ravioli
House made ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, ricotta, cream cheese, spinach and roasted herbs. Topped with a creamy lobster sauce garnished with asparagus.
Mama's Ravioli Special
Four extra large raviolis. Choose from spinach with cheese or beef with spinach and cheese topped with a choice of marinara, meat sauce, or creamy Alfredo sauce.
Pasta Primavera
A healthy veggie meal w/ broccoli, spinach, red bell pepper and tomatoes in a creamy sauce tossed in pasta.
Pesto Penne
Our house made pasta tossed with our nutty house pesto sauce.
Rigatoni Bolgnese
A hearty dish made with our house made meat sauce topped with parsley and Parmesan cheese.
Rigatoni Carbonara
Prosciutto, garlic, tomato, and green onions sauteed in a white wine
Shrimp Scampi Pasta
a tangy creamy Italian dish with a citrus sauce, olive oil, and garlic sautéed and served with linguini pasta and sprinkled with fresh parmesan, green onion and parsley and served with crostini
Spaghetti & Meatball
Our house specialty spaghetti tossed in our house made marinara and topped with two made from scratch meatballs.
Spaghetti Marinara (no meatball)
Spaghetti Puttanesca
a bold dish from Naples. Tomatoes, anchovies, olives, capers, olive oil, garlic and spices.
ALTA COCINA
10 oz. Ribeye Steak
Lightly marinated in an olive oil, garlic, and special house herbs infusion and grilled to order.
8 oz Beef Tenderloin Fillet
Lightly marinated in an olive oil, garlic, and special house herbs infusion and grilled to order.
Cabernet Mushroom Beef Tenderloin
Beef tenderloin lightly marinated in an olive oil, garlic, and special house herbs topped with a cabernet creamy mushroom sauce with a choice of 2 sides.
Cook your catch
Frutti Di Mare Linguine
Sautéed scallops, clams, mussels, calamari and gulf shrimp tossed in linguini pasta and served with choice of traditional tomato sauce, or white wine citrus sauce.
Frutti Di Mare Risotto
Sautéed scallops, clams. mussels, calamari, gulf shrimp, mushrooms, and cherry tomato tossed in creamy risotto garnished with asparagus.
Lobster Rockefeller
Mare e Monti
Rib-eye topped with sauteed mushroom, shrimp, crab with creamy Italian garlic wine sauce and served with choice of 2 sides.
NY Strip
An Italian style rubbed steak, grilled to perfection.
Red Snapper with Lobster Sauce
A pan grilled red snapper fillet infused with garlic herbs, served over sautéed spinach, creamy risotto and topped with a creamy lobster sauce.
Shrimp Scampi Pasta
A very traditional must-have Italian dish made with a garlic white wine buttery creamy sauce served over linguini pasta and sprinkled with Parmesan and parsley.
Sirloin Grilled Steak
Seasoned with olive oil and Italian herbs and cooked to temperature.
Sun-Dried Tomato Salmon & Shrimp
Salmon and three jumbo gulf shrimp marinated and sautéed with a sun-dried tomato infused butter sauce served with risotto and garnish asparagus.
Tuna Tartar
A four layered tower with arugula, spicy creamy crab, avocado cucumber and minced ahi tuna tossed into citrus juices and served with crispy pasta chips.
PANINI
Caprese Panini
Fresh tomato, mozzarella, and basil with a drizzle of infused seasoned olive oil served on toasted ciabatta bread.
Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken with red bell peppers and provolone drizzled with oregano and pesto served on toasted ciabatta bread.
Dorado Panini
Blackened mahi, lettuce, tomato, and our tangy tartar sauce served on toasted ciabatta bread.
Italian Sausage Panini
Our house made Italian sausage with a mix of bell peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese drizzled with olive oil on toasted bread.
Italiano Panini
Prosciutto, hot capicola, pepperoni, provolone, tomato, oregano, and pesto on toasted ciabatta bread.
Meatball Panini
Three of our perfectly made meatballs topped with marinara and mozzarella served on toasted ciabatta bread.
Mortadella Panini
A generous portion of mortadella, sauteed mushrooms, spinach, fresh oregano, minced garlic, and pesto topped with ricotta and mozzarella cheese served on toasted ciabatta bread.
PIZZA (GFree in 12' only)
8" Margherita
mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fresh basil
12" Margherita
mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fresh basil
18" Margherita
mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fresh basil
8" Meatlovers
Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni and Mozzarella.
12" Meatlovers
Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni and Mozzarella.
18" Meatlovers
Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni and Mozzarella.
8" Abruzzi
Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Artichoke, Black Olives and Tomatoes.
12" Abruzzi
Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Artichoke, Black Olives and Tomatoes.
18" Abruzzi
Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Artichoke, Black Olives and Tomatoes.
8" Diabolic
Mozzarella, Jalapenos and Spicy Sausage
12" Diabolic
Mozzarella, Jalapenos and Spicy Sausage
18" Diabolic
Mozzarella, Jalapenos and Spicy Sausage
8" Primavera
Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Olives, onions, and mix bell peppers.
12" Primavera
Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Olives, onions, and mix bell peppers.
18" Primavera
Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Olives, onions, and mix bell peppers.
make your own 12"
up to 3 toppings
make your own 18"
up to 3 toppings
8" White Shrimp
Gulf Shrimp Sauteed with Spinach, garlic, tomatoes combined in a creamy Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella and baked in our in house-made pizza bread.
12" White Shrimp
Gulf Shrimp Sauteed with Spinach, garlic, tomatoes combined in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella and baked in our in house-made pizza bread.
18" White Shrimp
Gulf Shrimp Sauteed with Spinach, garlic, tomatoes combined in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella and baked in our in house-made pizza bread.
8" Meatball Works
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mushroom , Bell Pepper, Onion and Olives
12" Meatball Works
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mushroom , Bell Pepper, Onion and Olives
18" Meatball Works
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mushroom , Bell Pepper, Onion and Olives
8" Islander
Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
12" Islander
Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
18" Islander
Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
8" Pepperoni
12" Pepperoni
18" Pepperoni
8" CHEESE
12" CHEESE
18" CHEESE
“18 KING PIZZA
Pepperoni, Mushrooms and Black Olives, named after a regular customer. Julian Blaze King.
Bambini (kids)
2 Chicken Fingers N Chips
Two chicken Fingers and hand cut homemade potato chips.
Grilled Cheese & Chips
Grilled mozzarella cheese served with Chips.
KID Alfredo Fettuccine
Fettuccine pasta topped with creamy alfredo sauce. Can add a protein.
Kid Spaghetti Marinara
Made from scratch spaghetti pasta with Marinara.
DESSERTS
SOUPS
CLAM CHOWDER
Hearty bowl a little neck clams slowly simmered in a creamy, garlicky, clam broth with bacon, onions and potatoes.
ITALIAN WEDDING
A traditional soup with chopped meatballs, spinach, orzo and carrots.
MINESTRONE
A classic Italian style veggie and penne soup.
TOSCANA
A creamy soup with bacon, kale, red potatoes and house made Italian sausage.
Sides & Extras
1 EXTRA BREAD
1 MEATBALL
4 GRILLED SHRIMP
Cream Spinach Tom Florentine
CREAMY RISOTTO
GRILLED ASPARAGUS
Italian Sausage
ROASTED RED POTATOES
Red Potatoes Oven Roasted and tossed into Italian Herbs and Olive Oil.
Side Broccoli
SIDE CHIPS
SIDE FRIES
Side Marinara
Side Sautéed Mushrooms
Side Spinach
SIDE VEGGIES
beverages (Copy)
Arnold Palmer
Bottle Water
Chocolate Milk
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Hot Tea
Ice Tea
Milk
OJ
Orange Fanta
Panna Water
Pellegrino
Perrier
Pineapple juice
Pink Lemonade
Root Beer
Roy Rodgers
Shirley Temple
Soda
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Topochico
Virgin Piña Colada
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A cozy Italian restaurant in South Padre Island that will bring you Made in House and from scratch dishes and a great atmosphere!
2412 PADRE BLVD, SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX 78597