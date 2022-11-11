Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Meatball Cafe

2412 PADRE BLVD

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX 78597

make your own 18"
Spaghetti & Meatball
Kid Spaghetti Marinara

APPETIZERS

Antipasto for 2

Antipasto for 2

$16.00

Fresh assortment of prosciutto, salami, hot capicola, mortadella, fontina, muenster, assorted olives, grapes, and seasonal fruit. Served with Crostini.

Antipasto for 4

Antipasto for 4

$29.00

Fresh assortment of prosciutto, salami, hot capicola, mortadella, fontina, muenster, assorted olives, grapes, and seasonal fruit. Served with Crostini.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$11.00

A crispy parmesan bowl filled with diced tomato, blended in garlic olive oil, red wine and fresh basil surrounded by crostini.

Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

Tangy seasoned squid, fried and garnished with parsley, parmesan and a side of marinara.

Carpaccio Ahi Tuna

$21.00

A traditional Italian must-have consisting of raw meats sliced paper-thin, drizzled with olive oil and lemon juice, finished with capers, fresh parmesan and topped with arugula & crostini.

Carpaccio Beef

Carpaccio Beef

$21.00

A traditional Italian must-have consisting of raw meats sliced paper-thin, drizzled with olive oil and lemon juice, finished with capers, fresh parmesan and topped with arugula & crostini.

Carpaccio Salmon

Carpaccio Salmon

$19.00

A traditional Italian must-have consisting of raw meats sliced paper-thin, drizzled with olive oil and lemon juice, finished with capers, fresh parmesan and topped with arugula & crostini.

Creamy Risotto Bites

Creamy Risotto Bites

$8.00

3 risotto, parmesan mozzarella cheese bites, lightly fried and served with our Milano sauce.

Fried Cheese Ravioli

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

Three large ravioli stuffed with spinach & cheese and deep fried to perfection served with our marinara sauce.

Fried Shrimp Basket (5)

$14.99
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Fresh sliced from our freshly baked bread, brushed and fresh chopped garlic and butter, sprinkled with Parmesan and served with side of marinara.

Gianni's Meatballs

Gianni's Meatballs

$7.00

2 perfectly seasoned house made meatballs (mom's recipe = delish!) served with three crostini.

Italian Nachos

Italian Nachos

$18.00

Pasta chips smothered in mozzarella and asiago cheese sauce and topped with chicken, bacon, sausage, jalapeños, tomato, green onion & black olives.

Meatball Sampler

$25.00

4 wings, Mozzarella sticks, bruschetta crostini and calamari.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Made in house sticks slightly tossed in Italian flavored flour and deep fried to perfection and served with marinara sauce.

Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$9.00

Fresh cut fries smothered with mozzarella and pepperoni and served with side of Marinara.

Seared Ahi Tuna

Seared Ahi Tuna

$21.00

A combination of citrus and sesame Island flavors over shaved ahi tuna, topped with thinly sliced red onion, green onion, sesame seeds, serrano pepper and a side of wonton chips.

The Family Platter/ 18” Pizza

$60.00

18" one topping pizza, 6 crispy wings, garlic bread, bruschetta crostini, and 4 mozzarella sticks.

Wings

Wings

$12.00

Lightly battered and deep fried. Choice of honey garlic or buffalo style.

SALADS

CAPRESE SALAD

CAPRESE SALAD

$10.00

Six slices of fresh tomato, mozzarella, and basil with our rosemary garlicky balsamic glaze.

CHEF HOUSE SALAD

CHEF HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

Arcadian Spring mix lettuce, sliced muenster cheese, olives, red onion, carrot, tomato wedge and pepperoncini with a choice of dressing.

CLASSIC CAESAR

CLASSIC CAESAR

$10.00

Romaine hearts, freshly grated Parmesan cheese, and crispy croutons tossed in a house made classic Caesar dressing. (With or Without Anchovies)

Family House Salad

$14.00
ITALIAN COBB SALAD

ITALIAN COBB SALAD

$14.00

Crisp Romaine topped with our savory Italian meats, cheeses, onions, fresh chopped tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and served with your choice of house dressing.

PEAR SALAD

PEAR SALAD

$12.00Out of stock

Arcadian Spring Mix lettuce tossed in an Italian dressing and topped with Sliced Bosc Pear, Fetta Cheese and Caramelized Pecans.

TOGO SIDE CEASAR

$4.00

TOGO SIDE SALAD

$4.00

ITALIAN ENTREES

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Pan-grilled cutlet with Marsala wine sauce, sauteed mushrooms, garlic, and onions with a pinch of pepper flakes served with pasta or risotto.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Lightly coated, pan-fried, and topped with marinara and mozzarella served over your choice of pasta.

Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$22.00

Pan-grilled cutlet sauteed with mushrooms, onions, artichoke hearts, capers, and a lemony garlic white wine sauce served with your choice of pasta.

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.00

Lightly coated, pan-fried, and topped with marinara and mozzarella served over pasta.

Mediterranean Dorado

Mediterranean Dorado

$26.00

Grilled mahi infused in Italian spices sauteed with kalamata olives, capers, onions, and white wine garlic sauce over a bed of linguine sprinkled with Parmesan and parsley.

Red snapper with Lobster sauce

Red snapper with Lobster sauce

$37.00

Pan grilled infused with garlic herbs, served over sauteed spinach, creamy risotto and topped with lobster sauce.

Salmon Rockefeller

Salmon Rockefeller

$27.00

Grilled salmon lightly seasoned with lemon, garlic, salt, and pepper served over linguine and topped with a Rockefeller sauce.

Seared Sea Scallop Toscana

$28.00

Plump and tender Atlantic scallops seared in olive oil and served over linguine tossed with capers and tomato in a pesto lemon and white wine sauce.

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$26.00

Pan-grilled cutlet with Marsala wine sauce, sauteed mushrooms, garlic, and onions with a pinch of pepper flakes served with your choice of pasta.

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$26.00

Lightly coated, pan-fried, and topped with marinara and mozzarella served over your choice of pasta.

Veal Picatta

Veal Picatta

$26.00

Pan-grilled cutlet sauteed with mushrooms, onions, artichoke hearts, capers, and a lemony garlic white wine sauce served with pasta.

PASTA

Arrabiata Pasta

$20.00

Spicy Bolognese sauce over choice of pasta

Cannelloni

Cannelloni

$18.00

House made pasta shells stuffed with Italian sausage, spinach, and ricotta topped with marinara sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Creamy Alfredo sauce made fresh from scratch with our garlicky Parmesan buttery flavor over silky fettuccine.

Gianni's Anchovy Pasta

$23.00

an Italian favorite pasta dish with minced anchovies, garlic, and olives oil sauted and tossed with seasonal vegetables and fresh parsley.

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$18.00

Italian dumplings served with your choice of marinara, pesto, milano, or Alfredo sauce and a garnish of grilled asparagus.

Italian Sausage Milano

Italian Sausage Milano

$19.00

Our house made Italian sausage sauteed with sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, and garlic tossed in our roasted sweet red pepper sauce (milano) over pasta and sprinkled with Parmesan and parsley.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$18.00

Five layers of hearty flavors, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, our house made meat sauce, spinach, and Italian herbs and spices.

Linguini & Clams

Linguini & Clams

$27.00

Little neck clams sauteed with onions, garlic, olive oil, and sweet vermouth sauce tossed in linguini and a dash of pepper flakes.

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$28.00

House made ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, ricotta, cream cheese, spinach and roasted herbs. Topped with a creamy lobster sauce garnished with asparagus.

Mama's Ravioli Special

Mama's Ravioli Special

$18.00

Four extra large raviolis. Choose from spinach with cheese or beef with spinach and cheese topped with a choice of marinara, meat sauce, or creamy Alfredo sauce.

Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera

$17.00

A healthy veggie meal w/ broccoli, spinach, red bell pepper and tomatoes in a creamy sauce tossed in pasta.

Pesto Penne

Pesto Penne

$18.00

Our house made pasta tossed with our nutty house pesto sauce.

Rigatoni Bolgnese

Rigatoni Bolgnese

$17.00

A hearty dish made with our house made meat sauce topped with parsley and Parmesan cheese.

Rigatoni Carbonara

Rigatoni Carbonara

$18.00

Prosciutto, garlic, tomato, and green onions sauteed in a white wine

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$26.00

a tangy creamy Italian dish with a citrus sauce, olive oil, and garlic sautéed and served with linguini pasta and sprinkled with fresh parmesan, green onion and parsley and served with crostini

Spaghetti & Meatball

Spaghetti & Meatball

$18.00

Our house specialty spaghetti tossed in our house made marinara and topped with two made from scratch meatballs.

Spaghetti Marinara (no meatball)

$15.00
Spaghetti Puttanesca

Spaghetti Puttanesca

$16.00

a bold dish from Naples. Tomatoes, anchovies, olives, capers, olive oil, garlic and spices.

ALTA COCINA

10 oz. Ribeye Steak

$36.00

Lightly marinated in an olive oil, garlic, and special house herbs infusion and grilled to order.

8 oz Beef Tenderloin Fillet

$40.00

Lightly marinated in an olive oil, garlic, and special house herbs infusion and grilled to order.

Cabernet Mushroom Beef Tenderloin

Cabernet Mushroom Beef Tenderloin

$42.00

Beef tenderloin lightly marinated in an olive oil, garlic, and special house herbs topped with a cabernet creamy mushroom sauce with a choice of 2 sides.

Cook your catch

$14.99
Frutti Di Mare Linguine

Frutti Di Mare Linguine

$36.00

Sautéed scallops, clams, mussels, calamari and gulf shrimp tossed in linguini pasta and served with choice of traditional tomato sauce, or white wine citrus sauce.

Frutti Di Mare Risotto

Frutti Di Mare Risotto

$36.00

Sautéed scallops, clams. mussels, calamari, gulf shrimp, mushrooms, and cherry tomato tossed in creamy risotto garnished with asparagus.

Lobster Rockefeller

$42.00
Mare e Monti

Mare e Monti

$38.00

Rib-eye topped with sauteed mushroom, shrimp, crab with creamy Italian garlic wine sauce and served with choice of 2 sides.

NY Strip

$29.00

An Italian style rubbed steak, grilled to perfection.

Red Snapper with Lobster Sauce

Red Snapper with Lobster Sauce

$37.00

A pan grilled red snapper fillet infused with garlic herbs, served over sautéed spinach, creamy risotto and topped with a creamy lobster sauce.

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$26.00

A very traditional must-have Italian dish made with a garlic white wine buttery creamy sauce served over linguini pasta and sprinkled with Parmesan and parsley.

Sirloin Grilled Steak

$35.00

Seasoned with olive oil and Italian herbs and cooked to temperature.

Sun-Dried Tomato Salmon & Shrimp

Sun-Dried Tomato Salmon & Shrimp

$30.00

Salmon and three jumbo gulf shrimp marinated and sautéed with a sun-dried tomato infused butter sauce served with risotto and garnish asparagus.

Tuna Tartar

Tuna Tartar

$26.00

A four layered tower with arugula, spicy creamy crab, avocado cucumber and minced ahi tuna tossed into citrus juices and served with crispy pasta chips.

PANINI

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$14.00

Fresh tomato, mozzarella, and basil with a drizzle of infused seasoned olive oil served on toasted ciabatta bread.

Chicken Panini

Chicken Panini

$14.00

Grilled chicken with red bell peppers and provolone drizzled with oregano and pesto served on toasted ciabatta bread.

Dorado Panini

Dorado Panini

$16.00

Blackened mahi, lettuce, tomato, and our tangy tartar sauce served on toasted ciabatta bread.

Italian Sausage Panini

Italian Sausage Panini

$14.00

Our house made Italian sausage with a mix of bell peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese drizzled with olive oil on toasted bread.

Italiano Panini

Italiano Panini

$16.00

Prosciutto, hot capicola, pepperoni, provolone, tomato, oregano, and pesto on toasted ciabatta bread.

Meatball Panini

Meatball Panini

$14.00

Three of our perfectly made meatballs topped with marinara and mozzarella served on toasted ciabatta bread.

Mortadella Panini

Mortadella Panini

$13.00

A generous portion of mortadella, sauteed mushrooms, spinach, fresh oregano, minced garlic, and pesto topped with ricotta and mozzarella cheese served on toasted ciabatta bread.

PIZZA (GFree in 12' only)

Gluten Free Pizza only available in 12" size.
8" Margherita

8" Margherita

$10.00

mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fresh basil

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$15.00

mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fresh basil

18" Margherita

18" Margherita

$22.00

mozzarella, roma tomatoes and fresh basil

8" Meatlovers

8" Meatlovers

$10.00

Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni and Mozzarella.

12" Meatlovers

12" Meatlovers

$15.00

Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni and Mozzarella.

18" Meatlovers

18" Meatlovers

$22.00

Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni and Mozzarella.

8" Abruzzi

8" Abruzzi

$10.00

Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Artichoke, Black Olives and Tomatoes.

12" Abruzzi

12" Abruzzi

$15.00

Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Artichoke, Black Olives and Tomatoes.

18" Abruzzi

18" Abruzzi

$22.00

Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Artichoke, Black Olives and Tomatoes.

8" Diabolic

8" Diabolic

$10.00

Mozzarella, Jalapenos and Spicy Sausage

12" Diabolic

12" Diabolic

$15.00

Mozzarella, Jalapenos and Spicy Sausage

18" Diabolic

18" Diabolic

$22.00

Mozzarella, Jalapenos and Spicy Sausage

8" Primavera

8" Primavera

$10.00

Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Olives, onions, and mix bell peppers.

12" Primavera

12" Primavera

$15.00

Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Olives, onions, and mix bell peppers.

18" Primavera

18" Primavera

$22.00

Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Olives, onions, and mix bell peppers.

make your own 12"

$15.00

up to 3 toppings

make your own 18"

$22.00

up to 3 toppings

8" White Shrimp

8" White Shrimp

$14.00

Gulf Shrimp Sauteed with Spinach, garlic, tomatoes combined in a creamy Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella and baked in our in house-made pizza bread.

12" White Shrimp

12" White Shrimp

$19.00

Gulf Shrimp Sauteed with Spinach, garlic, tomatoes combined in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella and baked in our in house-made pizza bread.

18" White Shrimp

18" White Shrimp

$25.00

Gulf Shrimp Sauteed with Spinach, garlic, tomatoes combined in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella and baked in our in house-made pizza bread.

8" Meatball Works

8" Meatball Works

$10.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mushroom , Bell Pepper, Onion and Olives

12" Meatball Works

12" Meatball Works

$15.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mushroom , Bell Pepper, Onion and Olives

18" Meatball Works

18" Meatball Works

$22.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mushroom , Bell Pepper, Onion and Olives

8" Islander

$10.00

Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

12" Islander

$15.00

Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

18" Islander

$22.00

Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

8" Pepperoni

8" Pepperoni

$10.00
12" Pepperoni

12" Pepperoni

$15.00
18" Pepperoni

18" Pepperoni

$22.00

8" CHEESE

$9.50

12" CHEESE

$15.00

18" CHEESE

$21.00
“18 KING PIZZA

“18 KING PIZZA

$19.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms and Black Olives, named after a regular customer. Julian Blaze King.

Bambini (kids)

2 Chicken Fingers N Chips

2 Chicken Fingers N Chips

$8.00

Two chicken Fingers and hand cut homemade potato chips.

Grilled Cheese & Chips

Grilled Cheese & Chips

$8.00

Grilled mozzarella cheese served with Chips.

KID Alfredo Fettuccine

KID Alfredo Fettuccine

$8.00

Fettuccine pasta topped with creamy alfredo sauce. Can add a protein.

Kid Spaghetti Marinara

Kid Spaghetti Marinara

$8.00

Made from scratch spaghetti pasta with Marinara.

DESSERTS

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Gelato

$10.00
Homemade Tiramisu

Homemade Tiramisu

$10.00

Mafe from scratch delicious homemade Italian Dessert with Coffee and Coffee Liqueur.

Italian Cheesecake

Italian Cheesecake

$10.00

Made from scratch delicious homemade cheesecake.

SOUPS

Cup, bowl or bread bowl.

CLAM CHOWDER

Hearty bowl a little neck clams slowly simmered in a creamy, garlicky, clam broth with bacon, onions and potatoes.

ITALIAN WEDDING

A traditional soup with chopped meatballs, spinach, orzo and carrots.

MINESTRONE

A classic Italian style veggie and penne soup.

TOSCANA

A creamy soup with bacon, kale, red potatoes and house made Italian sausage.

Sides & Extras

1 EXTRA BREAD

1 EXTRA BREAD

$2.00

1 MEATBALL

$4.00

4 GRILLED SHRIMP

$7.00

Cream Spinach Tom Florentine

$4.50

CREAMY RISOTTO

$6.00

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$5.00

Italian Sausage

$7.00
ROASTED RED POTATOES

ROASTED RED POTATOES

$4.00

Red Potatoes Oven Roasted and tossed into Italian Herbs and Olive Oil.

Side Broccoli

$5.00

SIDE CHIPS

$4.00
SIDE FRIES

SIDE FRIES

$4.50

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Sautéed Mushrooms

$4.75

Side Spinach

$4.75

SIDE VEGGIES

$5.00

Domestic

Bud light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

MICHELADA MIX

$3.75

Miller Lite

$4.50

Shiner

$4.50

Premium

Blue Moon

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Hopadilla

$6.00

Landshark

$5.00

Modelo

$5.50

Modelo Negra

$5.50

Odouls

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

ULTRA

$4.75

Ultra Gold

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Bottle Water

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.75

Ice Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Panna Water

$4.75

Pellegrino

$4.25

Perrier

$3.75

Pineapple juice

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Topochico

$3.75

Virgin Piña Colada

$7.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00
Sunday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A cozy Italian restaurant in South Padre Island that will bring you Made in House and from scratch dishes and a great atmosphere!

2412 PADRE BLVD, SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX 78597

