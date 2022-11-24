Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

The Meatery

review star

No reviews yet

1534 Fremont Avenue

Seaside, CA 93955

Order Again

N/A Bev

25.3 oz Pellegrino BTL

$4.50

Coke CAN

$1.75

Diet Coke CAN

$1.75

Pellegrino Pom 12 oz CAN

$2.00

Tejava Tea

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke BTL

$3.50

Harney & Sons Black Currant

$3.50

Harney & Sons Energizing Black Tea

$3.50

Harney & Sons Soothing Green Tea

$3.50

Path Water

$4.00

Sugar Free Centr CBD Drink

$4.99

Centr

$4.99

Pellegrino Essenza 11.15oz CAN

$2.00

Sprite BTL

$3.50

16.9 oz Pellegrino BTL

$3.75

Red Bull Sugar Fee

$2.75

Beer - SINGLE

Scrimshaw

$4.00Out of stock

Lil Sumpin Laganitas

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed IPA

$4.00Out of stock

Weihenstephaner Lager

$3.50

805

$4.00

Coors Light

$2.50

Coors Banquet

$2.50

Elysian

$3.50

Neon sign Pilsner

$6.00

Uncle Daves IPA

$6.00

Topo Chico

$4.50

Mckenzie

$6.00

Shimmer

$6.00

Red Wine

E. GUIGAL COTES DU RHONE

E. GUIGAL COTES DU RHONE

$22.00

DAOU CABERNET

$23.00

Magnum DAOU CABERNET

$54.00Out of stock

Justin CABERNET

$25.00

Donna Fugata Sicilian Nero D'Avola

$19.00

Crognolo Toscana - Super Tuscan

$26.00

Alma de Cattleya Red Wine 2019

$23.00

White Wine

Alma de Cattleya Sauvignon Blanc

$19.00Out of stock

Frank Family Chardonnay

$34.00

Henri Bourgeois Sancerre

$32.00Out of stock

Dr. Loosen Riesling

$20.00

Chateau Montelena

$58.00

Bubbles

Veuve Clicquot Rosé

$75.00Out of stock
Ferarri Rosé Sparkling 375ML

Ferarri Rosé Sparkling 375ML

$15.00
Taittinger Domaine Carneros Sparkling

Taittinger Domaine Carneros Sparkling

$34.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut

$55.00

Moet Chandon

$50.00

BTG

Daou Cabernet

$14.00Out of stock

Alma de Cattleya

$13.00

Moet Chandon

$30.00

Veuve Cliquot

$42.00

Cote Du Rhone

$12.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake - slice

$6.00

Cherry Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Brownie

$3.00

Double Chocolate Gluten Free Cookie

$3.50

Bread Pudding

$5.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Butcher Shop & Marketplace

1534 Fremont Avenue, Seaside, CA 93955

Directions

The Meatery image

