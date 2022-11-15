Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Med

review star

No reviews yet

3929 Bayshore Dr

Naples, FL 34112

Popular Items

Chorizo 3 ways
Truffle Pizza

Appetizers

Gazpacho Andalouse

$8.00

Roasted Heirloom tomatoes, garlic crouton

Seafood Carpaccio

$15.00Out of stock

Branzino, Lemon Vinaigrette, Celery, Chervil

Scallop’s Crudo

$12.00

Scallops Carpaccio, Grapefruit, Spicy Marinade

The Med Dip Platter

$15.00

Hummus, Babaganoush, Tzatziki, Feta, Olives

Bruschetta Mista

$20.00

Garlic toasted Pugliese Bread served with Heirloom Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Peppers

Greek Salad

$14.00

Insalata Fresca Mediterranea

$12.00

Arugula, Fennel, Orange, Pine Nuts, Citrus Dressing

Octopus a Modo Mio

$22.00

Slowly confit, grilled to chard...EVOO, Lemon Shallots, Capers

Melanzane alla Parmigiana

$19.00

Traditional non vegetarian Eggplant Parmigiana

St Tropez Mussels

$19.00

Shallots, Lemon, Ginger in a light white wine cream sauce

Fritto Misto

$19.00

Deep fried calamari, shrimp, lightly breaded zucchini

Saganaky

Flaming Greek Cheese

Charcuterie board

$36.00

Selection of Imported Salumi and cheese with olives and pickles

Hurricane Ian $20 feed Harmony shores

$20.00

Hurricane Ian $50 feed Harmony shores

$50.00

Hurricane Ian $100 feed Harmony shores

$100.00

Salads

Horiatiki Greek Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, Kalamata olives, feta, oregano

Kale Salad

Kale, pickled shallot, radish, avocado, herbed panko, mustard vinaigrette

Med’s Pasta

Lasagna Bolognese

$22.00

Classic Sunday lasagna with bolognese and bechamelle sauce

Spago in Crosta

Lobster/Seafood Spaghetti in bread crust

Fiocchi allo Zola

$24.00

Pear stuffed pasta in cheese sauce topped with toasted walnuts

Orecchiette alla Tranese

Broccoli Rabe pesto, Evo, Garlic sweet cherry tomatoes

Gnocchi al Telefono

$21.00

Traditional potato gnocchi, Tomato sauce, mozzarella

Pizza Bianca

Truffle Pizza

$24.00

White base cheese pizza with black truffle carpaccio

Pere e Zola

White base, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, thin sliced pear roasted walnuts

Prosciutto e Rucola

$22.00

Organic Arugula, 24m Parmigiano and Imported Prosciutto

Bronte-Andria-Parma A/R

$22.00

Mortadella, Burrata, Pistacchi di Bronte

Focaccia Bread

$14.00

Pizza Rossa

Reginella

$16.00

Mozzarella, Tomato sauce, Organic Basil

Chorizo 3 ways

$20.00

Spicy, crunchy, minced

Frutti di mare

Mussels, Clams, Shrimp and calamari

Dell’Orto

$22.00

Mix Grilled vegetable and ricotta cheese

Rotisserie

Poulet Rouge a la truffe

$58.00Out of stock

Organic Whole chicken, black truffles Deboned table side.

Poulet Rouge Au citron et Romarin

$48.00

Salmon on a plank wood, capers, cherry tomatoes, Balsamic glaze

From The Sea

Loup de mer

$32.00

Whole Branzino with grilled vegetables

Salmon al madera

Salmon on a plank wood, capers, cherry tomatoes, Balsamic glaze

Salt crusted Lavraki

$82.00

Ladolemono and salad

Grilled Scampi

Evo lemon and parsley with insalata mista

From The Land

Chicken Souvlaki

$16.00

Chicken Skewers with lemons and Tzatziki

Lamb Chops

$36.00

Grilled served with Roasted Peppers

Moroccan Chicken Tagine

Couscous, vegetables and apricots

Butcher Cut

$44.00

Grilled with salsa verde and sautéed rosemary French fries

Mix Grill for 2

Salmon, calamari steak, shrimp, chicken, lamb, beef butcher cut. Ladolemono sauce & green harissa and herbs sauce Lemon potatoes, roasted vegetables.

EGGPLANT

$22.00

Sides

Couscous

$8.00

Lemon Potatoes

$8.00

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Roasted Vegetables

$8.00

Truffle French Fries

$8.00

Lemon and Rosemary French Fries

$8.00

Extra tomato sauce

$2.00

Extra Chopped Tomato

$4.00

Extra Zucchine

$4.00

Extra Mushroom

$4.00

Extra Roasted Peppers

$4.00

Extra Hummus

$5.00

Extra Eggplant

$5.00

Extra Tzatziki

$4.00

Extra Olives

$4.00

Extra Feta Cheese

$4.00

Small bread side

$3.00

Sweet Spot

S’mores

$20.00

Lemon Sorbet

$8.00

Crème brûlée

$12.00

Pizza Alla Nutella

$22.00

Loukamades

Out of stock

Torta Della Nonna

$9.00

Seafood Platter / Towers

Seafood Platter Puerto Banus

Seafood Tower Portofino low rise

Seafood Tower Saint Tropez High rise

Bunch Food

Gazpacho Andalouse

Roasted Heirloom tomatoes, garlic crouton

Mediterranean dip platter

Hummus, Babaganoush, Tzatziki, Spicy Feta, Roasted peppers

Avocado Toast

Sauté Zucchini and 2 sunny side eggs, Ricotta Salata

Vegan Avocado Toast

Tofu and kale scrambled “eggs” over Pugliese bread

Pig Out Sandwich

Slow roasted pork with a sunny side egg

Chicken Sandwich

In house roasted chicken

Croissant a al mode

Croissant stuffed with smashed Avocado, Arugula, Smoked Salmon, red onion confit and capers.

Croissant Parigi Italia

Croissant stuffed with smashed Avocado, Arugula, Smoked Salmon, red onion confit and capers.

Oeufs en Cocotte

Cream poached eggs smoked salmon julienne, lemon zest, with garden salad and crouton

Lasagna Della Domenica

Classic Sunday lasagna with bolognese and bechamelle sauce

Spago in Crosta

Lobster/Seafood Spaghetti in bread crust

Fiocchi allo Zola

Pear stuffed pasta in cheese sauce topped with toasted walnuts

Truffle Pizza

White cheese pizza with black truffle carpaccio

French Toast

Fresh berries and Chantilly

Bunch Salads

Horiatiki Greek Salad

Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, Kalamata olives, feta, oregano

Kale Salad

Kale, pickled shallot, radish, avocado, herbed panko, mustard vinaigrette

Sunday Grill

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Skewers with lemon and Tzatziki

Lamb Chops

Grilled served with Roasted peppers

Loup de mer

Whole Branzino with grilled vegetables

Dorade al madera

Deboned Dorade on a plank wood, capers and cherry tomatoes

Mix Grill for 2

Salmon, Calamari Steak, Shrimp, Chicken, lamb, beef butcher cut. Ladolemono sauce & green harissa and herbs sauce Lemon potatoes and salad

Brunch Sides

Couscous

Taboule

Lemon Potatoes

Sautéed spinach

Roasted vegetables

Brunch Sweet Spot

Popsicle & Champagne

S’mores

Yogurt & Greek Honey

Gluten Free Chocolate Gelato

Pizza Alla Nutella

Loukamades

Torta Della Nonna

Champagne

Piper-Heidsieck French Riviere

Magnum of Rose’ & Champagne

WINE

GLS CHAMPAGNE NICOLAS FEUILLATTE

$24.00

GLS PROSECO MILLESIMATO

$12.00

GLS ROSE VILLA GARREI

$12.00

GLS PINOT GRIGIO ANTICO BORGO

$13.00

GLS SANCERRE G PAUCHON

$16.00

GLS CHARDONNAY BOURGOGNE

$13.00

GLS SAUVIGNON BLANC ANTIC BORGO

$14.00

GLS PINOT NOIR ERATH RESPLENDENT

$13.00

GLS SUPER TUSCAN VALLE SEGRETA

$14.00

GLS BORDEAUX CHATEAU

$14.00

GLS RIBERA DEL DUERO

$14.00

GLS NEGROAMARO TEANUM PUGLIA

$14.00

GLS CABERNET GOLDSCHMIDT KATHERINE

$16.00

GLS COTE DU RHONE CHEVALIER D'ANTHELME

$14.00

GLS FIRRIATO TERRE DELLOCRA

$12.00

Corkage fee 1st bottle

$35.00

Corkage fee 2nd bottle

$55.00

Corkage fee Magnum

$85.00

Spooky Potion

$12.00

Halloween Entry ticket

$40.00

BTL CHAMPAGNE NICOLAS FEUILLATTE

$98.00

BTL PROSECO MILLESIMATO

$58.00

BTL ROSE VILLA GARREI

$58.00

BTL PINOT GRIGIO ANTICO BORGO

$64.00

BTL SANGERKE GEOKCES PAUCHON

$64.00

BTL CHARDONNAY BOURGOGNRIES

$48.00

BTL SAUVIGNON BLANC ANTIC BORGO

$54.00

BTL PINOT NOIR ERATH RESPLENDENT

$54.00

BTL SUPER TUSCAN VALLE SEGRETA

$54.00

BTL BORDEAUX CHATEAU

$56.00

BTL RIBERA DEL DUERO

$58.00

BTL NEGROAMARO TEANUM PUGLIA

$58.00

BTL CABERNET GOLDSCHMIDT KATHERINE

$62.00

BTL COTE DU RHONE CHEVALIER D'ANTHELME

$55.00

BTL FIRRIATO TERRE DELLOCRA

$48.00

WEEKLEY FAVORITES

BTL CHARDONNAY METZ ROAD

$58.00

BTL RED BLEND VDR

$62.00

BTL BAROLO DI BAROLO BORGOGNO

$128.00

BTL AMARONE ALMADI VALPOLICELLA CLASSICO

$144.00

BEER

STELLA ARTOIS

$7.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$6.00

SHOCK TOP

$7.00

ANKROLAB TURTLE SEASON

$9.00

PORETTI 4

$8.00

PORETTI 6

$8.00

CORONA

$6.00

BUD LIGHT

$6.00

NEGRA MODELO

$6.00

N/A BEVERAGES

SODA

$4.00

JUICE

$4.50

WATER

$7.50

Americano

$3.50

ESPRESSO

$3.50

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

TEAS

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Modern Mediterranean Restaurant, in the Bayshore Art District.

Website

Location

3929 Bayshore Dr, Naples, FL 34112

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

