Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies

The Meltdown Ice Cream Shop 🍦

No reviews yet

Long Beach Blvd

Long Beach, NJ 08008

Popular Items

Cups
Shakes
Cone

Cups/Cones

Cups

Cups

$3.75+
Cone

Cone

$3.75+

Sundaes

Minty Madness

Minty Madness

$7.85
Banana Split

Banana Split

$8.50

Fresh banana and 3 generous scoops of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream topped with pineapples, chocolate syrup and strawberries

P.B. Explosion

P.B. Explosion

$7.85

Nutter Butter ice cream, hot fudge, peanut butter sauce, crushed Reese's peanut butter cups, and peanuts.

Terrace Turtle

Terrace Turtle

$7.85

Sweet and Salty Caramel Pretzel ice cream, hot fudge, caramel sauce and snickers.

Hot Fudge Sundae

Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.25
Monkey Bites

Monkey Bites

$7.85

Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, diced bananas, crushed waffle cones, chocolate sprinkles.

The Meltdown

$7.85

3 scoops of ice cream hot fudge, hot caramel, and peanut butter sauce

Before and After

Before and After

$8.50

Cookie dough and chocolate chip ice creams, chocolate syrup, cookie topper, and cookie dough pieces.

Oreo Overload

$7.85

Cookies 'n Cream ice cream, hot fudge, and oreo pieces with whipped cream and cherries

Brownie Boat

$8.50

Choice of ice cream, hot fudge, warm brownie and chocolate sprinkles

Sundae of the Week - Fat Elvis

$7.85

Banana and chocolate peanut butter ice cream with hot fudge, peanut butter sauce and diced bananas

Shakes/Floats/Flurries

Shakes

Shakes

$7.25

Floats

$6.25

Flurries

Water Ice

Regular

$3.85

Large

$4.95
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

ONE SCOOP IS NEVER ENOUGH

Location

Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, NJ 08008

Directions

