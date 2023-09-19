- Home
The Meltdown LLC
33 Reviews
$$$
83 Washington St
Barre, VT 05641
MAIN MENU
THE SANDWICHES
Apple and Brie Grilled Cheese
Granny Smith Apple, Brie on buttered country sliced white bread
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Build Your Own Grilled Cheese
Pick your bread, pick your cheese pick your toppings!
Cauliflower Parmesan Crusted Grilled Cheese
Rice Cauliflower Crust and Cabot Cheddar
Chicken Philly Grilled Cheese
Thinly sliced roast beef, sauteed onion and peppers, mayo,
Chopped Cheese Grilled Cheese
Burger, Adobo seasoning, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese
Classic Grilled Cheese
Cabot Cheddar, American and Provolone
Donna's Lobster Grilled Cheese
Hot buttered Lobster on a grilled brioche roll lightly seasoned with parmesan cheese
Italian Grilled Cheese
Mozzarella, Provolone, Pepperoni and Sweet Italian Sausage
Margherita Grilled Cheese
Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil Pesto, Maple Balsamic Glaze
Momsie Montreal Smoked Meat Grilled Cheese
Montreal Smoked Meat, Swiss
Philly Steak Grilled Cheese
Spinach Artichoke
Chicken Alfredo Florentine with Salad
Shrimp Alfredo Florentine with Salad
Lobster Alfredo Florentine with Salad
Rodeo Burger with Fries
TENDERS
FRIES
SALADS
SOUPS
KIDS MENU
DESSERT
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Chocolate Cake
Gluten Free Brownies With Ice Cream
Root Beer Float
Scoop of Ice Cream
Strawberry Shortcake
The meltdown strawberry shortcake on a Buttered Grilled Pound Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream
Switchback Ale Cake
Turtle Cheesecake
Cheesecake With Strawberries On Top
Plain Cheesecake
Key Lime Pie
Peanut butter Mousse Pie
Tiramisu
Coconut Cream Cheesecake
Oreo Cheesecake
CHIPS and DIPS
Dip
Balsamic Glaze
BBQ Sauce
Bleu Cheese Dip On Side
Buffalo Sauce Dip On Side
Caesar Dressing
Chocolate Syrup
Cream of Tomato Soup
Garlic Butter
Garlic Mayo
Honey Mustard
Ketchup/Mayo Mix
Maple Syrup
Marinara Del's
Mayo
Pepper Jelly
Pesto
Pesto Mayo
Ranch
Spicy Mustard
Sriracha Mayo
Thai Chili Dip On Side
No Dip
Side gravy
DRAFT BEER
Beer Flight
Cider Flight
#1- von Trapp Oktoberfest
#2 - Allagash White
#3 - Mill River Brewing
#4- Woodstock Inn Brewery
#5- Fiddlehead
#6- Zero Gravity
#7- Bent Hill
#8- Four Quarters
#9- Good Measure
#10- Shed Mountain Ale
#11- New Belgium Fat Tire
#12- Switchback
#13- Sam Adams
#14- Watermelon
#15- Modelo Especial
#16- Blueberry
Mix Downeast
#17- Red Barn
#18- Maine Beer Co.
#19- Lemonade
#20- Mich Ultra
#21- Bud light
#22 - Scrag Mountain
#23- Sip of Sunshine
#24 -14th Star Nitro
4 OZ Beer Taste
Add Tomato Juice
SPECIALTY DRINKS
CANS N BOTTLES
Citizen Cider Semi-Dry Unified Press
Corona
Coors Light
Downeast Cider
Heady Topper
June Shine
KBS Bourbon Beer
Labatt
Lawson's Little Sip
Madonna
Miller Lite
NEXT Bud Light
PBR
Twisted Tea
White Claw
Athletic N\A IPA
Heineken Non-Alcoholic
Labatt N/A
Sam Adams N/A
COCKTAILS IN A CAN
WHITE WINE
TAKE OUT BOX
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
83 Washington St, Barre, VT 05641