MAIN MENU

THE SANDWICHES

Apple and Brie Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Granny Smith Apple, Brie on buttered country sliced white bread

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Build Your Own Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Pick your bread, pick your cheese pick your toppings!

Cauliflower Parmesan Crusted Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Rice Cauliflower Crust and Cabot Cheddar

Chicken Philly Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Thinly sliced roast beef, sauteed onion and peppers, mayo,

Chopped Cheese Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Burger, Adobo seasoning, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Cabot Cheddar, American and Provolone

Donna's Lobster Grilled Cheese

$29.00

Hot buttered Lobster on a grilled brioche roll lightly seasoned with parmesan cheese

Italian Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Pepperoni and Sweet Italian Sausage

Margherita Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil Pesto, Maple Balsamic Glaze

Momsie Montreal Smoked Meat Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Montreal Smoked Meat, Swiss

Philly Steak Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Spinach Artichoke

$16.00

Chicken Alfredo Florentine with Salad

$22.00

Shrimp Alfredo Florentine with Salad

$24.00Out of stock

Lobster Alfredo Florentine with Salad

$36.00

Rodeo Burger with Fries

$18.00

TENDERS

Buffalo Tenders

$12.00

Lightly breaded and fried tenders tossed in buffalo sauce .

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Garlic Parmesan Tenders

$12.00

Lightly breaded and fried tenders tossed in garlic butter.

Thai Chili Tenders

$12.00

Lightly breaded and fried tenders tossed in a thai chili sauce

FRIES

Buffalo Fries

$10.00

Home cut french fries tossed in buffalo sauce.

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Greek Fries

$10.00

Home cut french fries tossed in red wine vinegar, olive oil, oregano.

Home Cut French Fries

$8.00

Home cut French fries

Poutine Fries

$13.00

SALADS

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.00

Caesar

$6.00+

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed wiht Ceasar dressing , shredded parmesan and house croutons

Cobb

$17.00

Chopped salad greens, tomato, bacon, roasted chicken breast, egg, avocado, bleu cheese topped with red-wine dijon vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$6.00+

Caprese Salad

$9.00

SOUPS

Soup Flight

$10.00

Cheddar Ale

$6.00+

Cream of Tomato Soup

$6.00+

French Onion

$10.00

Cup Cheddar Broccoli Soup

$6.00

Bowl Cheddar Broccoli Soup

$8.00

MAC & CHEESE

Mac and Cheese - Bowl

$13.00

Mac and Cheese - Cup

$9.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Tenders And Fries

$8.00

Kids ~1/2 Grilled Cheese And Fries And Pickle

$8.00

Kids ~ Mac And Cheese No Crumbs

$8.00

DESSERT

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Gluten Free Brownies With Ice Cream

$9.00Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00

The meltdown strawberry shortcake on a Buttered Grilled Pound Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

Switchback Ale Cake

$10.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00

Cheesecake With Strawberries On Top

$9.00

Plain Cheesecake

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Peanut butter Mousse Pie

$12.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Coconut Cream Cheesecake

$12.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

CHIPS and DIPS

Buffalo Chicken Dip With T Chips

$13.00

Queso Dip With T Chips

$13.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip With T Chips

$13.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$6.00

Dip

Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dip On Side

$1.50

Buffalo Sauce Dip On Side

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Chocolate Syrup

$1.00

Cream of Tomato Soup

$2.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Garlic Mayo

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Ketchup/Mayo Mix

$1.00

Maple Syrup

$2.00

Marinara Del's

$2.00

Mayo

$1.00

Pepper Jelly

$1.00

Pesto

$1.00

Pesto Mayo

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Spicy Mustard

$1.00

Sriracha Mayo

$1.00

Thai Chili Dip On Side

$1.00

No Dip

Side gravy

$2.00

DRINKS (N/A)

Coffee

$2.00

Fountain Soda

$1.50+

Free Refill

Hot Tea

$2.00

Lemon

$0.05

DRAFT BEER

Beer Flight

$16.00

Cider Flight

$14.00

#1- von Trapp Oktoberfest

$8.00

#2 - Allagash White

$7.00

#3 - Mill River Brewing

$7.00

#4- Woodstock Inn Brewery

$7.00

#5- Fiddlehead

$7.00

#6- Zero Gravity

$8.00

#7- Bent Hill

$8.00

#8- Four Quarters

$8.00

#9- Good Measure

$7.00

#10- Shed Mountain Ale

$9.00

#11- New Belgium Fat Tire

$8.00

#12- Switchback

$7.00

#13- Sam Adams

$7.00

#14- Watermelon

$7.00

#15- Modelo Especial

$5.00

#16- Blueberry

$7.00

Mix Downeast

$7.00

#17- Red Barn

$8.00

#18- Maine Beer Co.

$8.00

#19- Lemonade

$7.00

#20- Mich Ultra

$6.00

#21- Bud light

$6.00

#22 - Scrag Mountain

$8.00

#23- Sip of Sunshine

$9.00

#24 -14th Star Nitro

$9.00

4 OZ Beer Taste

$3.00

Add Tomato Juice

$1.50

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Blood Orange

$8.00

Chocolatini

$8.00

Margarita Flight

$16.00

Mango Margerita

$8.00

Mimosa In A Can

$6.00

Passion Fruit Margerita

$8.00

Prickly Pear

$8.00

Strawberry Margerita

$8.00

Watermelon Margarita

$8.00

Spicy Margarita

$8.00

CANS N BOTTLES

Citizen Cider Semi-Dry Unified Press

$7.00

Corona

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Downeast Cider

$4.00

Heady Topper

$9.00

June Shine

$7.00

KBS Bourbon Beer

$11.00

Labatt

$6.00

Lawson's Little Sip

$8.00

Madonna

$9.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

NEXT Bud Light

$6.00

PBR

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Athletic N\A IPA

$6.00

Heineken Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

Labatt N/A

$5.00

Sam Adams N/A

$6.00

COCKTAILS IN A CAN

Absolut Vodkarita

$9.00

Bacardi Rum Punch

$8.00

Barr Hill Gin And Tonic

$9.00

Bloody mary

$8.00

Day Chaser Tequila Pineapple

$8.00

Dogfish Head

$8.00

Hard Arizona

$7.00

High Noon

$7.00

Jack And Coke

$8.00

Mamitas Tequilla And Soda

$6.00

Mixoloshe Mocktail

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Cosmo Rosa

$6.00

Viva Tequilla

$8.00

WHITE WINE

Wine Flights

$18.00

Rose

$9.00+

Chardonnay

$9.00+

Pinot Gris

$9.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Prosecco

$9.00

Riesling

$9.00

White Zinfandel

$9.00

RED WINE

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Malbec

$9.00+

Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Red Wine Flight

$16.00

Red Blend

$9.00

TAKE OUT BOX

Take Out Fee

$0.35

MERCH

Emproidered Hat's

$30.00

Pint Glass

$6.00

Ball Jar Glass

$10.00

Wine Glass

$15.00

Coaster

$25.00

Cheeseboard

$50.00

Tshirts Unisex

$20.00

Ball Jar Glass

$8.00

Plastic Glass

$5.00

Bandana

$8.00

Copper Mug

$25.00