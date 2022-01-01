The Melting Pot Addison TX
1,043 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue. Ask about our wine beer and cocktails. We have celebrations to go and can customize your experience.
4900 Belt Line Road, Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75254
