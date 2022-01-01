Restaurant header imageView gallery

Melting Pot Bedford/Burlington MA

1,834 Reviews

$$$

213 Burlington Rd

Bedford, MA 01730

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

To Go Combo

Fondue Party for 10

Fondue Party for 10

$129.90

3 Courses to share. Select 2 cheese & 2 chocolate fondues and a salad. Great for large parties and gatherings

To Go Cheese

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$22.95+

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$20.95

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Fiesta SM

$20.95

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Housemade Salsa, Jalapeño Gluten-Free: with Redbridge® beer (332 cal per serving)

Wisconsin Trio SM

$20.95

robust, aromatic Featured Cheeses: Butterkäse, Fontina, Gorgonzola Melted with: White wine, sherry, shallots, scallions

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$20.95

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Charcuterie Board

$7.95

Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.

To Go Salad

MP House Salad

MP House Salad

$6.95

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

Caesar

Caesar

$6.95

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)

California

California

$6.95

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

To Go Chocolate

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$21.95

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

Chocolate S'mores SM

$21.95

The smooth, creamy flavor of milk chocolate is swirled with marshmallow crème, flambéed, and topped with graham cracker. GF: without graham cracker bits

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$21.95

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

The Original SM

$21.95

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Sweet Additions

$13.95+

Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake (contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

To Go Beverage

Coke

$2.50

(61 cal)

Diet Coke

$2.50

(0 cal)

Sprite

$2.50

(121 cal)

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.50

(121 cal)

Water

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$29.95

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$19.95

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$9.95

(0 cal)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$8.99

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

To Go Wine (For Pick-Up Only)

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio Bottle

$22.00

DarkHorse Chardonnay Bottle

$22.00

Ste Michelle Rose Btl

$29.00

14 Hands Cab Bottle

$22.00

Greystone Merlot Bottle

$25.00

Portillo Malbec Bottle

$22.00

Luccio Moscato d'Asti Btl

$25.00Out of stock

To Go Beer (For Pick-Up Only)

Bud Light - 6pk

$20.00

Sam Adams - 6pk

$25.00

Otter Creak Free Flow IPA - 6pk

$29.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Website

Location

213 Burlington Rd, Bedford, MA 01730

Directions

Gallery
The Melting Pot image
The Melting Pot image
The Melting Pot image
The Melting Pot image

Similar restaurants in your area

Café Services @ Bedford Business Park
orange starNo Reviews
4 Crosby Drive Bedford, MA 01730
View restaurantnext
Tashan - 213 Burlington Road
orange starNo Reviews
213 Burlington Road Bedford, MA 01760
View restaurantnext
NexDine - Crosby Drive (283)
orange starNo Reviews
22 Crosby Drive Bedford, MA 01730
View restaurantnext
Blackbird Cafe - Burlington
orange starNo Reviews
101 Middlesex Turnpike Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurantnext
Twist Bakery and Cafe - Burlington
orange starNo Reviews
62 Second Ave Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurantnext
Upper Crust - Burlington
orange starNo Reviews
68-90 Burlington Mall Road Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bedford

b.good - Bedford
orange star4.3 • 1,281
168 Great Rd Bedford, MA 01730
View restaurantnext
Minuteman Diner - 363 Great Road - Bedford, MA 01730 - 781-538-5728 - #mmdbedford
orange star4.2 • 292
363 Great rd Bedford, MA 01730
View restaurantnext
Peppers Grille
orange star4.2 • 208
321 Great Road Bedford, MA 01730
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bedford
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Billerica
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Woburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
North Billerica
review star
No reviews yet
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Waltham
review star
Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston