The Melting Pot Bellevue WA

3,602 Reviews

$$$

302 108th Ave NE

Bellevue, WA 98004

Order Again

Popular Items

4 Course Fondue Night In for 2
Fondue Night in for 2
Entree Skewers

To Go Combo

Fondue Night in for 2

Fondue Night in for 2

$58.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

4 Course Fondue Night In for 2

4 Course Fondue Night In for 2

$88.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, three entree skewers per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

Deluxe Cheese & Chocolate for 2

$70.00

Includes choice of a creamy Cheese Fondue paired with our Charcuterie Board filled with a selection of premium cured meats*, artisan crackers and accompaniments. Finished with a Chocolate Fondue of your choice paired with our Sweet Additions of Seasonal Cheese Cake, Cream Puffs and assorted Macarons.

Deluxe Cheese & Chocolate for 4

$139.95

Includes choice of a creamy Cheese Fondue paired with our Charcuterie Board filled with a selection of premium cured meats*, artisan crackers and accompaniments. Finished with a Chocolate Fondue of your choice paired with our Sweet Additions of Seasonal Cheese Cake, Cream Puffs and assorted Macarons.

To Go Cheese

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$26.95

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Fiesta SM

$26.95

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Housemade Salsa, Jalapeño Gluten-Free: with Redbridge® beer (332 cal per serving)

Loaded Baked Potato SM

Loaded Baked Potato SM

$22.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (344 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$26.95

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Vegan Cheese SM

Vegan Cheese SM

$26.95

(275 cal per serving)

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$26.95

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Charcuterie Board

$14.95

Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.

To Go Salad

Caesar

Caesar

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)

California

California

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

MP House Salad

MP House Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

To Go Entree

Entree Skewers

$19.95

Choose three of the entree skewer options. Entree skewers are prepared in our signature Court Bullion cooking style and are the perfect compliment to your salad and cheese fondue courses.

Crispy Potstickers

Crispy Potstickers

$14.95

Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze

To Go Chocolate

Dark & Dulce SM

Dark & Dulce SM

$22.00

The rich flavor of dark chocolate is melted with Dulce de Leche and finished with sea salt. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. (248 cal per serving)

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$22.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$22.00

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

The Original SM

$26.95

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Vegan Chocolate^

$22.00

Sweet Additions

$12.50

Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake (contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$19.00

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$12.00

(65 cal per berry)

MP Sauces 4 Pack

$36.00+

A 4 pack of Melting Pot sauces To Go! Curry, Ginger Plum, Teriyaki, and Green Goddess

Cookbook

$29.95

Now you can take The Melting Pot fondue experience with you, and Dip into Something Different at home. The Melting Pot's first cookbook, Dip into Something Different: A Collection of Recipes from Our Fondue Pot to Yours, allows you to create your own fondue at home. This exciting new book's 160 pages are filled with step-by-step instructions for making perfect fondue, finding the perfect fondue pots for chocolate or cheese, throwing unforgettable fondue parties, and hundreds of recipes for cooking styles, lavish cheese fondues, tempting chocolate and dessert fondues, and decadent drinks.

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$5.95

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$7.95

(0 cal)

Curry Sauce

$9.00+

141 calories per ounce

Ginger Plum Sauce

$9.00+

49 calories per ounce

Gorgonzola Port Sauce

$9.00+

119 calories per ounce

Green Goddess Sauce

$9.00+

76 calories per ounce

Teriyaki Sauce

$9.00+

31 calories per ounce

$25 To Go Gift Card

$25 To Go Gift Card

$25.00

Want to share the fondue? The Melting Pot gift cards are available for purchase online! Place your order online and pick up in-store with your to go order! Gift cards are valid in the US only. The physical gift card must be present at the restaurant to be redeemed. Gift cards are not valid for online orders.

$50 To Go Gift Card

$50 To Go Gift Card

$50.00

Want to share the fondue? The Melting Pot gift cards are available for purchase online! Place your order online and pick up in-store with your to go order! Gift cards are valid in the US only. The physical gift card must be present at the restaurant to be redeemed. Gift cards are not valid for online orders.

$100 To Go Gift Card

$100 To Go Gift Card

$100.00

Want to share the fondue? The Melting Pot gift cards are available for purchase online! Place your order online and pick up in-store with your to go order! Gift cards are valid in the US only. The physical gift card must be present at the restaurant to be redeemed. Gift cards are not valid for online orders.

To Go Wine (For Pick-Up Only)

House Red Btl

$15.00

House Sparkling Bottle

$24.00

House White Btl

$15.00
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Create memorable experiences and genuine moments of connection with loved ones over our gourmet fondue.

Website

Location

302 108th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004

Directions

The Melting Pot image
The Melting Pot image
The Melting Pot image

