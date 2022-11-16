Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

The Melting Pot Buffalo NY

2,703 Reviews

$$$

1 Walden GalleriaSuite D224

Galleria Mall

Buffalo, NY 14225

Order Again

Popular Items

Wisconsin Cheddar SM
Fondue Night in for 2
Spinach Artichoke SM

To Go Combo

Fondue Night in for 2

Fondue Night in for 2

$59.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

Family Night In for 4

Family Night In for 4

$118.00

We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.

3 Course Date Night In for 2

3 Course Date Night In for 2

$67.00

Get cozy with your sweetie and make it a date night at home! Includes choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share. Includes rose petals and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.

Deluxe Cheese & Chocolate for 4

$134.00

Includes choice of a creamy Cheese Fondue paired with our Charcuterie Board filled with a selection of premium cured meats*, artisan crackers and accompaniments. Finished with a Chocolate Fondue of your choice paired with our Sweet Additions of Seasonal Cheese Cake, Cream Puffs and assorted Macarons.

Deluxe Cheese & Chocolate for 2

$67.00

Includes choice of a creamy Cheese Fondue paired with our Charcuterie Board filled with a selection of premium cured meats*, artisan crackers and accompaniments. Finished with a Chocolate Fondue of your choice paired with our Sweet Additions of Seasonal Cheese Cake, Cream Puffs and assorted Macarons.

To Go Cheese

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$24.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$24.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$24.00

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Charcuterie Board

$11.00

Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.

To Go Salad

Caesar

Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)

MP House Salad

MP House Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

California

California

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

Strawberry Spinach

$6.00

Baby spinach, Golden Raisins, Gorgonzola, Strawberries, Honey-Roasted Almonds, comes with Strawberry Vinaigrette

To Go Chocolate

The Original SM

$24.00

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$24.00

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$24.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

Chocolate S'mores SM

$24.00

The smooth, creamy flavor of milk chocolate is swirled with marshmallow crème, flambéed, and topped with graham cracker. GF: without graham cracker bits

Dark & Dulce SM

Dark & Dulce SM

$24.00

The rich flavor of dark chocolate is melted with Dulce de Leche and finished with sea salt. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. (248 cal per serving)

Sweet Additions

$9.00

Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake (contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$12.00

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$8.00

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$7.00

(0 cal)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$6.00

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Website

Location

1 Walden GalleriaSuite D224, Galleria Mall, Buffalo, NY 14225

Directions

