The Melting Pot Cincinnati OH

3,598 Reviews

$$$

11023 Montgomery Rd.

Cincinnati, OH 45249

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fondue Night in for 2
Wisconsin Cheddar SM
MP House Salad

To Go Combo

Fondue Night in for 2

Fondue Night in for 2

$54.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

Family Night In for 4

Family Night In for 4

$99.00

We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.

To Go Cheese

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$24.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$24.00

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$24.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Charcuterie Board

$10.00

Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.

To Go Salad

Caesar

Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)

California

California

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

MP House Salad

MP House Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

Strawberry Pecan

$6.00

Spinach, Strawberries, Feta, Candied Pecans, come with Lemon Poppyseed Vinaigrette Gluten Free (222 cal)

To Go Chocolate

Chocolate S'mores SM

$24.00

The smooth, creamy flavor of milk chocolate is swirled with marshmallow crème, flambéed, and topped with graham cracker. GF: without graham cracker bits

Cookies 'n Cream Marshm Dream SM

$24.00

Decadent flavor of dark chocolate is swirled with marshmallow crème, flambéed, and topped with Oreo® cookie crumbles.

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$24.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$24.00

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

The Original SM

$24.00

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

To Go Beverage

Coke

$3.50

(61 cal)

Diet Coke

$3.50

(0 cal)

Sprite

$3.50

(121 cal)

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$15.00

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$8.00

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$7.00

(0 cal)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$7.00

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

To Go Wine (For Pick-Up Only)

19 Crimes Red Btl

$30.00

Decoy Merlot Btl

$52.00

J Lohr Cabernet Btl

$30.00

Joseph Drouhin Laforêt Pinot Noir Btl

$49.00

KJ Vintner's Reserve Chard Btl

$40.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling Btl

$30.00

LaMarca Prosecco 187ml

$12.00

Luccio Moscato d'Asti Btl

$36.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Btl

$30.00

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio Btl

$30.00

Ste Michelle Rose Btl

$39.00

To Go Beer (For Pick-Up Only)

Sam Adams - 4pk

$18.00

Rhinegeist Truth - 4pk

$18.00

Rhinegeist Bubbles - 4pk

$18.00

Blue Moon - 4pk

$18.00

Madtree Happy Amber - 4pk

$18.00

Left Hand Milk Stout - 4pk

$18.00

To Go Cocktails (For Pick-Up Only)

Freshly Picked Margarita for 2

$30.00

Avion Silver Tequila, Solerno Blood Orange, Cointreau, Agave Nectar, Lime, Lemon, Orange and Grapefruit Juices for 2

Sunshine Sangria for 2

$30.00

Malibu Coconut Rum, Chambord Raspberry Liqueur, Luccio Sparkling Moscato, Muddled Strawberries, Orange and Lemon Juice for 2

Bourbon Wildberry Bramble for 2

$30.00

Love Martini for 2

$30.00

Malibu Rum, Peach Schnapps, Cranberry Juice, and Fresh Strawberries for 2

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

11023 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249

