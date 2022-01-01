The Melting Pot imageView gallery

The Melting Pot Columbia SC

1,523 Reviews

$$$

1410 Colonial Life Blvd W

Suite 130

Columbia, SC 29210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

To Go Combo

Fondue Night in for 2

Fondue Night in for 2

$50.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

4 Course Fondue Night In for 2

4 Course Fondue Night In for 2

$45.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, three entree skewers per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

3 Course Fondue Night In for 4†

$99.00

4 Course Father's Day for 4

$99.00

Includes choice of two cheese fondues, choice of four salads, choice of three entrée skewers per person, choice of two chocolate fondues.

3 Course Birthday Night In for 2

3 Course Birthday Night In for 2

$39.90

A birthday isn't complete without fondue! Includes cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share. Includes bouquet of balloons and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.

4 Course Birthday Night In for 2

4 Course Birthday Night In for 2

$49.99

A birthday isn't complete without fondue! Includes cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, three entrée skewers per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share. Includes bouquet of balloons and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.

3 Course Date Night In for 2

3 Course Date Night In for 2

$49.00

Get cozy with your sweetie and make it a date night at home! Includes choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share. Includes rose petals and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.

4 Course Date Night In for 2

4 Course Date Night In for 2

$59.00

Get cozy with your sweetie and make it a date night at home! Includes choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, three entrée skewers per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share. Includes rose petals and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.

3 Course Girls Night In for 4

3 Course Girls Night In for 4

$79.00

Gather your girls, and fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.

4 Course Girls Night In for 4

4 Course Girls Night In for 4

$99.00

Gather you girls, and fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person, three entrée skewers per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.

Family Night In for 4

Family Night In for 4

$79.00

We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.

4 Course Family Night In for 4

4 Course Family Night In for 4

$99.00

We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person, three entree skewers per person, and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.

Fondue Party for 10

Fondue Party for 10

$79.00

3 Courses to share. Select 2 cheese & 2 chocolate fondues and a salad. Great for large parties and gatherings

4 Course Festive Gathering for 10

4 Course Festive Gathering for 10

$99.00

This holiday season, make your gathering more festive with our party of 10 package To Go! Includes choice of two cheese fondues, one salad, cooked entrée skewers, and two chocolates fondues to share.

Holiday Deluxe Cheese & Chocolate for 2

Holiday Deluxe Cheese & Chocolate for 2

$60.00

Includes choice of a creamy Cheese Fondue paired with our Charcuterie Board filled with a selection of premium cured meats*, artisan crackers and accompaniments. Finished with a Chocolate Fondue of your choice paired with our Sweet Additions of Seasonal Cheese Cake, Cream Puffs and assorted Macarons.

Holiday Deluxe Cheese & Chocolate for 4

Holiday Deluxe Cheese & Chocolate for 4

$110.00

Includes choice of a creamy Cheese Fondue paired with our Charcuterie Board filled with a selection of premium cured meats*, artisan crackers and accompaniments. Finished with a Chocolate Fondue of your choice paired with our Sweet Additions of Seasonal Cheese Cake, Cream Puffs and assorted Macarons.

3 Course Restaurant Week for 2

$35.00

3 Course Restaurant Week & Wine for 2

$45.00

Deluxe Cheese & Chocolate for 2

$50.00

Includes choice of a creamy Cheese Fondue paired with our Charcuterie Board filled with a selection of premium cured meats*, artisan crackers and accompaniments. Finished with a Chocolate Fondue of your choice paired with our Sweet Additions of Seasonal Cheese Cake, Cream Puffs and assorted Macarons.

Deluxe Cheese & Chocolate for 4

$80.00

Includes choice of a creamy Cheese Fondue paired with our Charcuterie Board filled with a selection of premium cured meats*, artisan crackers and accompaniments. Finished with a Chocolate Fondue of your choice paired with our Sweet Additions of Seasonal Cheese Cake, Cream Puffs and assorted Macarons.

Duo Pack for 2

$65.00

Family Pack for 4

$120.00
3 Course Father's Day & Cheese Cake for 2

3 Course Father's Day & Cheese Cake for 2

Includes choice of cheese fondue, choice of two salads, choice of chocolate fondue and comes with 2 slices of our seasonal cheese cake.

Cheese for 2

Cheese for 2

$20.00

Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.

Cheese for 4

Cheese for 4

$40.00

Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.

Cheese for 6

Cheese for 6

$50.00

Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve it up for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.

Cheese for 12

Cheese for 12

$100.00

Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 12 or more. Celebrate with your own fondue party! Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads. Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 12 or more.

Chocolate for 2

Chocolate for 2

$20.00

Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.

Chocolate for 4

Chocolate for 4

$40.00

Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.

Chocolate for 6

Chocolate for 6

$50.00

Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve it up for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.

Chocolate for 12

Chocolate for 12

$100.00

Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 12 or more. Celebrate with your own fondue party! Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 12 or more.

Cheese & Chocolate for 4

Cheese & Chocolate for 4

$60.00

Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.

Cheese & Chocolate for 6

Cheese & Chocolate for 6

$100.00

Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve up fondue for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.

Cheese & Chocolate for 12

Cheese & Chocolate for 12

$150.00

Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 12 or more. Celebrate with your own fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers.

Cheese & Chocolate for 2

Cheese & Chocolate for 2

$42.00

This fondue duo is perfect for a craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.

3 Course Give Thanks for 2

$75.00
Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Regular (serves up to 4)

Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Regular (serves up to 4)

$66.00

A special selection of charcuterie dippers, fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, sweet treats, and more come complete with your choice of cheese and chocolate fondue. This duo makes the perfect spread to enjoy with your favorite people for a fondue night in.

Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Large (serves up to 8)

Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Large (serves up to 8)

$122.00

A special selection of charcuterie dippers, fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, sweet treats, and more come complete with your choice of cheese and chocolate fondue. It’s the best mix of sweet and savory spreads for get-togethers with friends and family.

Cheese Fondue Party Box - Regular (serves up to 4)

Cheese Fondue Party Box - Regular (serves up to 4)

$33.00

Our selection of charcuterie dippers and signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, and accompaniments are paired with your choice of cheese fondue. It’s sure to satisfy that cheese fondue craving with your favorite people.

Cheese Fondue Party Box - Large (serves up to 8)

Cheese Fondue Party Box - Large (serves up to 8)

$63.00

Our selection of charcuterie dippers and signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, and accompaniments are paired with your choice of cheese fondue. It’s always a hit for get-togethers with friends and family.

Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Regular (serves up to 4)

Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Regular (serves up to 4)

$34.00

Premium sweet treats, signature dippers, and fresh fruit are served with your choice of decadent chocolate fondue. Nothing’s better than chocolate fondue and your favorite people.

Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Large (serves up to 8)

Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Large (serves up to 8)

$63.00

Premium sweet treats, signature dippers, and fresh fruit are served with your choice of decadent chocolate fondue. Be the hit of your next get together with friends and family.

To Go Cheese

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$22.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$22.00

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$22.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Vegan Cheese SM

Vegan Cheese SM

(275 cal per serving)

Charcuterie Board

$12.00

Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.

To Go Salad

MP House Salad

MP House Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

Caesar

Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)

California

California

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

To Go Chocolate

The Original SM

$22.00

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$22.00

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$22.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

Sweet Additions

$10.00

Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake (contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

To Go Beverage

Coke

$3.25

(61 cal)

Diet Coke

$3.25

(0 cal)

Sprite

$3.25

(121 cal)

Flavored Lemonade

$3.95

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$14.00

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$7.00

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$7.00

(0 cal)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$6.00

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

MP Sauces 4 Pack

A 4 pack of Melting Pot sauces To Go! Curry, Ginger Plum, Teriyaki, and Green Goddess

To Go Berries & Bubbly

To Go Berries & Bubbly

$24.95

Enhance your celebration at home with our Berries & Bubbly package which includes six Signature Chocolate Covered Strawberries and Melting Pot logoed drinkware for two (varies by location).

To Go Celebrating You

To Go Celebrating You

$39.95

Enhance any To Go package with some of our favorite items! This package includes one dozen roses, chocolate fondue wafers.

To Go Celebrating You Too

To Go Celebrating You Too

$39.95

Enhance any To Go package with some of our favorite items! This package includes one dozen roses, chocolate fondue wafers, and a bouquet of balloons.

To Go Ultimate Celebration

To Go Ultimate Celebration

$49.95

Enhance any To Go package with a few of our favorite items! This package includes one dozen roses, two Melting Pot drinkware items (varies by location), and six Signature Chocolate Covered Strawberries.

Melting Pot Retail Favs - 3 Pack

Melting Pot Retail Favs - 3 Pack

$35.00

Some of our Melting Pot favorites in one package!

Melting Pot Retail Favs - 4 Pack

Melting Pot Retail Favs - 4 Pack

$50.00

Some of our Melting Pot favorites in one package!

To Go Bubbly & Berries Package

To Go Bubbly & Berries Package

$50.00

Six gourmet chocolate fondue dipped strawberries and a bottle of bubbly.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Website

Location

1410 Colonial Life Blvd W, Suite 130, Columbia, SC 29210

Directions

Gallery
The Melting Pot image
The Melting Pot image

Similar restaurants in your area

Krab Kingz Seafood Columbia
orange starNo Reviews
1410 Colonial Life Boulevard West Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Ocean View Seafood Restaurant Broad River Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1904 Broad River Road Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
ReCreation Athletics Northwest
orange starNo Reviews
140 Diamond Lane Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Wings & Ale
orange starNo Reviews
125-C Outlet Pointe Blvd,Ste C Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Inakaya Watanabe
orange starNo Reviews
655 St Andrews Rd Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Tati's Island Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
3601 Broad River Rd. Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Cola's Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 4,611
1215 Assembly St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
orange star4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
orange star4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
My House Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,218
7205 Two Notch Rd Columbia, SC 29223
View restaurantnext
Home Team BBQ - COLA
orange star4.3 • 1,055
700 Harden Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston