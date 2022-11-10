The Melting Pot Columbus OH
3,303 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Location
4014 Townsfair Way, Columbus, OH 43219
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Black Box Fix Easton - 4037 Fenlon street
No Reviews
4037 Fenlon street Columbus, OH 43219
View restaurant
Bubbles Tea & Juice Company - 244 Easton Town Center
No Reviews
244 Easton Town Center Columbus, OH 43219
View restaurant