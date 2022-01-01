Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Melting Pot Coral Springs FL

1,514 Reviews

$$$

10374 W Sample Rd

Coral Springs, FL 33065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Wisconsin Cheddar SM
Fondue Night in for 2
MP House Salad

To Go Combo

Fondue Night in for 2

Fondue Night in for 2

$49.90

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

To Go Cheese for 2

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$24.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$24.00

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$24.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

To Go Salad

MP House Salad

MP House Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

Caesar

Caesar

$8.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)

California

California

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

To Go Chocolate for 2

The Original SM

$22.00

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$22.00

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$22.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

To Go Beverage

Coke

$2.95

(61 cal)

Diet Coke

$2.95

(0 cal)

Cherry Coke

$2.95

(130 cal)

Sprite

$2.95

(121 cal)

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

(10 cal)

Raspberry Tea

$2.95

(contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$16.00

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$8.95

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$7.00

(0 cal)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$8.00

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

Balloon Bouquet

$19.95

Plush & Balloon

$19.95

To Go Wine (For Pick-Up Only)

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Rose 187ml Bottle

$15.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut 187ml Bottle

$19.00

Banfi Rosa Regale 187ml Btl

$12.00

Luccio Moscato d'Asti Btl

$31.00

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio Btl

$15.00

14 Hands Cab Bottle

$34.00

The Monterey Pinot Noir Bottle

$15.00

Coppola Votre Sante Pinot Noir Bottle

$32.00

Gabbiano Chianti Classico Bottle

$15.00

Portillo Malbec Bottle

$32.00

Conundrum Red Bottle

$39.00

Zen of Zin Zin

$32.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling Btl

$39.00

KJ Vintner's Reserve Chard Btl

$39.00

Starborough Sauv Blanc Btl

$36.00

Decoy Merlot Btl

$41.00

Concannon Cabernet Bottle

$25.00

19 Crimes Red Btl

$34.00

Louis Jadot Pouily-Fuisse Bottle

$49.00

The Prisoner Red Blend Bottle

$72.00

The Prisoner Saldo Zinfandel Bottle

$62.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Btl

$99.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Rose Bottle

$59.00

3 Bottle Bundle

$38.00

To Go Beer (For Pick-Up Only)

Ace Cider

$4.00

Barrel of Monks Wit

$4.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$7.00

Goose Island IPA

$4.00

Holy Mackerel Panic Attack

$4.00

Magic Hat #9

$4.00

Terrapin Moo Hoo Milk Choco

$4.00Out of stock

Terrapin Hopsecutioner IPA

$4.00

Funky Buddah Floridian

$7.00

Funky Buddah Hop Gun IPA

$7.00

Funky Buddah Vibin Lager

$4.00

Funky Buddah Seasonal

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

Website

Location

10374 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065

Directions

Gallery
The Melting Pot image
The Melting Pot image
The Melting Pot image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Cook and The Cork
orange starNo Reviews
9890 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
orange star4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Tavolino - 10181 W Sample Rd
orange starNo Reviews
10181 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Runyon’s
orange starNo Reviews
9810 West Sample Road Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Yellow Yolk - Coral Springs - 2864 N UNIVERSITY DR
orange starNo Reviews
2864 N UNIVERSITY DR CORAL SPRING, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Embarcadero 41- Coral Springs - 3111 N University Dr Suite#113
orange starNo Reviews
3111 N University Dr Suite#113 Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coral Springs

Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
orange star4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
ethos Greek Bistro - Coconut Creek
orange star4.7 • 2,116
4437 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Checkers Old Munchen
orange star4.6 • 1,595
2209 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
orange star4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company - 5609 Coral Ridge Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,409
5609 Coral Ridge Drive Coral Springs, FL 33076
View restaurantnext
Papa's Raw Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,335
4610 N Federal Hwy Lighthouse point, FL 33064
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coral Springs
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston