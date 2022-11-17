Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Melting Pot Darien CT

1,805 Reviews

$$$

14 Grove St

Darien, CT 06820

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Alpine SM
Pure Chocolate Fondue SM
Roses 3

To Go Combo

Fondue Night in for 2

Fondue Night in for 2

$69.90

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

Fondue Party for 10

Fondue Party for 10

$324.95

3 Courses to share. Select 2 cheese & 2 chocolate fondues and a salad. Great for large parties and gatherings

To Go Cheese

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$24.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$24.00

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$24.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Quattro Formaggio SM

$24.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, White Wine, Roasted Garlic, Basil & Sun-Dried Tomato Pestos GF (374 cal per serving)

Wisconsin Trio SM

$24.00

robust, aromatic Featured Cheeses: Butterkäse, Fontina, Gorgonzola Melted with: White wine, sherry, shallots, scallions

Fiesta SM

$24.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Housemade Salsa, Jalapeño Gluten-Free: with Redbridge® beer (332 cal per serving)

Charcuterie Board

$14.95

Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.

To Go Salad

MP House Salad

MP House Salad

$6.95

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

Caesar

Caesar

$6.95

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)

California

California

$6.95

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

Caprese

$7.95

Mixed Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, comes with Balsamic Glaze

To Go Chocolate

Bananas Foster SM

Bananas Foster SM

$24.00

The buttery flavor of white chocolate is melted with bananas & dulce de leche, and flambéed. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. (345 cal per serving)

Caramel Toffee Crunch SM

$24.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and crunchy Heath Bar® pieces. GF (387 cal per serving)

Chocolate S'mores SM

$24.00

The smooth, creamy flavor of milk chocolate is swirled with marshmallow crème, flambéed, and topped with graham cracker. GF: without graham cracker bits

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$24.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$24.00

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

Sweet Additions

$7.95

Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake (contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

The Original SM

$24.00

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Yin & Yang SM

$24.00

To Go Beverage

Coke

$3.50

(61 cal)

Diet Coke

$3.50

(0 cal)

Cherry Coke

$4.00

(130 cal)

Sprite

$3.50

(121 cal)

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.95

(83 cal)

Iced Tea

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

(121 cal)

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$18.95

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$9.95

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$5.95

(0 cal)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$5.95

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

Roses 3

$14.95

Rose Single

$5.95

Teddy Bear

$14.95

To Go Valentine's Lover's Retail

$39.95

To Go Wine (For Pick-Up Only)

Banfi Rosa Regale Btl

$40.00

LaMarca Prosecco 187ml

$10.00

LaMarca Prosecco Btl

$38.00

Ste Michelle Brut Btl

$32.00

Beringer White Zinfandel Btl

$22.00

Schmitt Söhne Piesporter Michelsberg Spätlese Bottle

$25.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling Btl

$30.00

KJ Vintner's Reserve Chard Btl

$34.00

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio Bottle

$42.00

Rodney Strong Charlotte Sauv Blanc

$36.00

Cakebread Sauv Blanc Bottle

$62.00

Ste Michelle Rose Btl

$32.00

JNSQ Rose Btl

$58.00

J Lohr Seven Oaks Cab Bottle

$46.00

Decoy Merlot Btl

$58.00

Mazzei Poggio Badiola Toscana Btl

$38.00

Michael David Petite Petit

$42.00

19 Crimes Red Btl

$20.00

The Prisoner Red Blend Bottle

$86.00

To Go Beer (For Pick-Up Only)

4 Beer Bundle

$16.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

Website

Location

14 Grove St, Darien, CT 06820

Directions

